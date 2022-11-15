Read full article on original website
Related
Why Nicholas Hoult Doesn't Take Photos of His Food Like His "The Menu" Character
In "The Menu," Nicholas Hoult's a proud, overeager foodie. It's constantly played for laughs in the horror movie — his need to snap photos of every course, to steal uneaten bits of food from the plate of his date (Anya Taylor-Joy), to flex the cooking knowledge he picked up watching "Chef's Table." Hoult tells POPSUGAR that he's definitely not like that in real life.
Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz Are Just Mom and Dad to Their Kids
Image Source: Getty / Paul Bruinooge / Patrick McMullan. Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz are ultra famous, but also ultra private. The British actors wed in 2011 and they have one daughter together, whom they welcomed sometime in 2018. Since then, the pair have kept their lives under wraps — something they were doing long before they had a baby together. Even their 2011 wedding was super top secret. They only had a handful of guests in attendance at their New York nuptials, including Weisz's son, Henry — whom she shares with ex-fiancé Darren Aronofsky — and Craig's daughter, Ella Loudon, whom he shares with ex-wife Fiona Loudon.
Bruce Springsteen randomly met a fan at a movie, then stopped by his house to surprise his mom
Literally every fan's dream come true.
Mum of four creates controversy by revealing she allows her children to use swear words
A mother of four has sparked a discussion after admitting that she allows her children to curse. The TikTok user released a video in which she claimed that if her children curse, she will 'not correct them.' Casara, who goes by the handle @casaranjuan on the social media app, stated that she had a "very open and honest connection" with her children, according toTosBos.
Kenan Thompson Shares a Ton of Photos of His Daughters on Instagram
Comedian Kenan Thompson has been a household name for most '90s kids ever since he starred in Nickelodeon's "All That" and the beloved film "Good Burger" — and now he's got two kids of his own!. The longest-tenured cast member in "Saturday Night Live" history — he appeared in...
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean Welcome a Baby Boy: "My Baby Yoda, My Sani"
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are parents to a baby boy! The couple announced the news on Nov. 18 on Instagram. "After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he's here safe and sound," the rapper wrote in a caption. "Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son. 💙Noah💙 11/8/22." In her own post, Aiko wrote, "✨11/08/22✨💙Noah Hasani💙 after 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came 🥹 my baby Yoda, my Sani 💙."
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans want Julia Fox’s ‘gay bone’ after she discusses exploring lesbian relationships
Actor and media icon Julia Fox‘s appearance on Ziwe went as predictably as could be with the Uncut Gems star, never one to hold her opinions back, fully opening up to host and fellow social media provocateur Ziwe Fumudoh with full candor on a variety of taboo subjects. Fox took the opportunity to drop a few bombshells, including the fact that she just may be done with men — at least for the time being.
Bruce Springsteen Reacts to Alfonso Ribeiro’s Claim That ‘The Carlton’ is Inspired by ‘Dancing in the Dark’
Bruce Springsteen is buying into the theory that the famous “Carlton” dance on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was partially inspired by him. Alfonso Ribeiro, who played Carlton Banks on Fresh Prince, was known for the character’s signature dance move, “The Carlton.” In a 2015 interview with Variety, Ribeiro revealed that “The Carlton” came to be when he read a note in the script prompting his character to bust out some dance moves and he thought of Friends star Courtney Cox’s dancing in the video for Springsteen’s hit, “Dancing in the Dark.” “I said, ‘that is the corniest dance on the planet that I know of, so why don’t I do that?'” Ribeiro recalled at the time.
Freddie Prinze Jr. on His Return to Rom-Coms In "Christmas With You": "Everything Felt Right"
Freddie Prinze Jr. was a staple of late '90s and early 2000s cinema, starring in iconic rom-coms like "She's All That" and "Boys and Girls," the horror franchise "I Know What You Did Last Summer," and family films like the "Scooby Doo" series. Now, more than 20 years after his last rom-com role in 2001's "Summer Catch," Prinze Jr. is making his highly anticipated return to the genre in his new Netflix holiday movie "Christmas With You."
