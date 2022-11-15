Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News Channel 25
Killeen police: Man suspected of slashing nearly 100 tires overnight
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police say this man - Jeffrey Delaney - committed thousands of dollars worth of damage over the weekend. Police said Delaney slashed the tires of about 100 cars - 19 of which, belonged to the City of Killeen. “19 cars is almost $5000 damage," Killeen...
Man charged with murder after Killeen shooting
KILLEEN, Texas — Kenneth Lloyd Carter, 31, has been arrested and charged with murder after KiIleen police linked him to the death of Stepheno Rashad Gibson. Gibson was shot in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane on Nov. 14. He died at the scene, according to the Killeen Police Department.
KWTX
Killeen man accused of slashing tires of more than 50 vehicles
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Jeffery Jericoh Delaney, 39, of Killeen, is charged with criminal mischief resulting in damage over $100 and under $750, and criminal mischief resulting in damage over $2,500 and under $30,000 after Delaney allegedly slashed the tires of more than 50 vehicles, including some belonging to the municipal government, Killeen Police Department Spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez confirmed to KWTX.
KWTX
Killeen murder suspect arrested in Harris County, Texas
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Kenneth Lloyd Carter, charged in the murder of Stepheno Rashad Gibson in Killeen, was arrested on Nov. 17, 2022 in Humble, Texas and is awaiting extradition to Bell County. The Bell County District Attorney’s Office recently issued a complaint charging Carter with murder and Justice of...
30-Year-Old Corinna Lee Ann-Nadine Pope Killed In A Motor vehicle Accident In Coryell County (Coryell County, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported a motor vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred on Interstate 14 near the Bell Tower exit between Killeen and Copperas Cove at about 4 a.m.
4 arrested in connection with ‘dozens’ of storage unit burglaries
The burglaries "resulted in thousands of dollars in property theft," APD said in a statement.
Temple PD trying to ID suspect wanted for reported Lowe's theft
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man they believe stole from a Lowes earlier this month. The man, pictured below, reportedly stole from the Lowe's Home Improvement at 605 SW HK Dodgen Loop on Nov. 4 and now he is wanted by police.
Not The Tires! Killeen, Texas Law Enforcement Looking For Slashing Culprits
We all at points in our lives deal with car troubles. It always seems to happen at the most inconvenient times too doesn't it? Whether it be battery troubles or a headlight/taillight being out, it just stinks. But what about one of the important parts of the car that makes...
fox44news.com
Suspect sought in Aggravated Robbery of Killeen business
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit needs your help to identify a suspect in an Aggravated Robbery of a Business. The department responded to a business in the 200 block of N. Ft Hood Street around 8:14 p.m. on November 10. It was reported that a man entered the business, brought out a firearm and demanded money. The suspect fled the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
KWTX
Two injured in hit in run
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Officers are working a hit and run collision on I-14, near exit 278, and Central Texas Community College. We’re told a person was struck while helping a second pedestrian, who was also hit. According to Bryan Washko, with DPS, the person rendering aid struck the...
Texas Mother Arrested and Life Upended Because Her Son Walked a Half Mile Home
When I was in second grade, I walked or rode my bike by myself frequently. The school I attended wasn't far, the neighborhood was a nice, working-class area and I enjoyed my autonomy. I think a lot of us had similar experiences as kids. It helps us gain confidence. It's part of growing up.
fox44news.com
Throwing away purses leads to arrests
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Going into a convenience store to throw away some purses seemed strange to a store clerk, so police were called. After an investigation, two men were arrested. Officers were called to a store in the 2400 block of Robinson Drive early Wednesday morning. It was...
fox44news.com
Belton murder case closed after suspect dies
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Belton homicide case is officially closed after police uncovered new evidence following the suspects death. The Belton Police Department scheduled a press conference at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to provide an update on the John Hill homicide investigation. Hill was killed in December 2014.
Karen Is At It Again. Calls Cops On Suburban Texas Mom
Ok, we must discuss this Killeen, Texas. This is too much. Or is it? Let's get into why Karen called the cops on a neighborhood mom, for having her eight-year-old son walk home alone. Now, I do realize that times are definitely different from when I was coming up, and...
KWTX
Moody police chief identifies man killed after collision with AMTRAK train on private property
MOODY, Texas (KWTX) - Moody Police Chief Roger Kennedy on Thursday confirmed to KWTX that Oscar Valdez, 82, was the man killed when a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica collided with an AMTRAK train on private property. Valdez, the sole occupant of the Pacifica, was traveling west on his private drive when...
KWTX
Waco teen who unleashed terrifying crime spree sentenced to prison
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco teen who authorities say unleashed a crime spree last year that included burglary, kidnapping, carjacking, robbery and assault was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday. Dontae Melvin, 17, was sentenced to three concurrent 25-year prison terms and two concurrent 10-year prison terms after...
Lucy's Cafe founder identified as fatal train crash victim: Moody police
The founder of Lucy's Cafe in Moody, Oscar Valdez, has been identified as the victim of a fatal train crash, police said.
KWTX
1 killed after train collides with car in Moody
MOODY, Texas (KWTX) - One person is dead in Moody after an AMTRAK train collided with a car, less than a mile from Moody Elementary School. The accident was initially being investigated by DPS, but once they learned the accident occurred on private property they say the city took over the investigation. There were several agencies on the scene including McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, Moody Volunteer Fire Department and police department, and McGregor police.
fox44news.com
Traffic collision leads to outages
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Belton Police units are working an accident in the area of East 6th Avenue and northbound Interstate 35. The department said Wednesday afternoon that a junction box was hit during a collision. Traffic lights are out on the northbound and southbound sides. The department...
fox44news.com
Police: Serious injuries in Temple crash
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A vehicle crash in Temple has resulted in serious injuries, according to the Police Department. The department said the crash occurred at 10700 W. State Highway 36. Officers responded to the scene at 11:11 a.m. This crash is under investigation, and travelers are advised...
Comments / 1