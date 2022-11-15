ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

KATU.com

Oregon Health Authority Director Pat Allen announces his resignation

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon’s health director announced that he would be resigning early next year after more than five years in the position. Oregon Health Authority Director Pat Allen sent his letter of resignation to Governor Kate Brown on Thursday. Allen was a prominent figure as the state...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

How to tell if your child has RSV and what to do next

SEATTLE, Wash. — Hospitals in Washington state and across the country are dealing with an increase in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases in children. With colder weather upon us and holiday gatherings afoot, hospitals are expecting to see even more patients sick with RSV in the coming months. For...
SEATTLE, WA

