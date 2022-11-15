Read full article on original website
Wytheville, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Narrows High School football team will have a game with George Wythe High School on November 18, 2022, 16:00:00.
Christiansburg, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Staunton River High School football team will have a game with Christiansburg High School on November 18, 2022, 16:00:00.
chathamstartribune.com
'Cats come up short, 42-39 to Bulldogs
The Dan River football team came up just short on Thursday evening as the Wildcats fell to Martinsville 42-39 in the Region 2C quarterfinals. The second-seeded Bulldogs overcame a great first half by Dan River (6-5) and withstood a fourth quarter rally by the Wildcats to advance to the region semis, where they will face third-seeded Glenvar.
techlunchpail.com
The Lights Have Come On For Lynn Kidd at Virginia Tech
Former top 100 recruit Lynn Kidd arrived at Virginia Tech after a quiet year at Clemson with plenty of excitement around him externally given his pedigree as a former high-end recruit. However, Kidd struggled in his first year at Virginia Tech barely playing while being buried on the depth chart....
Franklin News Post
Virginia cancels final home football game against Coastal Carolina
CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia won’t play its final home football game Saturday against Coastal Carolina, canceling the event following the shooting deaths of three players on Sunday. There is no decision yet about the Cavaliers game at rival Virginia Tech on Nov. 26 in the season finale. During a...
aseaofred.com
Liberty Football Notes: Crowd for VT, Recruiting Weekend, Injuries
Saturday’s game against Virginia Tech will be just the second time a true Power Five team from a Power Five conference has played at Williams Stadium. In 2019, the first game for Hugh Freeze as Liberty’s head coach, the Flames hosted a top 25 Syracuse team. That ended in a 24-0 Liberty loss.
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech PG Rodney Rice Out For Charleston Classic
The wait to see highly-regarded freshman PG Rodney Rice make his Virginia Tech debut continues as Jon Rothstein is reporting that Rice is out for the upcoming Charleston Classic. Rice's injury absence for the Charleston Classic means that the earliest his debut might happen now is on the evening of...
wfxrtv.com
2 North Cross Student-Athletes Sign NLI
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA(WFXR) — Two North Cross Raiders boys lacrosse players signed NLIs Thursday afternoon. Ian Cann signed to go to High Point University. Will Hoff signed to play at Dickinson College.
atozsports.com
Shane Beamer gives hilarious quote about Tennessee Vols QB Hendon Hooker
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer gave a hilarious quote this week about Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker. The Gamecocks and the Vols will meet in Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday night at 7:00 PM ET. And Beamer wishes Hooker was still at Virginia Tech…for a couple of reasons.
thecarrollnews.com
School Board accepts bid for CCHS renovations
The Carroll County Board of Education approved bids for renovations to Carroll County High School (CCHS) at its November 9 regular meeting. The project, which has been scaled back from initial plans, will require no local funding. Finance Supervisor Tammy Quesenberry told the board bids for the project had been...
WDBJ7.com
Christmas arrives early at Fallon Park Elementary School
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Half of the students at one Roanoke City Public School received new jackets just in time for the chilly weather. Christmas arrived early at Fallon Park Elementary School with the help of Breckinridge Middle School students like Kaleia Akaveani. She wants to pay it forward to her alma mater.
WDBJ7.com
Two Martinsville schools will implement key card access points on all classroom doors
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martinsville Public Schools will soon enhance security measures at two of its schools. Martinsville City Public Schools recently received a $200,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Education. The funds will be used to add key card access points to all classroom doors in Martinsville High...
WDBJ7.com
Former WDBJ7 employees share memories of Robin Reed, wishing him well in retirement
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Before stepping into the anchor chair, Robin Reed was the face of weather in Southwest Virginia. He was part of the top-rated 6:00 team that included longtime evening anchor Keith Humphry. “Once upon a time, three young men went to work for a medium market television...
blueridgecountry.com
174 Acres: New Play along the New River
The Grayson County, Virginia, land will become a park. A large tract of land in Grayson County, Virginia, with more than 2,500 feet of frontage along the majestic New River is now under permanent protection and will soon be open to the public for outdoor recreation. The New River Conservancy purchased the 174-acre tract, now called New River Hill Forest earlier this year. In partnership with the New River Soil and Water Conservation District, the conservancy has begun to convert old logging roads into hiking trails and develop points of access along the New.
WSLS
Don’t feel like cooking? Here’s a list of what restaurants are open on Thanksgiving day in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The smell of turkey and stuffing will be in the air soon. Maybe you love Thanksgiving because you get to cook an extravagant meal, or maybe you’d rather just relax with family. If you’d rather not spend your holiday cooking, check out this list to...
cardinalnews.org
Ace Frehley of Kiss to play in Rocky Mount; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. The Harvester Performance Center will welcome Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Ace Frehley to the stage Friday, Feb. 3. Best known as the original lead guitarist of the hard...
WSET
Pulaski County High School dismissing early due to water line break
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday afternoon, Pulaski County High School was dismissed early. The school district said this is because of a water line break. Students were dismissed at 11:15 a.m. with buses departing the high school shortly after. The early dismissal only impacts students at the...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Barbara Ann Patterson
Age 71 of Pulaski passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital, Pulaski. Born April 14, 1951 in Radford, Virginia she was the daughter of the late James Lloyd Patterson & Ethel Pearl Dixon Patterson. Barbara dedicated her life to working with youth and children in the school...
Franklin News Post
Rural residents in Franklin County face a copper phone lines conundrum
Four or five years ago, Jerline Guilliams got fed up with unreliable phone and internet service to her home in Callaway. She switched providers, but would still like to return to her old home phone plan under CenturyLink. “But I don’t want to pay a whole lot for something that...
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Franklin County Animal Shelter
On Tuesday, November 15, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought 9-year-old Malachi. On Tuesday, November 15, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought 9-year-old Malachi. UVA cancels last home game of the season. UVA cancels last home game of the season. Outdoors Bound: News and...
