ssuathletics.com
Tigers Open Season With Thriller
Savannah, Ga.– Savannah State opened their new season on Tuesday in a similar fashion to how they ended last season: with a thrilling finish. With five minutes to play in the game, Savannah State led by a few points. But Voorhees, who already had seven games under their belt, were not going away quietly.
lakeoconeebreeze.net
Putnam’s Banks to ball at Georgia Southern
EATONTON – Putnam County High standout basketball player Eren Banks had multiple NCAA Division I offers. He made his commitment to Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, and on Wednesday at his school he finalized those plans in the company of family, coaches, teammates and a host of other War Eagle students.
ssuathletics.com
Game Central | Men's Basketball vs. Voorhees
TICKETS ($10-$50) Savannah, Ga. – Savannah State men's basketball will open the 2022-23 season this evening as both defending champions and underdogs again. The Tigers strung together four consecutive wins at the 2022 Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Championship to claim the first SIAC title in program history since 1981, back in March.
Recruiting Spotlight: Zo Smalls of Savannah Christian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Christian’s offensive linemen singled out Zo Smalls as a potential breakout player before the season even started. The sophomore has proven his offensive line correct. Smalls has carried the ball 164 times for 1,288 yards and 18 touchdowns, good for a yards per carry average of 7.9. He’s become the […]
yourislandnews.com
‘These kids don’t panic’
Beaufort erases 18-point deficit against Crestwood, advances in 3A playoffs. Among the litany of qualities Bryce Lybrand loves about his Beaufort High football team is its ability to stay calm even when things are in disarray. The Eagles’ coolness under pressure paid off big time Friday night. Kacy Fields...
Liberty County High School teacher wins nationwide Staple’s contest
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Liberty County High School Special Education teacher Nakisia Sims has been selected as a winner of Staple’s nationwide 4th annual Thank A Teacher Contest. Sims was selected for her extraordinary work going above and beyond for her students as she spearheaded a Gala for the Special Needs students of three different […]
WJCL
Coldest temperatures so far this fall season arrive Friday morning
Freezing temperatures are possible Friday morning as a winter-like airmass settles over southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. The last time Savannah saw the temperature drop to 32° was March 14, 8 months ago. A Freeze Watch has been issued for inland locations in southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry for...
Falling tree narrowly misses girl asleep inside Savannah home
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A family in the Benjamin Van Clark Park neighborhood is thankful they weren’t hurt when part of a giant live oak crashed into their home early Thursday morning. The massive tree is estimated to be at least 200 years old. The mom who lives in the home told WSAV that her […]
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Jazz Clubs and Bars in Savannah Georgia
Jazz'd Tapas Bar is an industrial-chic cocktail bar with live music most nights. This bar has a diverse menu and offers unique, creative cocktails and tapas. The industrial-chic design of the bar is the perfect complement to the food and music. Jazz is one of the top tapas bars in...
How title lenders trap poor Americans in debt with triple-digit interest rates
This story was originally published by ProPublica. When Robert Ball turned 63, he was looking forward to retirement in his wife’s hometown of Savannah, Georgia. The couple had a comfortable house with a lush garden, the certainty of his pension, and the hope of spending more time with their grandchildren. That dream shattered when Ball’s […] The post How title lenders trap poor Americans in debt with triple-digit interest rates appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
WJCL
Holiday parades in Savannah, Coastal Georgia, and the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Rincon Lions Club sees impressive turnout for its 41st annual Christmas parade. We've created a list of all the holiday parades in the area. Did we miss any? Email us at news@wjcl.com. Holiday Parades. Savannah. Nov. 26: Boat Parade of Lights; Savannah’s Waterfront;...
Statesboro native lands in top 13 of NBC’s ‘The Voice’
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro’s own Bryce Leatherwood made the cut for the top 13 in NBC’s singing competition “The Voice”. He was the only one out of four contestants to advance in the instant save Tuesday night. Team Gwen’s Kevin Hawkin, Team Camila’s Kate Kalvach and Team Legend’s Sasha Hurtado were eliminated. WSAV is […]
WJCL
The three winners of 'BizPitch Savannah' have been announced
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The three finalists have been named for Savannah SCORE’s “BizPitch Savannah™ 2022” competition. The "Shark Tank"-style entrepreneurial competition will award a cash prize and free professional services with a value of more than $10,000 to the winner. The goal is to help get them get their business off the ground.
yourislandnews.com
Veteran of the Week – Oscar Baldwin
Beaufort’s Oscar Baldwin, 65, attended Robert Smalls School and Beaufort High School before moving to Louisville, Ky., and joining the United States Army in 1975. After basic training at Fort Jackson and Advanced Infantry Training at Fort Polk, he was stationed in Korea along the DMZ for two years where he patrolled the border as a mortar gunner. While there he earned a Black Belt in Jujitsu.
wtoc.com
5 injured in Bulloch Co. crash
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Five people were injured in a crash in Bulloch County on Thursday. The crash occurred near Highway 67 and Brooklet Denmark Road. Two people were flown to a Savannah hospital. Three others were taken by ambulance to East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.
N. Bryan resident speak out on upcoming manufacturing and distribution facilities
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – As Governor Brian P. Kemp announced today that Komar Brands, a global apparel company, will create 294 new jobs and invest $87 million in a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Bryan County, North Bryan County residents are starting to speak out. Kemps announcement comes less than a month after […]
The square with no name: Savannah strips downtown park of slavery supporter John C. Calhoun's name
LISTEN: The Savannah City Council voted to remove the name of John C. Calhoun from a downtown public square, before the city begins the process of deciding on a new name. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson put it bluntly: “John C. Calhoun does not represent who Savannah...
Albany Herald
Apparel company plans $87M facility in Bryan County, Georgia
(The Center Square) — A global apparel company plans to spend $87 million on a Bryan County manufacturing and distribution facility. Jersey City, New Jersey-based Komar Brands, a company established in 1908 and whose portfolio includes "owned, licensed, and private-label brands," plans to create 294 new jobs as a part of the project. The company plans to build its new facility at the 1,100-acre Interstate Centre 3 development located along U.S. Route 280 and Interstate 16 between Savannah and Statesboro.
Quinton Simon update: No arrests yet, as police search, build case
While evidence brought the investigation to a Chatham County landfill, the Chatham County Police Department said the probability of finding Quinton’s body is low.
visitstatesboro.org
Statesboro’s Annual Holiday Celebration
The Downtown Statesboro Development Authority will be hosting its annual Holiday Celebration on Friday, Dec. 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m sponsored by Vyve Broadband. Kick off the Holiday season downtown, featuring the Christmas Parade on East Main, Chili Town, holiday shopping, the Mockingbird’s Turf hayride in the Synovus Bank parking lot, Santa photobooth and community stage performers.
