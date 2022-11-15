Read full article on original website
Related
Bizarre Video Of Heavily Bandaged Jay Leno Airs On ‘Inside Edition’
Jay Leno is expected to make a full recovery after the comedian was badly burned when a car erupted in his garage last weekend. In some truly bizarre new footage that aired on last night’s Inside Edition, Leno is seen recovering in a hyperbaric chamber at the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, where he’s been undergoing treatment since being admitted on Sunday (Nov. 13).
'Something Isn't Right!': Jessica Simpson's Barely There Legs Freak Fans Out
Jessica Simpson sparked concern yet again when she posted a photo of herself on Thursday, November 17. "Three Generations of Cozy! Thanks for having us @hsn!" the pop star, 42, captioned the snap of herself with her eldest daughter, Maxi Drew, and her mom, Tina Simpson. In the photo, the blonde babe sported a plaid shirt and jeans, but people couldn't help but bring up her weight. One person wrote, "Jessica, are you OK?" while another added, "She looks Shockley thin…… 😢."A third person said, "Her speech and she’s Soo thin something isn’t right. Concern fans that’s all. If you...
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Adele Gets Up Close & Personal With Fans At Vegas Residency Opening Night
Adele kicked off her Las Vegas residency with a bang!
Adele fans can ‘die happy’ after finally seeing her show in Las Vegas
Adele fans from around the world said they can now “die happy” after finally seeing her perform in Las Vegas.After the show’s conclusion, fans said they felt the singer had “given the show she wanted to give” and they were “happy to see her happy”.They hailed the Caesars Palace opening night as “one of the best nights ever” as they streamed out of the The Colosseum venue.BeJaxx, 38, a performer from Nashville, Tennessee, said everything in the show was “so well thought out”.“That was hands down one of the best shows that I have been to, not only just the...
Adele says first night of postponed Vegas residency looks ‘just how I imagined’
Adele said her Las Vegas residency show was “perfect” and “looked just like how I imagined” as she kicked off the first night of her postponed run.The singer became emotional as she thanked fans for “coming back to me” as she opened the show at The Colosseum venue at the Caesars Palace hotel.She received a standing ovation as she took to the stage, but told fans that she ought to be the one giving them one instead.“Thank you so much for coming back to me,” she told them.“It looks just like I imagined it would, it’s just perfect, thank you.”In...
Comments / 0