Read full article on original website
Related
Ozark Sports Zone
2022-23 Winter Preview: Weaubleau Boys Basketball
Weaubleau boy basketball will be a versatile offensive team entering coach Blake Allen’s second season at the helm. The team won 16 games and a district championship last season. “(We have) five guys that can all score,” Allen said. “We return 75% of our scoring from last year and...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022-23 Winter Preview: Humansville Boys Basketball
Fred Lundien takes over as head coach of the Humansville boys basketball program this season. He spent the past three years at Bronaugh. He inherits a squad that has had back-to-back winning seasons including a 16-12 record last year. “I am excited to coach these boys this year and the...
Ozark Sports Zone
Missouri State soccer falls 2-1 in heartbreaking NCAA loss
OMAHA, Neb. – For the second-straight year, the Missouri State men’s soccer team saw its season come to an end in a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Creighton here Thursday night. The Bluejays converted two goals in the span of five minutes late in the second half...
Ozark Sports Zone
BYU hits last-second shot to sink the Bears in Provo
PROVO, Utah – A jumper off the glass from Dallin Hall with 1.5 seconds to go lifted Brigham Young to a 66-64 win over visiting Missouri State here Wednesday in a game that featured 11 ties and 14 lead changes before 12,587 fans at Marriott Center. Chance Moore led...
Comments / 0