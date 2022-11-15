Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
121st Brawl of the Wild: What to know if attending, how to watch, how to listen
BOZEMAN — The Bobcats and Grizzlies meet for the 121st time in the rivalry game. We've rounded up all the info for how to follow the action. Game time/location: Noon, Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman. In person:. Tickets are officially sold out. However as of Friday afternoon, small quantities were...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College GameDay to set weather record this week in Montana
ESPN College GameDay will be at Bobcat Stadium on the campus of Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana for the long-running rivalry between Montana and Montana State on Saturday. And it’s going to be cold. Former Heisman Trophy winner and current College GameDay analyst Desmond Howard is not thrilled...
406mtsports.com
'College GameDay' talent embrace excitement, bitter cold of highlighting Brawl of the Wild
BOZEMAN — Desmond Howard — who lives in Miami — will be “swaddled up like a baby.” Georgia native David Pollack will be wearing “everything I own” underneath his suit. Dapper Dan man Rece Davis won’t don a beanie to protect his hair...
406mtsports.com
ESPN's 'College GameDay' set arrives on Montana State's campus
BOZEMAN —Montana State will host ESPN's "College GameDay" on Saturday morning prior to the rivalry matchup with the University of Montana, marking the first time the popular pregame show has made an appearance at a Big Sky Conference school. The show's production crew arrived in the middle of the...
406mtsports.com
Jeff Welsch: Whether ‘Brawl,’ Cat-Griz or (ugh) Griz-Cat, our rivalry game is wildly unique
BOZEMAN — In the late summer of 2004, after 13 years in front-row seats for Oregon’s decidedly un-civil Civil War, I arrived in Bozeman eager to experience the smaller-school showdown I'd heard of only as — quaintly, I thought then — the “Brawl of the Wild."
406mtsports.com
Players to watch and game information for Montana at Montana State
Time, date, place: 12 p.m. MT, Saturday, Bobcat Stadium. Vigen was previously the offensive coordinator at Wyoming for seven seasons before coming to MSU in 2021. Earlier in his career he served as an assistant coach at North Dakota State. Bobby Hauck. Record: 35-15 Year: 5th. Hauck previously coached UM...
406mtsports.com
Callahan O'Reilly 'embraced the grind' to become standout linebacker at Montana State
BOZEMAN — Cal Poly had the ball at the Montana State 8-yard line, looking to mount a fourth-quarter comeback. During the 2019 season, the Mustangs ran the triple option in a run-heavy offense. That meant MSU’s defense needed “run stuffers” that could make stops sideline to sideline, linebackers coach Bobby Daly said.
406mtsports.com
Montana State fields household names in nearly every position group
A lot has changed since the last time the Griz saw Mellott, which was just a year ago. At the time of the 2021 Brawl, he was a backup quarterback. Now, he’s one of the best in the country with an elite balanced attack. On the ground, he’s the team’s leading rusher with 705 yards and seven touchdowns. Through the air, he has 1,206 yards with nine more scores. All of this despite playing in just eight games and with other QB Sean Chambers having a heavy emphasis in the game plan, too.
montanasports.com
Current and former Bobcat media members reflect on the Cat-Griz rivalry
BOZEMAN — Michael Rider had a game-sealing interception in the 2010 Brawl of the Wild game for Montana State. He then went on to coach the Bobcats as an assistant. Now, he’s in the radio booth as the color commentator alongside play-by-play Keaton Gillogly about to another Cat-Griz game.
montanasports.com
Q&A: ESPN's Rece Davis discusses College GameDay's visit to Bozeman, rivalry between Bobcats and Grizzlies
BILLINGS — ESPN’s College GameDay will broadcast this week from the 121st football meeting between rivals Montana and Montana State on Saturday in Bozeman. The weekly three-hour pregame show will air beginning at 7 a.m. Mountain time. Kickoff is scheduled for noon, and the game will be broadcast on the Montana Television Network.
