Gainesville girls basketball returns six players who saw varsity action for last season’s four-win team. “We are bringing back experience and that is something we haven’t had in a couple years,” said Gainesville head coach Lance West. “Last season was a rebuilding year and we only had two girls with varsity experience. This season we are bringing back six girls with varsity experience, including three starters and two other players that saw 20 plus minutes a game. Our team chemistry is also in a good place right now to start the year and we will continue to build off that. As long as the team has the right mindset, attitude, along with hard work and dedication, we will be able to be that competitive team we want to be.”

GAINESVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO