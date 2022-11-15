Luke Bryan Calls Out Katy Perry Over Thomas Rhett Duet

(Connie Chornuk via Getty Images)

Luke Bryan is not only one of the biggest names in country music, but he also has a long working relationship with international pop star Katy Perry. As such, the “Prayin’ in a Deer Stand” singer recently admitted that he was hurt when his fellow American Idol judge decided to record her first duet in country music with fellow country crooner Thomas Rhett.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight while on the red carpet at the 2022 CMA Awards earlier this month, Luke Bryan said, “You know, my feelings were hurt…Katy, I told her today, you know, she just chose a younger version [of me].”

Always one to keep things light-hearted with his fellow TV star, the outlet reported he was, of course, joking. His comments came after Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry unveiled their newest release, “Where We Started,” last month.

Adding fuel to the fire, Luke Bryan continued, “I get it, I get it. She’s staying in her age bracket.”

Thomas Rhett Had No Idea He’d Collaborate With Katy Perry

Thomas Rhett, on the other hand, had no idea he’d even be collaborating with Katy Perry until his team reached out to her. Similarly, Katy Perry previously admitted she had no idea who Thomas Rhett even was until she spoke about the duet proposal with Luke Bryan.

Before releasing their duet together, Thomas Rhett said, “I had no part in [reaching out to Katy Perry]. My record label called her and said, ‘Would you want to do a collab with Thomas Rhett?’ and I thought they were crazy. I was like, ‘She has no idea who I am.'”

Still, his team sent the American Idol judge the song and it worked out well from there.

“She loved the song,” he shared.

Meanwhile, Katy Perry was also a little surprised by the proposal for the duet. Long before releasing the song, Perry admitted, “I actually asked Luke about Thomas Rhett. I go up to Luke, and I say, ‘Luke! What do you know about this Thomas Rhett guy? Is he a good guy?'”

Even though Luke Bryan was—supposedly—hurt by Katy Perry’s decision to record her first country duet with another of the genre’s stars, he was a good sport about it. At the time, he told her, “He’s a good one.”

Luke Bryan Reveals Difficulties of Balancing Career & Family

It’s an understatement to say that Luke Bryan’s a busy guy. As one of country music’s top-selling artists, he is constantly on the road touring, in the studio making new music, and frequently involving himself in a number of the genre’s extra-curriculars. Additionally, we saw the 46-year-old performer hosting the CMA Awards alongside NFL star Peyton Manning, adding even more responsibilities to his already jam-packed schedule.

Now, as a father of two rapidly growing sons, and as guardian to his nephew and two nieces, Bryan’s begun to admit that balancing his family life with his career has become tougher and tougher.

During a recent interview, Luke Bryan revealed how he spent a single day rushing between athletic events and musical commitments, giving us a peek into his chaotic lifestyle. Reflecting on that experience, he said, “I’ll probably slow it down a little bit as the boys get into high school and want to play even more sports.”