Bozeman, MT

saturdaydownsouth.com

College GameDay to set weather record this week in Montana

ESPN College GameDay will be at Bobcat Stadium on the campus of Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana for the long-running rivalry between Montana and Montana State on Saturday. And it’s going to be cold. Former Heisman Trophy winner and current College GameDay analyst Desmond Howard is not thrilled...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

ESPN's 'College GameDay' set arrives on Montana State's campus

BOZEMAN —Montana State will host ESPN's "College GameDay" on Saturday morning prior to the rivalry matchup with the University of Montana, marking the first time the popular pregame show has made an appearance at a Big Sky Conference school. The show's production crew arrived in the middle of the...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Players to watch and game information for Montana at Montana State

Time, date, place: 12 p.m. MT, Saturday, Bobcat Stadium. Vigen was previously the offensive coordinator at Wyoming for seven seasons before coming to MSU in 2021. Earlier in his career he served as an assistant coach at North Dakota State. Bobby Hauck. Record: 35-15 Year: 5th. Hauck previously coached UM...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State fields household names in nearly every position group

A lot has changed since the last time the Griz saw Mellott, which was just a year ago. At the time of the 2021 Brawl, he was a backup quarterback. Now, he’s one of the best in the country with an elite balanced attack. On the ground, he’s the team’s leading rusher with 705 yards and seven touchdowns. Through the air, he has 1,206 yards with nine more scores. All of this despite playing in just eight games and with other QB Sean Chambers having a heavy emphasis in the game plan, too.
BOZEMAN, MT
montanasports.com

Current and former Bobcat media members reflect on the Cat-Griz rivalry

BOZEMAN — Michael Rider had a game-sealing interception in the 2010 Brawl of the Wild game for Montana State. He then went on to coach the Bobcats as an assistant. Now, he’s in the radio booth as the color commentator alongside play-by-play Keaton Gillogly about to another Cat-Griz game.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State women pull away from North Dakota on celebratory night

BOZEMAN — A night that began with a banner unveiling ended with a victory for the Montana State women’s basketball team. The Bobcats (3-1) overcame some early shooting woes and earned a 77-66 nonconference win over visiting North Dakota (2-1) on Friday night at Worthington Arena. The banner that commemorates all of MSU’s Big Sky Conference championships now includes the 2021-22 team. In the second half Friday, this year’s squad showed why it was the preseason pick to repeat.
BOZEMAN, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Missoula vs Bozeman Weather: Brawl Of The Wild History

With the biggest yearly football game in Montana due for kickoff on Saturday at noon (listen live HERE) the Missoula/Bozeman rivalry continues to be egged on. There's trash-talking, whataboutism, Twitter and Reddit spats galore. For Griz fans, they have a legitimate reason to be upset that ESPN Gameday is covering Brawl Of The Wild this year, especially after all the lobbying and ruckus we raised last year trying to get them to cover the game in Missoula.
BOZEMAN, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

ESPN College GameDay bus arrives in Bozeman ahead of Brawl of the Wild

BOZEMAN, Mont. - The ESPN College GameDay bus is officially in Bozeman ahead of the Brawl of the Wild this weekend. This marks the first time ESPN College GameDay has visited a Big Sky campus. “College football fans all over America are about to learn what everyone in Big Sky...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Missoula Sentinel's JJ Dolan commits to Montana State for football

BOZEMAN — JJ Dolan will attend Saturday’s Brawl of the Wild, and for the first time in his life, he won’t be rooting for Montana. Dolan, a senior defensive back at Missoula Sentinel, announced his commitment to Montana State on Wednesday. His father, grandfather and great-grandfather all played football for the Grizzlies, but his family members were more than fine with him choosing the Bobcats.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Fairview's Hunter Sharbono commits to Montana State for football

BOZEMAN — Versatile Fairview football player Hunter Sharbono has committed to Montana State, he announced Tuesday on social media. “There's no doubt in my mind that I'm in the right place,” Sharbono told 406mtsports.com on Wednesday. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound senior lists himself as an athlete who has played...
BOZEMAN, MT

