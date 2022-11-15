Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
Man With Felony Warrant Taken Into Custody Yesterday on Hwy 96
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Nov. 17, 2022, at about 10:33 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
kymkemp.com
Convicted Felon’s Safe Contained Large Firearm Stash, Says DTF
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be. On November 14th, 2022, Humboldt County Drug Task Force Agents served a search warrant at the residence of Joshua Buchanan (age 36) located in the 7000 Block of Berta Road in Eureka. After a multi-week investigation, the HCDTF believed Buchanan was selling fentanyl and was in possession of several firearms.
kymkemp.com
Wild Ride as Humboldt County Fair Bookkeeper Arrested on Embezzlement Charges
The North Coast Journal is reporting that Ferndale Police arrested the Humboldt County Fair’s bookkeeper, Nina Tafarella (age 47) on November 15 at the Bear River Casino. The woman allegedly took over $20,000 from a Eureka non-profit. The warrant for that case led Humboldt County Fair management to investigate as Tafarella was their bookkeeper also. According to the Journal’s excellent reporting, they found problems in their books also.
North Coast Journal
Arcata Homicide Suspect Arrested by APD, SWAT
An Arcata resident suspected of shooting a man found dead last month in his tent in the Valley West area was arrested today by Arcata Police Department detectives with the assistance of the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office SWAT team. According to an APD news release, Devon Preston Cathey, 30, was...
North Coast Journal
Fair Bookkeeper Arrested on Embezzlement Warrant
Ferndale police arrested the Humboldt County Fair Association's bookkeeper yesterday morning and booked her into jail on suspicion of having embezzled from the fair and another nonprofit. Ferndale Police Chief Ron Sligh confirmed that he personally took Nina Tafarella, 47, into custody yesterday morning at the Bear River Casino. The...
kymkemp.com
APD Arrests Suspect in Valley West Tent Shooting Death
Yesterday, Arcata Police with the help of the Humboldt County SWAT team arrested Devon Preston Cathey age 30 of Arcata for the murder of Nicklas Sellars. Sellars was located deceased with multiple gunshot wounds on October 18 in a tent situated in the greenbelt north of the Carlson Park area of Valley West.
krcrtv.com
Bookkeeper arrested on embezzlement charge related to Eureka dance studio
EUREKA, Calif. — A woman who served as a bookkeeper of a Eureka non-profit dance studio and the Humboldt County Fair Board was arrested Tuesday on an embezzlement warrant. The Eureka Police Department first confirmed to the North Coast Journal that Nina Tafarella was taken into custody by Ferndale Police following an ongoing investigation.
kymkemp.com
Vehicle Fleeing Law Enforcement ‘Goes Dark’ Reaching Speeds of 115 MPH on Highway 101
A high-speed pursuit has been discontinued by law enforcement officers for safety reasons south of Eureka. Around 7 p.m. on November 17th scanner traffic indicated officers in the Eureka area were pursuing a champagne-colored Lexus four door vehicle southbound on Broadway reaching speeds of 90 mph through south Eureka encountering light traffic. The pursuing officer was heard stating that the vehicle was weaving in and out of freeway traffic at speeds between 115 and 120 mph with lights off before the pursuit was called off.
lostcoastoutpost.com
A Driver Almost Smashed a Pedestrian on Foster Avenue. Who Was In The Wrong?
A reader sends along the above dashcam footage of him driving along Arcata’s Foster Avenue at night. For what it’s worth, the reader takes the lion’s share of the blame for this close call. He writes:. This would be my fault based on the fact that I...
kymkemp.com
Training Accident or Negligence? Local Dog Attack Gets National Attention
A dog attack in Trinidad back in October is getting national attention, attention that may complicate things for a non-profit organization attempting to provide service animals for people that suffer from autism, traumatic brain injuries, and PTSD. On November 14, the New York Post ran a story titled ‘Pack of...
actionnewsnow.com
Trinity County man reported missing in May found safe
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A man who was reported missing in Trinity County in May has been found alive and well, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said Frederick Montes was found in the Santa Cruz area on Wednesday. Montes was reported to be last seen around May 13.
