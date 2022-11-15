ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bump’s Seahawks Breakdown: Pros and cons from loss in Germany

Former NFL wide receiver Michael Bumpus is back in the States after traveling with the Seahawks to Germany over the weekend, and he’s got plenty to say about Seattle’s 21-16 overseas loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bumpus, who hosts Seattle Sports 710 AM’s Bump and Stacy, is...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Salk: Time to give parent of Seahawks’ success, Jody Allen, proper credit

They say success has a hundred fathers while defeat is an orphan. Everyone wants to claim credit for a win but too often they disappear after the losses. We know championship dynasties have broken apart over the need to receive credit. And why not? To the victor goes the spoils, right? And that is especially true in sports where big paydays are doled out to those that get the most credit.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rost: Breaking down NFC West-leading Seahawks’ 7 remaining games

The Seahawks have a weekend off as they wrap up the bye and head into the final stretch of the season. Their return from the bye will bring a welcome sight: five of Seattle’s remaining seven games are at Lumen Field, and their first two will be against fourth-place teams.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Fann Mail: Do the Seahawks or Mariners have the brighter future?

The Seahawks are on their bye week and the Mariners are a few days removed from their first big move of the offseason. That makes this a wonderful time to take questions for a mailbag. Below you’ll find my thoughts on a variety of topics, and I would like to...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Number of women working in the NFL steadily rising

From the owner’s suite to the front office to the sideline, the number of women in the NFL is steadily rising. And, they’re here to stay. Kalen Jackson was born into football, one of three daughters for Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay. She got her introduction to the sport attending community events. Now, she has a seat at the table for owners’ meetings.
TEXAS STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Mariners agree to trade Kyle Lewis for D-Backs’ Hummel, per ESPN

The Mariners have reportedly followed up their first big trade of the offseason a day later with a pretty intriguing one-for-one swap. ESPN MLB reporter Jeff Passan tweeted Thursday afternoon that Seattle has agreed to trade Kyle Lewis, the 2020 American League Rookie of the Year, to the Arizona Diamondbacks for the versatile Cooper Hummel.
