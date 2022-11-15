ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Spun

Longtime MLB Announcer Won't Return For 2023 Season

The Miami Marlins parted ways with radio announcer Glenn Geffner on Wednesday. The MLB organization decided not to renew the veteran broadcaster's contract for the 2023 season, ending his 15-year run with the franchise. According to reports from the Miami Herald, the Marlins want a more conversational approach to their...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

MLB World Is Furious With The Pete Rose Decision

It's been decades since Major League Baseball banned all-time hits leader Pete Rose from the league for life. Unfortunately, that ban isn't being removed this year - or anytime soon - much to the disgust of fans. Speaking to the media this week, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred stated that he...
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
FanSided

Angels could be hinting at looming Shohei Ohtani trade

The Los Angeles Angels promotional giveaways for the 2023 season could include hints that Shohei Ohtani may be traded before the deadline. Will the Angels actually trade Shohei Ohtani in 2023? Fans in Los Angeles and elsewhere across the country are looking for signs wherever they can find them. What...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole

Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
5 On Your Side

Bobbleheads, belt bags and more: Cardinals release giveaway schedule for 2023

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals season is still months away, but the team announced its promotional schedule Wednesday to give fans something to look forward to. The giveaways get started on opening weekend. All fans over the age of 21 get a magnet schedule on opening day on March 30, the first 25,000 fans 16 and older on April 1 will get an unidentified Cardinals bobblehead and the first 25,000 fans 16 and older on April 2 will get a long-sleeve hooded pullover.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Today in Cubs history: The Cubs trade Dick Selma for Johnny Callison

The Cubs traded Joe Niekro, Gary Ross and Francisco Libran to the San Diego Padres in late April 1969 for Dick Selma. For a time, that looked like a good deal. Selma pitched well in 1969 before fading down the stretch, but it was not his failure that cost the Cubs the NL East title. He also became popular with Cubs fans for helping lead cheers from the bullpen along the left field line.
TMZ.com

Houston Astros Gifted Team Logo Diamond Pendants After World Series Win

The Houston Astros will have more than just a championship ring to celebrate their World Series win ... the team is also getting custom diamond pendants too!!!. TMZ Sports has learned ... the bling is coming courtesy of Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth and celeb jeweler Iceman Nick -- who were so pumped that the home team got the dub over the Phillies this month, they wanted to get them some drip to show their appreciation.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

The reason Blue Jays traded Teoscar Hernandez to Mariners, revealed

The Toronto Blue Jays made the stunning decision to trade star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday. The surprise move caught just about everyone off guard. Hernandez was a productive player for the Blue Jays throughout his tenure, and despite launching 25 home runs last season, the team opted against bringing him back in 2023. According to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet, the Blue Jays made the trade in order to open up some “financial flexibility.”
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Chicago

Cubs Part Ways With Brailyn Marquez, Their Former Top Prospect

Cubs part ways with former top prospect Marquez originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs are parting ways Brailyn Marquez, the hard-throwing lefty and their former top prospect. The Cubs non-tendered Marquez on Friday — the deadline to tender contracts to players not already under contract — making him...
FanSided

FanSided

