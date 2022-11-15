Read full article on original website
Longtime MLB Announcer Won't Return For 2023 Season
The Miami Marlins parted ways with radio announcer Glenn Geffner on Wednesday. The MLB organization decided not to renew the veteran broadcaster's contract for the 2023 season, ending his 15-year run with the franchise. According to reports from the Miami Herald, the Marlins want a more conversational approach to their...
MLB World Is Furious With The Pete Rose Decision
It's been decades since Major League Baseball banned all-time hits leader Pete Rose from the league for life. Unfortunately, that ban isn't being removed this year - or anytime soon - much to the disgust of fans. Speaking to the media this week, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred stated that he...
Mariners Strike First Big Deal of Winter Landing Former Astros Outfielder
St. Louis Cardinals trade decision looks even worse after Cy Young voting
When debating whether a team won or lost a trade, it’s always difficult to put a final grade on the deal until all players involved have finished their careers. However, after a historic National League Cy Young Award balloting, it’s looking more and more like the St. Louis Cardinals got the short end of a much-discussed 2017 trade with the Miami Marlins.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Angels could be hinting at looming Shohei Ohtani trade
The Los Angeles Angels promotional giveaways for the 2023 season could include hints that Shohei Ohtani may be traded before the deadline. Will the Angels actually trade Shohei Ohtani in 2023? Fans in Los Angeles and elsewhere across the country are looking for signs wherever they can find them. What...
Ex-Blackhawks goalie stirs pot with comments about St. Louis
One of hockey's biggest rivalries hits the ice Wednesday when the St. Louis Blues clash with the Chicago Blackhawks. But not everyone is thrilled with the matchup, or at least certain elements tied to it.
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
Phillies Among Favorites to Land Cy Young Pitcher
The Philadelphia Phillies are among some of the betting favorites to land Justin Verlander in this winter's MLB free agency.
Bobbleheads, belt bags and more: Cardinals release giveaway schedule for 2023
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals season is still months away, but the team announced its promotional schedule Wednesday to give fans something to look forward to. The giveaways get started on opening weekend. All fans over the age of 21 get a magnet schedule on opening day on March 30, the first 25,000 fans 16 and older on April 1 will get an unidentified Cardinals bobblehead and the first 25,000 fans 16 and older on April 2 will get a long-sleeve hooded pullover.
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Today in Cubs history: The Cubs trade Dick Selma for Johnny Callison
The Cubs traded Joe Niekro, Gary Ross and Francisco Libran to the San Diego Padres in late April 1969 for Dick Selma. For a time, that looked like a good deal. Selma pitched well in 1969 before fading down the stretch, but it was not his failure that cost the Cubs the NL East title. He also became popular with Cubs fans for helping lead cheers from the bullpen along the left field line.
TMZ.com
Houston Astros Gifted Team Logo Diamond Pendants After World Series Win
The Houston Astros will have more than just a championship ring to celebrate their World Series win ... the team is also getting custom diamond pendants too!!!. TMZ Sports has learned ... the bling is coming courtesy of Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth and celeb jeweler Iceman Nick -- who were so pumped that the home team got the dub over the Phillies this month, they wanted to get them some drip to show their appreciation.
MLB Commissioner Fails to Follow Through on Promise to Cubs
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has failed to follow through on some comments he made about the Chicago Cubs' bid for an All-Star Game at Wrigley Field.
On This Day in History: Epstein Resigns from the Cubs
President of baseball operations Theo Epstein resigned from his role with the Chicago Cubs on this date in baseball history.
ClutchPoints
The reason Blue Jays traded Teoscar Hernandez to Mariners, revealed
The Toronto Blue Jays made the stunning decision to trade star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday. The surprise move caught just about everyone off guard. Hernandez was a productive player for the Blue Jays throughout his tenure, and despite launching 25 home runs last season, the team opted against bringing him back in 2023. According to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet, the Blue Jays made the trade in order to open up some “financial flexibility.”
Christian Vázquez rumors: Ex-Red Sox catcher has interest from Cubs (report)
The Cubs have interest in former Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez, according to a report from The Athletic’s Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney. Sharma and Mooney wrote that the Cubs “are expected to add a veteran catcher” and “names such as Christian Vázquez and Omar Narvárez have been discussed internally.”
Houston Astros star Jeremy Peña fitted for World Series 'grillz' by designer Johnny Dang
If you didn't think No. 3 was a Houstonian yet, check out the one thing he did to cement his standing in the city.
Cubs Part Ways With Brailyn Marquez, Their Former Top Prospect
Cubs part ways with former top prospect Marquez originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs are parting ways Brailyn Marquez, the hard-throwing lefty and their former top prospect. The Cubs non-tendered Marquez on Friday — the deadline to tender contracts to players not already under contract — making him...
Red Sox Made 'Several Offers' In Free Agency, Expect To Break News Soon
The Boston Red Sox have been very active in the early stages of free agency, and expect to be able to announce new players soon.
