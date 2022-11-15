Read full article on original website
2022-23 Winter Preview: Lockwood Girls Basketball
Lockwood finished 6-20 overall in coach Rylee Neill’s first season as head coach. Expect that number to increase in year two with an experienced group returning. “This team will rely heavily on experience,” Neill said. “Our group of seven juniors have played varsity level basketball since day 1 of their high school careers.”
2022-23 Winter Preview: Golden City Girls Basketball
Golden City girls basketball is chasing a second straight district title with several key players returning in head coach Jeremy Scott’s first season. “This is my first year as head coach. I’ve been the assistant for the last three years. We have progressively built and exceeded expectations. We have built and return a strong core of players,” Scott said.
2022-23 Winter Preview: Gainesville Girls Basketball
Gainesville girls basketball returns six players who saw varsity action for last season’s four-win team. “We are bringing back experience and that is something we haven’t had in a couple years,” said Gainesville head coach Lance West. “Last season was a rebuilding year and we only had two girls with varsity experience. This season we are bringing back six girls with varsity experience, including three starters and two other players that saw 20 plus minutes a game. Our team chemistry is also in a good place right now to start the year and we will continue to build off that. As long as the team has the right mindset, attitude, along with hard work and dedication, we will be able to be that competitive team we want to be.”
Chad Depee Resigns as Ozark Head Football Coach
RELEASE FROM OZARK SCHOOL DISTRICT – After eight years as Ozark High School head football coach, Chad Depee has resigned. The Board of Education accepted his letter of resignation at the Nov. 17 meeting. “Thank you to all the players past and present that made the commitment to something...
Lady Bears fall 73-54 to Oklahoma State
SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State women’s basketball suffered a 73-54 loss at the hands of Oklahoma State here Thursday night at Great Southern Bank Arena. The Lady Bears (1-2) scored the first points of the game as Indya Green hit a wide-open layup to get things started. The Cowgirls (4-0), who came into tonight’s game shooting .495 from the field and .447 from three-point range, quickly responded with a 10-point run to go up by eight points.
Missouri State soccer falls 2-1 in heartbreaking NCAA loss
OMAHA, Neb. – For the second-straight year, the Missouri State men’s soccer team saw its season come to an end in a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Creighton here Thursday night. The Bluejays converted two goals in the span of five minutes late in the second half...
BYU hits last-second shot to sink the Bears in Provo
PROVO, Utah – A jumper off the glass from Dallin Hall with 1.5 seconds to go lifted Brigham Young to a 66-64 win over visiting Missouri State here Wednesday in a game that featured 11 ties and 14 lead changes before 12,587 fans at Marriott Center. Chance Moore led...
Erin Hawley chosen as Miss Hard Work U.
Senior Agricultural Development Major Erin (Ren) Hawley of Hollister, was named “Miss Hard Work U” in the College of the Ozarks 2022 Homecoming Coronation Ceremony which took place on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. Hawley’s court included first runner-up, Ncuti Ishimwe, senior biblical and theological studies major, of Columbia,...
Snow Flurries on the Way Tonight
Light snow and flurries will be possible this evening and overnight, especially North and East of Springfield. The National Weather Service says little accumulation is expected. The precipitation may briefly start as rain, but change over to snow in the early evening. Limited moisture will keep any totals on the...
Ozark Christmas parade closes roads
OZARK, Mo. – The 57th Annual Ozark Christmas Parade is causing some roads in Ozark to close on Saturday, November 19th. The parade will begin at 5 pm at the intersection of N. 16th St. & Jackson St. and conclude at the intersection of W. Walnut St. & S. 3rd St. Roads closed during the […]
Record Snow In Springfield Monday
(KTTS News) — We didn’t get a lot of snow, but Springfield did break a record for snowfall on Monday. The National Weather Service says 0.9 inch of snow fell in Springfield, breaking the old mark of 0.3 inch that fell in 1916.
Ash Grove home total loss in fire No injuries in blaze, source still unknown
An Ash Grove house on the 200 block of North Calhoun was completely destroyed by fire in the early morning hours of Saturday, Nov. 12. Gary Keen and his wife Sarah, the owners of the house, lost practically all of their possessions in the blaze. A post on the Ash...
150,000 lights bring winter wonderland to Gardens Aglow in Springfield
As the holidays approach, the Springfield Botanical Garden develops into a winter wonderland. From Nov. 23 until Dec. 31, more than 150,000 lights will illuminate the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden as part of Gardens Aglow. The program is organized by Friends of the Garden, a nonprofit group that supports the Botanical Gardens with donations, volunteers and special events.
A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. While there are plenty of safe locations in the Show-Me State, high crime areas make it one of the most dangerous states in the country. […]
2 face charges for theft of Jeep near MSU campus
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested two suspects wanted in the theft of a Jeep from an MSU student. Jordan Dickerson, of Marshfield, Mo., and Antonio Benford, of Bernie, Mo., face first-degree robbery charges. The theft happened on November 6 in a parking lot near the victim’s home in the...
Missouri mystery: The indestructible Pensmore Castle
The person who owns the 72,000-square-foot Pensmore Castle wants it torn down and rebuilt.
Branson law enforcement investigate active shooter situation near Boys & Girls Club location
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Branson first responders are investigating an active shooter situation that occurred on Bee Creek Road near the Boys & Girls Club Branson Unit. According to a Facebook post from the Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks, around 6:03 p.m. staff at the Boys & Girls Club location were alerted by officials that an active shooter situation was happening down the road.
Crews use a crane to remove trailer off of I-44 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a semi on I-44 in Springfield. The crash happened around 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-44 near the U.S. 65 interchange. Crews used a crane to remove the trailer from the interstate. The cleanup closed...
Missouri school district legalizes spanking in schools
Courthouse in Cassville, MissouriWikimedia Commons. Missouri's Cassville School District has opted to reinstate a practice that many perceive as barbaric and inhumane -- corporal punishment. The new policy specifically condones spanking and paddling in schools as a means of discipline.
City of Springfield announces new arena project at Ozark Empire Fairgrounds
Retiring U.S. Senator Roy Blunt received the Missourian in the Arena Award. City of Springfield begins preparations for Route 66′s 100th birthday party. Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe traveled to Springfield to discuss the important 100-year anniversary happening in 2026.
