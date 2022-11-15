The Wolfpacker's ACC Power Rankings: Week 12

Icon Sportswire / Contributor

Clemson defended its spot atop the ACC power rankings, North Carolina solidified its No. 2 standing and NC State fell following its loss to Boston College. As the end of the regular season rapidly approaches, the power ranking is starting to sort itself into pretty defined tiers.

Every Tuesday, The Wolfpacker will rank each of the 14 ACC football programs using the past week’s results, the momentum around the respective programs and what we are hearing from around the conference to inform our decisions.

Here are our ACC Power rankings for week 12 of the college football season:

1) Clemson (9-1)

Last week’s result: A 31-16 win over Louisville

Louisville‘s defense is not an easy unit to beat recently, but Clemson racked up an impressive 248 rushing yards to break the game open. The Tigers finished the game with 9 tackles for loss and 4 sacks against the Cardinals.

2) North Carolina (9-1)

Last week’s result: A 36-34 win over Wake Forest

Drake Maye cemented his Heisman candidacy as North Carolina remained undefeated in the ACC against Wake Forest. The quarterback threw for 448 yards, rushed for 71 yards and scored 4 total touchdowns against the Demon Deacons, outplaying Sam Hartman who also had a good game.

3) Florida State (7-3)

Last week’s result: A 38-3 win over Syracuse

Florida State traveled to Syracuse and dominated from start to finish, barely allowing any positive daylight for the Orange offense. Running back Trey Benson rushed for 163 yards on 18 carries to help control the pace of the game during the blowout victory. After losing a trio games in the middle of this year’s schedule, the Seminoles have bounced back to win their past three.

4) NC State (7-3)

Last week’s result: A 21-20 loss to Boston College

NC State went into the game favored by 3 scores, but the Wolfpack could not get any momentum going offensively against Boston College. A controversial defensive pass interference call helped seal the winning drive by the Eagles but, realistically, the Pack should not have been in that spot. After two weeks of heroics, quarterback MJ Morris played like a true freshman and turned the ball over 4 times. He will need to bounce back quickly if NC State hopes to end the season on a high note with ACC matchups against Louisville and North Carolina approaching.

T-5) Wake Forest (6-4)

Last week’s result: A 36-34 loss to North Carolina

Wake Forest’s skid continues, as the Deacons lost their third-consecutive game. Sam Hartman was excellent but tossed a crucial interception that helped set up UNC’s winning field goal. Even with an offense as good as Wake Forest’s, it’s hard to win a game after giving up 584 yards of total offense.

T-5) Louisville (6-4)

Last week’s result: A 31-16 loss to Clemson

Louisville kept things competitive at first, but an injury to quarterback Malik Cunningham was too much to overcome. When healthy, the Cardinals are a formidable foe with a dynamic signal caller and an aggressive defense that forces turnovers in bunches. Louisville recovered 3 fumbles against the Tigers.

7) Duke (7-3)

Last week’s result: A 24-7 win over Virginia Tech

Duke completely stifled Virginia Tech‘s offense outside of one deep touchdown pass, shutting down the Hokies and continuing an impressive season under first-year head coach Mike Elko. If it was not for UNC’s undefeated conference season, the Blue Devils would be extremely involved in the Coastal Division title race. Quarterback Riley Leonard led the team with 3 total touchdowns.

8) Pittsburgh (5-5)

Last week’s result: A 37-7 win over Virginia

Pittsburgh recorded a pick six on the first two offensive plays by UVA, setting the tone for a blowout conference win. Israel Abanikanda once again helped control the game with 121 rushing yards and a touchdown.

9) Syracuse (6-4)

Last week’s result: A 38-3 loss to Florida State

Almost all of Syracuse’s early-season momentum has fizzled out. The offense has stopped producing, and the home-field advantage that helped the Orange pull off its win over NC State was nonexistent against FSU. Syracuse has now lost four-consecutive games with a matchup against Wake Forest looming this weekend.

10) Miami (5-5)

Last week’s result: A 35-14 win over Georgia Tech

For the first time this season, Miami defeated an ACC opponent by more than one score. Safety Kamren Kinchens was the star of the day, intercepting 3 passes, including a pick-six, during the ACC victory over Georgia Tech. Freshman quarterback Jacurri Brown also tossed three touchdowns and ran for 87 yards.

11) Boston College (3-7)

Last week’s result: A 21-20 win over NC State

Boston College picked up a season-defining win over NC State, mounting a game-winning drive in the final minutes that finished with a touchdown pass from Emmett Morehead to Joseph Griffin Jr.. Morehead threw for 330 passing yards and 3 touchdowns but needs to take better care of the ball after recording a pair of interceptions.

12) Georgia Tech (4-6)

Last week’s result: A 35-14 loss to Miami

After defeating Virginia Tech the week prior, Georgia Tech faced another ACC reality check during a blowout loss to Miami. A total of 4 interceptions doomed the Yellow jackets.

T-13) Virginia (3-7)

Last week’s result: A 37-7 loss to Pittsburgh

Brennan Armstrong turned the ball over on his first two throws. It is tough to win an ACC game that essentially starts with a two-touchdown deficit.

T-13) Virginia Tech (2-8)

Last week’s result: A 24-7 loss to Duke

Virginia Tech is nearing the end of the worst season for the program in decades. Neither side of the ball shows much promise, and the Hokies are headed for an at-best four-win season.