Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Youth Orchestra presents George Frideric Handel’s Messiah – a benefit performance
George Frideric Handel’s Messiah – A Benefit performance. Presented by Dare County Youth Orchestra with support from Bill Pratt and the Alice Ford Pratt Memorial Fund. Conducted by John Buford. Performed by a community chorus and orchestra along with Dare County Students. Deborah Karen, Soprano. Adriane Kerr, Alto.
outerbanksvoice.com
It’s a Manteo Christmas: Events begin Dec. 2
Tradition, sparkle, laughter, and joy all wrapped up with holiday spirit. There is something so very special about Christmas in Manteo! It is a time of festivities, celebrating community, and Christmas cheer!. Kicking off the holiday season and keeping with tradition, the Town Christmas tree will shine ever so bright...
outerbanksvoice.com
Island Farm to Host “Christmas on the North End” in December
On December 1st, 2nd, and 3rd, Island Farm will host “Christmas on the North End,” an event focused on historic holiday traditions in the early days on the Outer Banks. On the first Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in December, costumed interpreters at Island Farm will share how Roanoke Island families celebrated the Christmas holiday in the mid-1800s. The homeplace will be decorated and lit by candlelight, while Farm interpreters demonstrate traditional mid-19th century traditions of food, celebration, and holiday craft. Guests will be able to visit with St. Nicholas, enjoy fresh cider, sugar cookies, a bonfire, and musket firing! Additional activities will include candle making, ornament crafting, and grapevine wreath making. Mark your calendar for Island Farm’s last event of the year, to commemorate the holiday season in warmth and celebration.
outerbanksvoice.com
A Dare County trip down nostalgia lane
‘OBX Days Gone By’ map brings iconic attractions back to life. Officially, it is called the “OBX Days Gone By” interactive map that was created to celebrate Geographic Information Systems Day (yes, that’s a thing) that was celebrated on Nov. 16. Put more simply, it’s a...
outerbanksvoice.com
Lunch-To-Go Fundraiser for OBX Room in the Inn
Enjoy Lunch to Go and support OBX Room In The Inn, Dare County’s Faith Based Homeless Shelter Program. Sunday, December 4th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Outer Banks Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Barrier Island Bagels
The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce, along with ribbon cutting sponsor ACE Hardware, held a ribbon cutting on November 3 for Barrier Island Bagels, located at 4716 N. Croatan Hwy. in Kitty Hawk. Richard Hess, immediate past chairman of the chamber board and Realtor at Sun Realty, congratulated business owners...
outerbanksvoice.com
The Elizabethan Gardens hires Education Programs Manager
The Elizabethan Gardens is pleased to announce that Laura Hensley will join the Gardens as Programs Manager. Hensley, who currently serves as Curator of Education of the North Carolina Aquarium at Roanoke Island, will start her new role on November 21. She will develop and lead the Gardens educational programming for adults, students, and pre-k early learners.
outerbanksvoice.com
Meet Frankie and Vampy, OBX SPCA Pets of the Week
This week our Outer Banks SPCA pet of the week is a pair of kittens named Frankie and Vampy! They are a bonded pair who are very sweet and playful. Watch this video to learn more about Frankie and Vampy. Adoption hours:. Monday – Friday 11 am to 5 pm...
outerbanksvoice.com
Patricia Gaved Taylor of Avon, November 16
Patricia Gaved Taylor, 82, of Avon, NC died Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at her home where she enjoyed the peace of the ocean view for so many years. Born in Chester, England on December 22, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Agnes Elizabeth Norris and John Leslie Gaved. In her retirement, she enjoyed being a crafter and sharing stories at many Hatteras Island craft shows. Patricia established, owned, and operated two boarding kennels; to this day still known as Hatteras Island Pet Resort.
outerbanksvoice.com
Martha (Mardi) Whitmer of Kill Devil Hills, November 9
Martha (Mardi) Whitmer of Kill Devil Hills, NC passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 in Apex NC, after a sudden illness, surrounded by people she loved. Mardi was a fighter til the end. She was a feisty little lady, always trying to act tough but was honestly one of the most kind-hearted people anyone would ever have the pleasure to meet. Mardi was a veteran, having served in the Army. Her most recent job was at the Comfort Inn in Kill Devil Hills, where she was the most reliable, consistent, conscientious employee for over 17 years. Mardi always loved going to the ocean behind the hotel and taking pictures of the beautiful sunrises to share with her friends and coworkers. We all love her and will miss her so much.
outerbanksvoice.com
Sara Elizabeth Melson of Powells Point, November 16
Sara Elizabeth “Libby” Melson, age 71, of Powells Point, NC died on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Currituck Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Jarvisburg, NC on August 30, 1951 to the late James A. Melson and Statha Mae Biggs Melson. Libby collected dolls and absolutely loved Elvis. A quiet soul and very family oriented, she was everyone’s favorite aunt/caretaker. She collected donations for children’s charities and was a very caring person with a huge heart.
obxtoday.com
Frank M. Crank, Sr.
Frank Milton Crank, Sr., 69, of South Mills, NC died Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at his residence. He was born October 5, 1953, in Nassawadox, Virginia to the late Vernon Crank, Sr., and Lois Marie Sawyer Crank. He was an airframe structural engineer at the Elizabeth City Coast Guard Base and attended Ebenezer Baptist Church. He loved serving as a civil service employee at the Coast Guard Base for seventeen years. He loved being outdoors, working on the family farm, and hunting with his son.
outerbanksvoice.com
James F. Scott of Elizabeth City, November 15
James (Jimmy) F. Scott died peacefully on November 15, 2022 at the age of 84. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Scott, and a grandson-in-law, Cliff Bright. He is survived by his son, John (Patrice) Scott; his granddaughter, Jenny Bright; grandson, J. F. Scott; his great-granddaughter, Zoie Bright; and a host of other family members.
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: Freeze Warning Friday morning, even colder weather ahead
Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast. *** Freeze Warning Friday morning for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Chowan, and mainland Dare. These locations will likely see the first freeze of the season. Remember way back to last weekend when we had high temperatures close...
outerbanksvoice.com
Brrrr! Freeze Warning in effect tonight for region
The Weather Service notes that frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
islandfreepress.org
Newest member of N.C. Ferry System fleet, M/V Salvo, arrives in Manns Harbor
The newest addition to the North Carolina Ferry System fleet arrived Thursday morning at the NCDOT Shipyard in Manns Harbor. The N.C. Department of Transportation awarded a $22.85 million contract in 2018 to Gulf Island Shipyards of Houma, Louisiana, for construction of two new River Class ferries that can transport 40 vehicles.
outerbanksvoice.com
James S. Bailey of Barco, November 16
James Scott Bailey, age 70, of Barco, NC died on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Born in Chesterfield, VA on June 11, 1952 to the late James Richard Bailey and Theonia Wright, he was the widower of Mi Kyong Bailey. After serving his country honorably in the U. S Marine Corps, he was founder/owner of the SADSAC Foundation. He was a member of American Legion # 288 in Coinjock, NC.
outerbanksvoice.com
Maxine Scarborough Thomasson, November 16
Maxine Scarborough Thomasson, born February 2, 1933, passed away on November 16, 2022, at age 89. She was surrounded by her loving husband of almost 67 years, Larry, daughters, and other family members. Maxine was a native of the Outer Banks, spending her youth in Kinnakeet Village, and then her teen years and later in retirement in Manteo. Maxine graduated from Manteo High School in 1951 as the Valedictorian and from Greensboro College in 1955 with a degree in History and Social Studies. She began her teaching career at Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach where she met Larry Thomasson of Bassett, Virginia, a recent Virginia Tech graduate who was stationed at nearby Ft. Story. Their courtship was short, as Larry was smitten and even offered to help her grade papers just to get to spend time with her. They married on February 11,1956, at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church in Manteo.
outerbanksvoice.com
Corolla Wild Horse Fund establishes Land Acquisition Fund to preserve wild horse habitat
(Corolla Wild Horse Fund) The Corolla Wild Horse Fund has announced this initiative to expand and protect the wild horse habitat and is seeking public support for its efforts. Here is the information. The Corolla Wild Horse Fund (CWHF), in partnership with the community, is excited to share details about...
outerbanksvoice.com
Louis E. Sawyer of Moyock, November 15
Louis Eugene “Pee Wee” Sawyer, age 90, of Moyock, NC died on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Chesapeake, VA on March 7, 1932 to the late Norfleet Sawyer and Catherine Cotter Sawyer, he was the widower of Frances Markham Sawyer who predeceased him in 2013. Mr. Sawyer served his country honorably in the U. S. Army for two years at Fort Bragg during the Korean War. He retired from Norfolk Ford Assembly Plant. His true love, once they were born, were his granddaughters.
Comments / 0