Michelle Obama Hilariously Admits She & Barack Do ‘Crazy Parent Text Check-Ins’ With Their Daughters
Former First Lady Michelle and President Barack Obama may have lived in the White House for 8 years, but they worry about their adult children just like most empty nesters do. During an insightful conversation with NPR regarding her new book, The Light We Carry, Michelle opened up about many things in the realm of parenting, one of which being the “crazy parent text check-ins” she and Barack do with their daughters Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21. The mom of two explained, “When you’re letting your kids go, you’re letting your heart out there in the world. Barack and I kind of...
Kristen Bell Says the Key to Her Marriage Is Being "Vulnerable When We Don't Want to Be"
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard got married in 2013, and since then, it seems like neither has looked back. But of course, every relationship takes work, and in a Nov. 16 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Bell opened up about the most important component of her marriage. "Stay vulnerable," the actor...
Blue jeans and wolf whistles: The story of the song that saved Steve Miller's career
Steve Miller's album sales were in the doldrums until old friend Maurice resurfaced on The Joker and gave him a long-awaited number 1
Groom slammed as 'disrespectful' after arriving to his wedding in a coffin
A groom has been slammed as 'disrespectful' after showing up to his own wedding by being carried in a coffin. We can all agree that some of the things people do at their weddings are pretty darn weird. There are a few obvious minefields like the best man's speech getting...
Latinas Are Becoming Less Hush-Hush About Getting Botox and Fillers
A few years back, a meme went viral; it displayed a side-by-side image of Sofia Vergara and Jennifer Lopez with the caption, "Latinas be like I'm 104 years old." In the same way that some Black women, including Afro Latinas, proudly say their "skin doesn't crack," Latinas — regardless of skin tone or race — have also developed a reputation for "not aging." (There are even studies to back it up.)
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Are Reportedly Taking a Break
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are reportedly calling it quits for the time being. On Nov. 18, People reported that multiple sources said the couple are taking a break, with one source saying Styles is "still touring and is now going abroad" while Wilde "is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A. It's a very amicable decision."
Upworthy
Woman reacts to beautiful viral photos of brother shielding her from the sun at a mosque
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on April 27, 2022. Abdul Rahman Al-Sahli, who goes by the username Heartmecca on Instagram, is a photographer who captures beautiful and heartwarming moments from the Saudi Arabian city of Mecca, the holiest site for Muslims. One of his posts, featuring a brother and sister duo, recently went viral online, prompting the woman in the photograph to react. In the image, Abeer Najjar is seen seated behind her praying sibling so she can be shielded from the harsh summer sun. While many confused the man to be her husband, she cleared it up and affirmed how transformative it can be to experience Umrah (an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca) with a sibling, the Saudi Gazette reports.
How Chris Hemsworth Found a "Silver Lining" to His Alzheimer's Revelation
Chris Hemsworth's "Limitless" series was designed to push the actor out of his comfort zone, but Hemsworth couldn't have predicted how deeply some of the revelations would hit. In the fifth episode of the National Geographic-Disney+ series, Hemsworth discovered he has a genetic predisposition for Alzheimer's, and the revelation has prompted the 39-year-old to take a step back from his career. In an interview with Vanity Fair published today, the "Thor: Love and Thunder" star announced that he's planning to take "some time off" to be with his family and "just simplify."
‘Nervous’ Woman on Edge After Older Male Neighbor Constantly Tries to Talk to Her
A woman is feeling uneasy around her own house due to her neighbor's constant presence. On Mumsnet, the "nervous" woman explained how her male neighbor materializes every time she's in her yard, as well as finds a reason to talk to her. Now, she feels uncomfortable in her own space.
I’m A Celebrity: Boy George admits he ‘hates on’ Matt Hancock in awkward clash
Tensions continue to bubble over in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! as Boy George clashed with Matt Hancock on Friday night’s show. The singer called the former Health Secretary “slimy” and told Hancock he had been “hating” on him while in camp. He told the Bush Telegraph: "He's probably going to be quite upset and I was kicking off a bit and I just thought, 'you know what, just tell him to his face what you feel'." One point in the show saw him air his frustrations with fellow campmate Seann Walsh, with the 61-year-old saying: "(I) can't stand...
Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson Are Spotted Embracing in Matching Outfits
Emily Ratajkowski and rumored new beau Pete Davidson may not have made their relationship Instagram official just yet, but they are coordinating their looks in true matching couple style. Spotted in New York City on Wednesday, Nov. 16, the pair were pictured embracing at Ratajkowski's West Village apartment. For a...
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
75K+
Followers
24K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0