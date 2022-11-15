ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belton, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 25

Killeen police: Man suspected of slashing nearly 100 tires overnight

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police say this man - Jeffrey Delaney - committed thousands of dollars worth of damage over the weekend. Police said Delaney slashed the tires of about 100 cars - 19 of which, belonged to the City of Killeen. “19 cars is almost $5000 damage," Killeen...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Man charged with murder after Killeen shooting

KILLEEN, Texas — Kenneth Lloyd Carter, 31, has been arrested and charged with murder after KiIleen police linked him to the death of Stepheno Rashad Gibson. Gibson was shot in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane on Nov. 14. He died at the scene, according to the Killeen Police Department.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Killeen man accused of slashing tires of more than 50 vehicles

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Jeffery Jericoh Delaney, 39, of Killeen, is charged with criminal mischief resulting in damage over $100 and under $750, and criminal mischief resulting in damage over $2,500 and under $30,000 after Delaney allegedly slashed the tires of more than 50 vehicles, including some belonging to the municipal government, Killeen Police Department Spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez confirmed to KWTX.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Killeen murder suspect arrested in Harris County, Texas

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Kenneth Lloyd Carter, charged in the murder of Stepheno Rashad Gibson in Killeen, was arrested on Nov. 17, 2022 in Humble, Texas and is awaiting extradition to Bell County. The Bell County District Attorney’s Office recently issued a complaint charging Carter with murder and Justice of...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Temple PD trying to ID suspect wanted for reported Lowe's theft

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man they believe stole from a Lowes earlier this month. The man, pictured below, reportedly stole from the Lowe's Home Improvement at 605 SW HK Dodgen Loop on Nov. 4 and now he is wanted by police.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Suspect sought in Aggravated Robbery of Killeen business

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit needs your help to identify a suspect in an Aggravated Robbery of a Business. The department responded to a business in the 200 block of N. Ft Hood Street around 8:14 p.m. on November 10. It was reported that a man entered the business, brought out a firearm and demanded money. The suspect fled the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Two injured in hit in run

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Officers are working a hit and run collision on I-14, near exit 278, and Central Texas Community College. We’re told a person was struck while helping a second pedestrian, who was also hit. According to Bryan Washko, with DPS, the person rendering aid struck the...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Throwing away purses leads to arrests

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Going into a convenience store to throw away some purses seemed strange to a store clerk, so police were called. After an investigation, two men were arrested. Officers were called to a store in the 2400 block of Robinson Drive early Wednesday morning. It was...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Belton murder case closed after suspect dies

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Belton homicide case is officially closed after police uncovered new evidence following the suspects death. The Belton Police Department scheduled a press conference at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to provide an update on the John Hill homicide investigation. Hill was killed in December 2014.
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Waco teen who unleashed terrifying crime spree sentenced to prison

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco teen who authorities say unleashed a crime spree last year that included burglary, kidnapping, carjacking, robbery and assault was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday. Dontae Melvin, 17, was sentenced to three concurrent 25-year prison terms and two concurrent 10-year prison terms after...
WACO, TX
KWTX

1 killed after train collides with car in Moody

MOODY, Texas (KWTX) - One person is dead in Moody after an AMTRAK train collided with a car, less than a mile from Moody Elementary School. The accident was initially being investigated by DPS, but once they learned the accident occurred on private property they say the city took over the investigation. There were several agencies on the scene including McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, Moody Volunteer Fire Department and police department, and McGregor police.
MOODY, TX
fox44news.com

Traffic collision leads to outages

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Belton Police units are working an accident in the area of East 6th Avenue and northbound Interstate 35. The department said Wednesday afternoon that a junction box was hit during a collision. Traffic lights are out on the northbound and southbound sides. The department...
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

Police: Serious injuries in Temple crash

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A vehicle crash in Temple has resulted in serious injuries, according to the Police Department. The department said the crash occurred at 10700 W. State Highway 36. Officers responded to the scene at 11:11 a.m. This crash is under investigation, and travelers are advised...
TEMPLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy