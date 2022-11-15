Read full article on original website
Hickory Farms Opens in Germantown
Fans of summer sausage and cheese ball spreads rejoice, Hickory Farms has opened a location at 13052 Middlebrook Road in Germantown, the former site of Mattress Firm. The holiday pop-up shop is expected to be open through the first week of January. Items for sale include sausages, cheese, crackers, mustard, and candy, as well as pre-made gift baskets. Store hours are Mon – Fri: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM, Sat: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM, and Sun: 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM. Photos of the store’s interior below.
Good Food Markets Closes Ward 8 Grocery Store As It Pivots To Prepared Food
One of four grocery stores east of the Anacostia River, Good Food Markets, stopped selling produce and other groceries last Tuesday, leaving thousands of residents living in an area considered a food desert with one less option than before. But the café inside the store, located in D.C.’s Bellevue neighborhood,...
MoCo Coffee Shop Listed in Eater’s “17 Must-Try Coffee Shops Around D.C.” List
Eater has created a list of “17 Must-Try Coffee Shops Around D.C.” and has included one of the many wonderful coffee shops in Montgomery County on its list– Takoma Bev Co, which was founded in 2016 and opened in 2017 in Takoma Park. Per Eater: “The all-day...
Holiday Market at The Family Room Laytonsville on Saturday, November 19
The Family Room Laytonsville is holding a Holiday Market with over 35 local vendors on Saturday, November 19 from 9am until 2pm at 6820 Olney-Laytonsville Road in Laytonsville. “We are thrilled to welcome back 35 local Maryland Makers for our Holiday Market Day! Our vendors will be sharing a variety...
La Catrina Bar And Lounge Postpones its Opening Date, Originally Scheduled for 11/18
After setting an opening date of Friday, November 18th last week, La Catrina Bar & Lounge , located at 4935 Cordell Avenue in Bethesda, recently posted on its social media that “for reasons beyond our control, we’ve had to postpone our opening date. We’ll be announcing a new date soon.”
Montgomery Parks Announces Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend Operating Hours
Montgomery Parks has announced programming and operating hours for the Thanksgiving holiday. The holiday weekend, November 25 through November 27, is a time when families and friends gather to celebrate, and Montgomery Parks has many offerings that are perfect opportunities to spend time together. Open Parkways Schedule: The Open Parkways...
This Massive Thrift Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
MoCo Restaurant Listed as Best Thai Restaurant in Maryland by ‘Eat This, Not That’
Eat This, Not That has created “a round-up of positively reviewed Thai-focused restaurants in every state that you’ll want to visit at least once.” Montgomery County restaurant Charm Thai (8408 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring) earned the nod for the state of Maryland. Per the list, “One Yelp...
New Gold’s Gym Location in Germantown Expected to Open in Spring 2023
Over the summer we let you know Gold’s Gym will be opening a new location at 12922 Middlebrook Road in Germantown, in the location of the DSW store that closed on April 10th in the Germantown Commons shopping center next to bed Bath & Beyond. In September we spoke...
Giant Food links with prepaid debit card program to tackle food insecurity
Giant Food has teamed up with Boston-based About Fresh, which allows participants of its Fresh Connect program to use prepaid debit cards to buy “prescribed” fresh food by healthcare providers, About Fresh announced Tuesday. Starting this week, all of the grocer’s locations in Washington, D.C., will launch Fresh...
Brookside Gardens’ Garden of Lights Display Opens Friday, November 18
Montgomery Parks announces the opening of this year’s Brookside Gardens’ annual Garden of Lights outdoor, walk-through winter light display on Friday, November 18 (preview photos and video available below). Garden of Lights features glimmering one-of-a-kind displays adorning the flowerbeds and pathways throughout Brookside Gardens. New features this year include a winter wonderland scene with tall ice-like formations and falling snow in the Rose Garden and oversized colorful flower forms throughout the Formal Gardens. All new displays were handcrafted by Montgomery Parks staff.
Permanent Signage Installed at Taco Bamba in Gaithersburg
Permanent signage was installed recently at the upcoming Taco Bamba location in Gaithersburg. The new restaurant will be located in the space that was formerly home to Urban Crawfish at 670 Quince Orchard Road, next to the Miyaji Kebab and Rumali Rolls (which is next to Beers & Cheers Too). According to a representative from Taco Bamba, the restaurant plans to announce an opening date and “showcase our new menu created just for Gaithersburg” in the next few weeks.
Three Restaurants in MoCo Included in “Where to Find Fantastic Filipino Food Around D.C.” List by Eater
With a strong selection of Filipino cuisine in the DC area, Eater put together a list that includes some places to “find fantastic Filipino food around DC.” While there are additional restaurants that serve Filipino cuisine in Montgomery County, three were included in the list by Eater– Gwenie’s Pastries, Kuya Ja’s Lechon Belly, and the worldwide fast-food chain Jollibee.
City of Gaithersburg Thanksgiving Holiday Closures & Recycling Notices
Facility closures are in place Nov. 24 & 25, with exceptions. Thursday’s recycling will be collected on Nov. 26. All City facilities are closed. The Police Department Administrative Offices are closed. Police patrol will remain on duty. For emergencies please call 911. For non-emergencies, please dial 301-279-8000 for dispatch.
MCFRS Offers Tips for Cooking Safely—Indoors or Out—on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is mostly thought of as a day of celebration—and eating—with family members and friends. However, the holiday also brings some potential danger that comes with dividing attention between cooking and being social. Cooking-related fires happen more often on Thanksgiving Day in Montgomery County than on any other day of the year, according the County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS).Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Piringer said it is important to cook with caution, especially at this time of the year when there are often a lot of people and activity in the home.
This Maryland Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical Experience
There are so many wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season in the state of Maryland-from light displays to festive holiday markets. There's one experience in particular though that's especially magical and that's the scenic Polar Express ride. Keep reading to learn more.
Customers out thousands of dollars after Maryland pool contractor suddenly goes out of business, blames 'world events'
SEVERNA PARK, Md. — Maryland pool contractor, Catalina Pools Builders, LLC, closed its door in October leaving dozens of customers scrambling for options. The company blamed ‘world events’ for the closure, an Oct. 27 email said. The notice added the decision was made over "many months". The...
$50,000 Winning Scratch-Off Purchased at MoCo 7-Eleven
A Takoma Park man is $50,000 richer after purchasing a winning scratch-off game at the 7-Eleven located at 8101 Fenton Street in Silver Spring. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. An enthusiastic Maryland Lottery player from Takoma Park has won the occasional three- and four-digit prizes, but was...
Mario Lopez Taking Talents To Westfield Montgomery Mall To Kick Off Holiday Season
Hollywood is coming to Maryland to kick off the holiday season. Mario Lopez will be making an appearance at the Westfield Montgomery Mall on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Bethesda to host a holiday concert to benefit the Children's National Hospital. The “Saved by the Bell” star will be the special...
Fast-food chain Roy Rogers, named after Hollywood’s cowboy king, was born in Fairfax County
(Updated at 4:20 p.m.) On an April day in 1968, Roy “King of the Cowboys” Rogers and his wife — “Queen of the West” Dale Evans — appeared in front of thousands along Leesburg Pike in Bailey’s Crossroads to open America’s first Roy Rogers.
