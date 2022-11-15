SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — United Nations climate talks ran into extra time on Saturday with little sign of a breakthrough, as negotiations remain hung up on key issues including funds for the loss and damage suffered by poorer vulnerable countries hit by extreme weather. Officials from country delegations arrived at the sprawling conference zone, now mostly empty, for another day of negotiations. “Negotiations went all through the night,” said Egyptian diplomat Wael Aboulmagd, who heads the Egyptian delegation. “We needed to finalize some of the documents.” Britain’s Alok Sharma, who chaired last year’s talks in Glasgow, said his team was going to “have a ⁠⁠look and see what the latest text is but the key point is: it needs to be ambitious and it needs to be balanced.”

