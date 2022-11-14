ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ssuathletics.com

Tigers Open Season With Thriller

Savannah, Ga.– Savannah State opened their new season on Tuesday in a similar fashion to how they ended last season: with a thrilling finish. With five minutes to play in the game, Savannah State led by a few points. But Voorhees, who already had seven games under their belt, were not going away quietly.
SAVANNAH, GA
lakeoconeebreeze.net

Putnam’s Banks to ball at Georgia Southern

EATONTON – Putnam County High standout basketball player Eren Banks had multiple NCAA Division I offers. He made his commitment to Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, and on Wednesday at his school he finalized those plans in the company of family, coaches, teammates and a host of other War Eagle students.
STATESBORO, GA
ssuathletics.com

Game Central | Men's Basketball vs. Voorhees

TICKETS ($10-$50) Savannah, Ga. – Savannah State men's basketball will open the 2022-23 season this evening as both defending champions and underdogs again. The Tigers strung together four consecutive wins at the 2022 Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Championship to claim the first SIAC title in program history since 1981, back in March.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Recruiting Spotlight: Zo Smalls of Savannah Christian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Christian’s offensive linemen singled out Zo Smalls as a potential breakout player before the season even started. The sophomore has proven his offensive line correct. Smalls has carried the ball 164 times for 1,288 yards and 18 touchdowns, good for a yards per carry average of 7.9. He’s become the […]
SAVANNAH, GA
yourislandnews.com

‘These kids don’t panic’

Beaufort erases 18-point deficit against Crestwood, advances in 3A playoffs. Among the litany of qualities Bryce Lybrand loves about his Beaufort High football team is its ability to stay calm even when things are in disarray. The Eagles’ coolness under pressure paid off big time Friday night. Kacy Fields...
BEAUFORT, SC
WJCL

Coldest temperatures so far this fall season arrive Friday morning

Freezing temperatures are possible Friday morning as a winter-like airmass settles over southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. The last time Savannah saw the temperature drop to 32° was March 14, 8 months ago. A Freeze Watch has been issued for inland locations in southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry for...
SAVANNAH, GA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Jazz Clubs and Bars in Savannah Georgia

Jazz'd Tapas Bar is an industrial-chic cocktail bar with live music most nights. This bar has a diverse menu and offers unique, creative cocktails and tapas. The industrial-chic design of the bar is the perfect complement to the food and music. Jazz is one of the top tapas bars in...
SAVANNAH, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

How title lenders trap poor Americans in debt with triple-digit interest rates

This story was originally published by ProPublica. When Robert Ball turned 63, he was looking forward to retirement in his wife’s hometown of Savannah, Georgia. The couple had a comfortable house with a lush garden, the certainty of his pension, and the hope of spending more time with their grandchildren. That dream shattered when Ball’s […] The post How title lenders trap poor Americans in debt with triple-digit interest rates appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Holiday parades in Savannah, Coastal Georgia, and the Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Rincon Lions Club sees impressive turnout for its 41st annual Christmas parade. We've created a list of all the holiday parades in the area. Did we miss any? Email us at news@wjcl.com. Holiday Parades. Savannah. Nov. 26: Boat Parade of Lights; Savannah’s Waterfront;...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Statesboro native lands in top 13 of NBC’s ‘The Voice’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro’s own Bryce Leatherwood made the cut for the top 13 in NBC’s singing competition “The Voice”. He was the only one out of four contestants to advance in the instant save Tuesday night. Team Gwen’s Kevin Hawkin, Team Camila’s Kate Kalvach and  Team Legend’s Sasha Hurtado were eliminated. WSAV is […]
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

The three winners of 'BizPitch Savannah' have been announced

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The three finalists have been named for Savannah SCORE’s “BizPitch Savannah™ 2022” competition. The "Shark Tank"-style entrepreneurial competition will award a cash prize and free professional services with a value of more than $10,000 to the winner. The goal is to help get them get their business off the ground.
SAVANNAH, GA
yourislandnews.com

Veteran of the Week – Oscar Baldwin

Beaufort’s Oscar Baldwin, 65, attended Robert Smalls School and Beaufort High School before moving to Louisville, Ky., and joining the United States Army in 1975. After basic training at Fort Jackson and Advanced Infantry Training at Fort Polk, he was stationed in Korea along the DMZ for two years where he patrolled the border as a mortar gunner. While there he earned a Black Belt in Jujitsu.
BEAUFORT, SC
wtoc.com

5 injured in Bulloch Co. crash

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Five people were injured in a crash in Bulloch County on Thursday. The crash occurred near Highway 67 and Brooklet Denmark Road. Two people were flown to a Savannah hospital. Three others were taken by ambulance to East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Albany Herald

Apparel company plans $87M facility in Bryan County, Georgia

(The Center Square) — A global apparel company plans to spend $87 million on a Bryan County manufacturing and distribution facility. Jersey City, New Jersey-based Komar Brands, a company established in 1908 and whose portfolio includes "owned, licensed, and private-label brands," plans to create 294 new jobs as a part of the project. The company plans to build its new facility at the 1,100-acre Interstate Centre 3 development located along U.S. Route 280 and Interstate 16 between Savannah and Statesboro.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
visitstatesboro.org

Statesboro’s Annual Holiday Celebration

The Downtown Statesboro Development Authority will be hosting its annual Holiday Celebration on Friday, Dec. 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m sponsored by Vyve Broadband. Kick off the Holiday season downtown, featuring the Christmas Parade on East Main, Chili Town, holiday shopping, the Mockingbird’s Turf hayride in the Synovus Bank parking lot, Santa photobooth and community stage performers.
STATESBORO, GA

