Issue & Analyses: There Is A Safe And More Affordable Alternative To Toxic Synthetic Turf
The following letter was sent to the Amherst Town Council on November 18, 2022 in anticipation of a scheduled vote at their November 21, 2022 meeting. Fifty people and organizations had signed on at that time and more are welcome to add their names via this form. Thank you for...
President of Trustees Defends Jones Library Space Planning Efforts
Jones Library News Highlights For The Week Of November 14, 2022. Austin Sarat Recalls Space Planning Exercise Done In A ‘Very Pubic Way’. At the November 16 meeting of the Jones Library Trustees, Board President Austin Sarat addressed his colleagues with his memory of library space planning conducted prior to the development of a state construction grant proposal to build a 17,000 square foot addition to the 48,000 square foot Jones Library building at a cost of $35.6 million. The plan called for $16 million in town funding.
Issues & Analyses: Mode Shift: Supporting Sustainable Equitable Transportation
Column #1: Big Picture: Why A Mode Shift And What’s Needed?. This the introductory essay in a planned biweekly column called Mode Shift: Supporting Sustainable Equitable Transportation. It’s time that the Town of Amherst and UMass step up their efforts to support sustainable, equitable transportation. In particular, both entities,...
Planning Board Recommends Zoning Bylaw Changes For Restaurants and Bars. Continues Olympia Drive Private Dorm Hearing
Report On The Meeting Of The Amherst Planning Board, November 16, 2022. This meeting was conducted over Zoom and was recorded. It can be viewed here. Doug Marshall (Chair), Bruce Coldham, Janet McGowan, Karin Winter, Thom Long, Andrew MacDougall, and Johanna Neumann. Staff: Chris Brestrup (Planning Director), Nate Malloy (Senior...
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Celebrates Solar Array On Capped Landfill
After over 10 years of planning, Amherst’s 4 megawatt solar array with 15,000 panels is now on-line and producing enough electricity to meet half the needs of the town’s municipal buildings. In addition to generating green energy, the panels will provide about $100,000 in energy credits annually for the next 20 years. Cypress Creek Renewables completed the installation.
Public Forum On FY24 Budget Slated For November 21
The special meeting of the Amherst Town Council and the Finance Committee on November 21 at 6:00 p.m. will include a public forum on the FY 24 budget. The agenda includes a presentations and discussion of Fiscal Year 2024 budget priorities, revenue and expenditure forecasts, and other relevant information by Town Manager Paul Bockelman and Finance Director Sean Mangano. The presentation will be followed by the Public Forum on the Town Budget. Residents are welcome to express their views for up to 3 minutes, at the discretion of the Town Council President, based upon the number of people who wish to speak. The Council will not engage in a dialogue or comment on a matter raised during Public Comment.
What’s In This Issue?
Welcome to our Table of Contents. You can also receive a listing of all new items in the Indy each week by signing up here. The subscription is free and will deliver to your inbox a listing of all new content, each Saturday at 6 a.m. We can assure you that we will not share your email address, nor will we send you any additional emails to clog up your inbox (except in the case of truly urgent breaking news, in which case we’ll send out a special dispatch).
What’s Happening In Amherst?
You can help us make our events calendar more useful by sending us your listings and including contact information and/or a link for more information. Send events listings to amherstindy@gmail.com. IN PERSON ONGOING OR MULTI-DAY EVENTS. EVERY SATURDAY THROUGH NOVEMBER 19. AMHERST FARMERS’ MARKET. Town Common 7:30 a.m –...
Unofficial Election Results Posted: Amherst Led State In Support Of Ballot Questions 1 and 4
The town clerk has released unofficial results for the Town of Amherst from the statewide election held on November 8, 2022. Those complete results can be found here. With an estimated 49% turnout here, 7,948 Amherst residents cast ballots in the election. Final turnout figures will be available when official results are posted here.
Town Manager Apologizes About July 5 Incident And Lack Of Town Response. Council Divided On Steps To Take
Report On The Special Meeting Of The Amherst Town Council, November 14, 2022. This meeting was held in hybrid format and was recorded. The recording can be viewed here. Councilors in the Town Room: President Lynn Griesemer (District 2), Mandi Jo Hanneke and Andy Steinberg (at large), Michele Miller and Cathy Schoen (District 1), Pat DeAngelis (District 2), Jennifer Taub (District 3), Pam Rooney (District 4), Ana Devlin Gauthier and Shalini Bahl-Milne (District 5)
Amherst Community Bids Farewell to Merry Maple Tree
A community celebration of Amherst’s beloved “Merry Maple” tree was held on Wednesday, November 16th, the evening before it was cut down by the Town of Amherst to make way for a $1.8 million renovation of the Town Common. The tree, a Norway Maple, is thought to have been planted around 1875.
Opinion: Felling Of Merry Maple Was Premature, Lamentable
Just in time for the Holidays the powers that be in Amherst have allowed the legacy “Merry Maple” tree on the Town Common to be cut up and destroyed. This Norway Maple, planted in 1875, has been the focus of yearly holiday festivities and helped create fond memories for generations of residents from Amherst and the surrounding communities. Countless appeals from townspeople and others to save the fabled tree were dismissed even though various arborists and the Amherst Tree Warden himself noted in the Amherst Bulletin that the tree could live another 20 or 25 years. Strangely, a majority of Amherst Shade Tree Committee members signed off on the cutting as well. Apparently, it’s all about development in this once quaint town and plans to redevelop the North Common were deemed more important than tradition or preservation.
League Of Women Voters Will Present Online Forum On Reproductive Rights
The League of Women Voters continues its Judy Brooks Conversation Series with a presentation titled “Framing Reproductive Justice for Today”. The speakers will be Kate Glynn and Marisa Pizii from the Abortion Rights Fund of Massachusetts. The forum will be held on Zoom on Wednesday, November 30, from 7-8:00 p.m. . Go to lwvamherst.org for the Zoom link. This is a free, community event and everyone is welcome.
UMass Panel Will Explore The Legacies Of The Vietnam Era Anti-war Movement
The UMass Department of History’s Feinberg Series will present an online panel discussion on December 1 at 7 p.m. on the successes, failures, and legacies of the Vietnam era anti-war movement. The event is free and open to the public. Register for the Zoom link here. This panel discussion...
Small Wonders Holiday Show And Sale At Gallery A3
Gallery A3 at 28 Amity Street, will hold its annual holiday group show and sale from December 2 through December 30. Intimate, enticing, in-person, affordable, and fun, the show and sale “Small Wonders” features small works of art created by current members of the cooperative gallery, plus several guest artists. Most of the original artwork is created on 6” x 6” or 5” x 7” wood panels and includes paintings, prints, photographs, collages, and assemblages. In an effort to make pieces affordable, prices range $50 to $150.
