Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv power shortages ‘critical’ amid blackouts across Ukraine
Up to 40% of population facing hours-long outages after Russian attacks on infrastructure as freezing temperatures put additional strain on electricity grid
After winning the House, Republicans pivot from gas prices to gaslighting
Forget crime and inflation. The GOP only cares about one thing: Joe Biden. | Editorial
Bill Barr says ‘increasingly likely’ Trump will be ‘legitimately’ indicted on criminal charges
Former Attorney General Bill Barr says it looks “increasingly likely” that Donald Trump will be “legitimately” indicted on criminal charges by the Justice Department.Mr Barr’s comments came on the day that current AG Merrick Garland installed a special counsel to oversee investigations into the one-term president.The Republican was asked in a PBS interview about the legal danger facing Mr Trump over the probe into top secret documents the FBI found hidden at Mar-a-Lago.“If the Department of Justice can show that these were very sensitive documents, which I think they probably were and also show that the president consciously was...
Jimmy Fallon Imagines The Humiliating Way Donald Trump Will Try To Avoid Probe
"Gobble, gobble. Gobble, gobble," the "Tonight Show" host taunted the former president.
Thom Tillis is behaving like the moderate he promised to be. That’s about to be tested.
Throughout the past year, Tillis has emerged as a thoughtful and productive leader in the Senate. | Editorial
"Take pity on Capitol rioters," says Marjorie Taylor Greene
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is seen outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday, June 24, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is hoping to appeal to Republican lawmakers to take pity on Capitol rioters facing charges for...
VP Harris meets briefly with China's Xi to 'keep lines open'
BANGKOK (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris spoke briefly with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Saturday in another step toward keeping lines of communication open between the two biggest economies. Harris and Xi exchanged remarks Saturday while heading into a closed-door meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum’s summit in Bangkok. “I greeted President Xi before the APEC Leaders Retreat,” Harris wrote on Twitter. “I noted a key message that President Biden emphasized in his November 14 meeting with President Xi: we must maintain open lines of communication to responsibly manage the competition between our countries.” Their exchange closely echoed Biden’s comment to Xi at an meeting between the two leaders earlier in the week about China and the U.S. keeping lines of communication open.
UN climate talks drag into extra time with scant progress
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — United Nations climate talks ran into extra time on Saturday with little sign of a breakthrough, as negotiations remain hung up on key issues including funds for the loss and damage suffered by poorer vulnerable countries hit by extreme weather. Officials from country delegations arrived at the sprawling conference zone, now mostly empty, for another day of negotiations. “Negotiations went all through the night,” said Egyptian diplomat Wael Aboulmagd, who heads the Egyptian delegation. “We needed to finalize some of the documents.” Britain’s Alok Sharma, who chaired last year’s talks in Glasgow, said his team was going to “have a look and see what the latest text is but the key point is: it needs to be ambitious and it needs to be balanced.”
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reveals daughter for first time at ICBM launch
Kim Jong-un was pictured hand-in-hand with his young daughter for the first time, revealing long-rumoured descendant of the elusive family, as the North Korean leader oversaw the launch of its most powerful missile.The striking new pictures showed a young girl walking close to Mr Kim and holding his hand in the backdrop of the country’s largest intercontinental ballistic missile.It comes as North Korea confirmed that it fired an ICBM missile on Friday, saying the launch of the Hwasong-17 missile — the North’s longest-range and nuclear-capable projectile — proved the weapon is reliable to contain US threats, according to state media...
