BGR.com

The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today

Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
BGR.com

There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free

Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.

Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
shefinds

3 Facebook Settings You Should Change Immediately, According To Security Experts

To keep Facebook or not to keep Facebook has been a raging debate for some people for the last decade or so. While many Facebook users chose to jump ship after Mark Zuckerberg testified in the Cambridge Analytica Privacy Lawsuit, many more simply feel like they’ve invested too much time, too much sharing, and too many photos on the platform to watch it all dissolve. But you don’t have to choose between Facebook and your privacy and security, either. There are Facebook settings you can change that can help keep you safer on the platform.
Tyla

Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching terrifying new series

There’s not a lot that really scares hardcore horror movie and true-crime lovers, but when something does, you can bet that everyone is going to know about it. And that’s precisely the case with the third season of Unsolved Mysteries, which has left some Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching it. Check out the thrilling trailer here:
Android Headlines

People are actually paying for Peacock

According to Comcast’s latest earnings, around 15 million people are actually paying for Peacock. Despite the many, many ways to get it for free. Not to mention its free tier in general. Peacock’s total customers has increased nearly 70% year to date. And have added about 2 million paid...
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 11 new AMC channels for free

Most every streaming service now offers an ad-supported plan, but some are cheaper than others. In fact, some are completely free, such as The Roku Channel, which already features over 300 free live linear television channels. That number continues to grow as well, as Roku and AMC announced on Thursday that they are expanding their partnership to bring 11 free ad-supported streaming (FAST) channels to The Roku Channel.
MarketRealist

Hulu Customers Threaten to Cancel Subscriptions Amid Price Increase

The streaming service Hulu is raising its prices, and subscribers aren’t happy about it. The company has been facing backlash since the price increase was announced. Disney, which owns Hulu, announced in August that it was raising prices for Hulu as well as its Disney+ and ESPN+ streaming services. On Oct. 10, Hulu subscriptions went from $6.99 to $7.99 for ad-supported subscriptions and from $12.99 to $14.99 for ad-free subscriptions.

