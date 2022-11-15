Thanksgiving is mostly thought of as a day of celebration—and eating—with family members and friends. However, the holiday also brings some potential danger that comes with dividing attention between cooking and being social. Cooking-related fires happen more often on Thanksgiving Day in Montgomery County than on any other day of the year, according the County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS).Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Piringer said it is important to cook with caution, especially at this time of the year when there are often a lot of people and activity in the home.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO