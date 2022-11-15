ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce City, MO

Ozark Sports Zone

2022-23 Winter Preview: Marionville Girls Basketball

Marionville girls basketball finished above .500 at 14-13 last year in the first season under head coach Casey Young. Junior all-conference selection Lucy Newberry and senior Olivia Hopkins return to lead the team. “Lucy Newberry and Olivia Hopkins will be my team leaders,” Young said. “Lucy is a competitor; she...
MARIONVILLE, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

2022-23 Winter Preview: Greenfield Girls Basketball

Depth and scoring ability will be strengths for Greenfield girls basketball. Greenfield girls basketball is looking for a bounce-back season after finishing below .500 a year ago. Two seasons ago, Greenfield won a district title. Leading the way for Greenfield this year will be seniors Marlie Wright and Trista Torres.
GREENFIELD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

2022-23 Winter Preview: McAuley Catholic Girls Basketball

McAuley girls basketball is aiming for a seventh straight winning season with four varsity players including two all-conference selections returning this season. Senior Lily Black and junior Kloee Williamson both earned honorable mention all-conference honors last season. “We will rely on the leadership of senior Lily Black and junior Kloee...
JOPLIN, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

2022-23 Winter Preview: Lockwood Girls Basketball

Lockwood finished 6-20 overall in coach Rylee Neill’s first season as head coach. Expect that number to increase in year two with an experienced group returning. “This team will rely heavily on experience,” Neill said. “Our group of seven juniors have played varsity level basketball since day 1 of their high school careers.”
LOCKWOOD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Missouri State soccer falls 2-1 in heartbreaking NCAA loss

OMAHA, Neb. – For the second-straight year, the Missouri State men’s soccer team saw its season come to an end in a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Creighton here Thursday night. The Bluejays converted two goals in the span of five minutes late in the second half...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

BYU hits last-second shot to sink the Bears in Provo

PROVO, Utah – A jumper off the glass from Dallin Hall with 1.5 seconds to go lifted Brigham Young to a 66-64 win over visiting Missouri State here Wednesday in a game that featured 11 ties and 14 lead changes before 12,587 fans at Marriott Center. Chance Moore led...
PROVO, UT