kymkemp.com
Fentanyl and Meth Found at Eureka Drug House, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Nov. 13, 2022, at about 7:24 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant...
krcrtv.com
Trinity County double-homicide update: investigators identity motives
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — Officials with the Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) said they are continuing to investigate the murders in Weaverville and Trinity Center last week. However, today, they announced possible motives behind the shootings. While investigating, the TCSO said they discovered the suspect, David Whitehouse, had reportedly suffered...
kymkemp.com
Wild Lumber Truck Crash in the 1950’s Smashes Through Briceland Bridge and Leaves Terrified Driver Suspended in Mid-Air for Hours
In April of 1951, a truck driven by Jeff Wright, a 33-year-old from Richmond, California lost its brakes at the top of a hill and careened down the road to smash first into the backend of another large truck and trailer and then through the side of the bridge and over the edge.
kymkemp.com
HWMA Offering Free Tire Recycling at Hawthorne Street Location
Press release from the Humboldt Waste Management Authority:. The Humboldt Waste Management Authority has received additional grant funding to allow for no charge tire recycling. Humboldt County residents can drop off up to 9 car or light truck tires at no charge at the Hawthorne Street Transfer Station, Located in...
kymkemp.com
‘Safely Surrendered Baby’ and Adoptive Parents Visit Humboldt Bay Fire Two Years Later
On November 19th 2020 a newborn baby was safely surrendered to Humboldt Bay Fire Station 1 on C St. in Eureka. Since the inception of the Safe Surrender program for HBF in 2013, this was the first experience the department had with activation of the protocol. All Humboldt Bay Fire Stations are designed as drop-off sites for “safely surrendered babies.” The California Safely Surrendered Baby Law allows a parent or other individual having lawful custody of a child 72 hours or younger to voluntarily surrender physical custody of the child to any firefighter on duty at any of our stations. This may be done discretely without fear of judgement or prosecution for child abandonment.
kymkemp.com
Residents Implore State to Fund Gateway Project for Southern Humboldt Hub
The Southern Humboldt Business & Visitors Bureau (SHBVB) has started a petition to implore state officials to fund the Garberville Complete Streets Infrastructure Project in a bid to save the town as the local economy collapses. The project is intended to market Garberville as the gateway to Humboldt, updating underground...
kymkemp.com
The Burner is Back! – Residents Can Dispose of Organic Fuel Material Near the Willow Creek Airport
Press release from the Humboldt County Fire Safe Council:. WHO: CAL FIRE and Willow Creek Volunteer Fire Department. WHEN: November 17, 2022 – December 31, 2022 **During Daylight Hrs.**. WHERE: Willow Creek Airport accessed through Big Rock Public River Access Area via State Highway 96 approximately ¼ mile north...
kymkemp.com
Law Firm Suing Humboldt County for Excessive Fees When Abating Cannabis Growers Holds Meeting in Redway Tonight
Tonight, the Institute for Justice, a non-profit law firm is hosting a town hall and free dinner at the Mateel Community Center in Redway to talk about what they claim are excessively burdensome cannabis abatement fines in Humboldt County. They are inviting all who were/are impacted by the abatement program to join them. Lead attorneys on the case will be there to discuss how the Institute is fighting back against, what Attorney Jared McClain calls, “Humboldt County’s abusive abatement regime, [that] issues life-ruinous fines to innocent people without proof or process.”
kymkemp.com
Out of Area Hunter Was Off Duty Officer First at Scene of Death on Old Briceland Road Yesterday
Today, we are learning more about the death investigation that took place on Old Briceland Road west of Garberville yesterday afternoon which continued into last night. Just before 4 p.m. yesterday, hunters staying at the Marshall Ranch (which leases land to a hunting club) discovered a gunshot victim alongside the road inside the ranch boundaries, according to David Sanchez, the ranch’s general manager. “Today is opening day for fall turkey season. That’s why they were there.”
