Charlottesville, VA

Suspect in U.Va. deadly shooting transferred to Albemarle, hearing scheduled

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The suspect charged in connection to a deadly shooting at the University of Virginia (UVA) has been transferred and is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow morning.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was accused of killing three people and injuring two others in a shooting at the UVA and was taken into custody in Henrico County nearly 12 hours after the tragic incident.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was arrested in eastern Henrico County after a manhunt that lasted nearly 12 hours. (Photo: Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities confirmed with 8News that Jones had been transferred from Henrico Jail and is now being held at Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

According to the Virginia Judiciary Online Database, Jones is scheduled for a bond hearing at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The Albemarle Commonwealth’s Attorney Office confirmed with 8News that Jones would be appearing by video link.

It was originally believed that he would be arraigned in Albemarle County on Tuesday morning. However, the Albemarle General District Court Clerk’s Office said that the court had not received the warrant paperwork from Henrico County General District Court.

Albemarle court said they would not schedule the hearing until the documentation had been received. They said if the paperwork was received today, the arraignment hearing could happen tomorrow — as it has been scheduled.

In his first appearance, Jones will be advised of his right to counsel and, if financially eligible, a court-appointed lawyer will be provided to him. There may also be a preliminary bail review.

Albemarle County General District Court Judge Matthew Quatara has filed to recuse himself from the case. A different judge will preside in all proceedings in General District Court. The Albemarle Commonwealth’s Attorney said Judge Andrew Sneathern is expected to preside at tomorrow’s arraignment.

Jones was originally charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three firearm charges for the shooting of Lavel Davis, Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler. Since yesterday, additional charges have been filed for the malicious wounding of Marlee Morgan and the malicious wounding of Michael Hollins, with two more firearm charges.

Morgan is the final shooting victim to be identified by authorities.

Anita Graham
3d ago

I hope the judge doesn't give him a bond. He needs to stay in for the safety of others. I guess it will be ruled a mental health crisis and that's why he killed them. But if he took the gun on the field trip think about that he had a plan to harm someone. Please God I pray these young adults and teens turn to you and put there guns away