406mtsports.com
Montana State women pull away from North Dakota on celebratory night
BOZEMAN — A night that began with a banner unveiling ended with a victory for the Montana State women’s basketball team. The Bobcats (3-1) overcame some early shooting woes and earned a 77-66 nonconference win over visiting North Dakota (2-1) on Friday night at Worthington Arena. The banner that commemorates all of MSU’s Big Sky Conference championships now includes the 2021-22 team. In the second half Friday, this year’s squad showed why it was the preseason pick to repeat.
Missoula vs Bozeman Weather: Brawl Of The Wild History
With the biggest yearly football game in Montana due for kickoff on Saturday at noon (listen live HERE) the Missoula/Bozeman rivalry continues to be egged on. There's trash-talking, whataboutism, Twitter and Reddit spats galore. For Griz fans, they have a legitimate reason to be upset that ESPN Gameday is covering Brawl Of The Wild this year, especially after all the lobbying and ruckus we raised last year trying to get them to cover the game in Missoula.
Fairfield Sun Times
ESPN College GameDay bus arrives in Bozeman ahead of Brawl of the Wild
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The ESPN College GameDay bus is officially in Bozeman ahead of the Brawl of the Wild this weekend. This marks the first time ESPN College GameDay has visited a Big Sky campus. “College football fans all over America are about to learn what everyone in Big Sky...
Fairfield Sun Times
'This is Montana's national championship': MSU Cheer Captain looks ahead to Brawl of the Wild
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Every year, the Brawl of the Wild attracts people from across the state to either Missoula or Bozeman. This year, the rivalry game is attracting national attention with ESPN College GameDay coming to town. For Montana State University Senior Cheer Captain Cammy Heck, this is the game...
406mtsports.com
Montana State men's basketball rolls past Warner Pacific, unveils Big Sky championship banner
BOZEMAN — As the updated Big Sky championships banner dropped in the northwest corner of Worthington Arena, the Montana State men’s basketball team got to revel in the success of last season one more time. The MSU men’s and women’s basketball teams notably won both the Big Sky...
Sporting News
Where is ‘College GameDay’ this week? Location, schedule, guest picker for Week 12 on ESPN
"College GameDay" always likes to go to the biggest matchups of the week to preview Saturday's college football slate. This week, they're headed to one of the oldest rivalries in the sport. ESPN is headed to Bozeman, Montana, to preview the Brawl of the Wild between Montana and Montana State....
Fairfield Sun Times
Public asked to line streets of Bozeman for ESPN's College GameDay arrival
BOZEMAN, Mont. - In celebration of Brawl of the Wild and ESPN's College GameDay arrival in Bozeman, Montana State University is asking the public to line the city streets Thursday. The College GameDay bus will start its route at "The M" at 12:30 p.m., then make its way to Main...
406mtsports.com
Missoula Sentinel's JJ Dolan commits to Montana State for football
BOZEMAN — JJ Dolan will attend Saturday’s Brawl of the Wild, and for the first time in his life, he won’t be rooting for Montana. Dolan, a senior defensive back at Missoula Sentinel, announced his commitment to Montana State on Wednesday. His father, grandfather and great-grandfather all played football for the Grizzlies, but his family members were more than fine with him choosing the Bobcats.
406mtsports.com
Fairview's Hunter Sharbono commits to Montana State for football
BOZEMAN — Versatile Fairview football player Hunter Sharbono has committed to Montana State, he announced Tuesday on social media. “There's no doubt in my mind that I'm in the right place,” Sharbono told 406mtsports.com on Wednesday. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound senior lists himself as an athlete who has played...
406mtsports.com
Montana State volleyball rallies from big third-set deficit, sweeps Weber State
PROVO, Utah — The Montana State volleyball team rallied from an 11-point deficit in the third set, fighting off four set points, en route to a 25-21, 25-20, 26-24 sweep over Weber State on Thursday night in Swenson Gym. Montana State (12-15, 8-7 Big Sky) trailed 23-12 before rattling...
