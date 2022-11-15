ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hickory Farms Opens in Germantown

Fans of summer sausage and cheese ball spreads rejoice, Hickory Farms has opened a location at 13052 Middlebrook Road in Germantown, the former site of Mattress Firm. The holiday pop-up shop is expected to be open through the first week of January. Items for sale include sausages, cheese, crackers, mustard, and candy, as well as pre-made gift baskets. Store hours are Mon – Fri: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM, Sat: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM, and Sun: 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM. Photos of the store’s interior below.
GERMANTOWN, MD
Montgomery Parks Announces Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend Operating Hours

Montgomery Parks has announced programming and operating hours for the Thanksgiving holiday. The holiday weekend, November 25 through November 27, is a time when families and friends gather to celebrate, and Montgomery Parks has many offerings that are perfect opportunities to spend time together. Open Parkways Schedule: The Open Parkways...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Giant Food links with prepaid debit card program to tackle food insecurity

Giant Food has teamed up with Boston-based About Fresh, which allows participants of its Fresh Connect program to use prepaid debit cards to buy “prescribed” fresh food by healthcare providers, About Fresh announced Tuesday. Starting this week, all of the grocer’s locations in Washington, D.C., will launch Fresh...
WASHINGTON, DC
Brookside Gardens’ Garden of Lights Display Opens Friday, November 18

Montgomery Parks announces the opening of this year’s Brookside Gardens’ annual Garden of Lights outdoor, walk-through winter light display on Friday, November 18 (preview photos and video available below). Garden of Lights features glimmering one-of-a-kind displays adorning the flowerbeds and pathways throughout Brookside Gardens. New features this year include a winter wonderland scene with tall ice-like formations and falling snow in the Rose Garden and oversized colorful flower forms throughout the Formal Gardens. All new displays were handcrafted by Montgomery Parks staff.
WHEATON, MD
Permanent Signage Installed at Taco Bamba in Gaithersburg

Permanent signage was installed recently at the upcoming Taco Bamba location in Gaithersburg. The new restaurant will be located in the space that was formerly home to Urban Crawfish at 670 Quince Orchard Road, next to the Miyaji Kebab and Rumali Rolls (which is next to Beers & Cheers Too). According to a representative from Taco Bamba, the restaurant plans to announce an opening date and “showcase our new menu created just for Gaithersburg” in the next few weeks.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Three Restaurants in MoCo Included in “Where to Find Fantastic Filipino Food Around D.C.” List by Eater

With a strong selection of Filipino cuisine in the DC area, Eater put together a list that includes some places to “find fantastic Filipino food around DC.” While there are additional restaurants that serve Filipino cuisine in Montgomery County, three were included in the list by Eater– Gwenie’s Pastries, Kuya Ja’s Lechon Belly, and the worldwide fast-food chain Jollibee.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
City of Gaithersburg Thanksgiving Holiday Closures & Recycling Notices

Facility closures are in place Nov. 24 & 25, with exceptions. Thursday’s recycling will be collected on Nov. 26. All City facilities are closed. The Police Department Administrative Offices are closed. Police patrol will remain on duty. For emergencies please call 911. For non-emergencies, please dial 301-279-8000 for dispatch.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
MCFRS Offers Tips for Cooking Safely—Indoors or Out—on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is mostly thought of as a day of celebration—and eating—with family members and friends. However, the holiday also brings some potential danger that comes with dividing attention between cooking and being social. Cooking-related fires happen more often on Thanksgiving Day in Montgomery County than on any other day of the year, according the County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS).Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Piringer said it is important to cook with caution, especially at this time of the year when there are often a lot of people and activity in the home.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
$50,000 Winning Scratch-Off Purchased at MoCo 7-Eleven

A Takoma Park man is $50,000 richer after purchasing a winning scratch-off game at the 7-Eleven located at 8101 Fenton Street in Silver Spring. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. An enthusiastic Maryland Lottery player from Takoma Park has won the occasional three- and four-digit prizes, but was...
SILVER SPRING, MD

