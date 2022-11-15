’80 for Brady’: See First Look at Tom Brady Movie Starring Jane Fonda, Sally Field & More

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

With his comedy 80 for Brady set to premiere in February 2023, Tom Brady shares an exclusive look at the upcoming film.

While speaking to PEOPLE about the comedy, Tom Brady opened up about his amazingly talented co-stars. They are Rita Moreno, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Sally Field. “The opportunity to work alongside these four amazingly talented women has truly been a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Brady gushed. “Not only are they true professionals and experts at their craft, but they are even better people.”

Tom Brady also stated that it was an honor to be on set with the four ladies. “I can’t wait for people to see this movie and watch them bring this story to life.”

Tomlin then chimed in and said that Tom Brady felt like he was her son in a way. “He looks like a big, beautiful 20-year-old whom I’m going to see play homecoming in his sophomore year,” she explained. “He’s actually 40ish, which is a bit mind-boggling; he’s the quarterback, and he is my son.”

Tomlin also praised Brady for having an “incredibly sweet nature” about him. “He’s sensitive and tries to make people comfortable.

Written by Sarah Haskin and Emily Halpern, 80 for Brady is about a group of friends who made it their lifelong mission to go to the Super Bowl and meet NFL superstar, Tom Brady. The film also stars Bily Porter, Guy Fieri, Bob Balaban, Glynn Turman, and Ron Funches. The film will be released on February 3rd.

Tom Brady’s Castmates Were Excited to Make the Based on a True Story Film

Lily Tomlin also spoke to PEOPLE about how she was excited to make the move, which is based on a true story. “I’d seen a video of one of the women getting a call from Tom Brady to tell her that her grandson had pitched the idea to his agent,” she said. “And he was so taken with the story he was going to make a movie about their adventure.”

Tomlin also said that she imagined her own mother getting a call from Tom Brady in the instance. “The thrill she would get from that, and then to hear a movie would be made — my mother would be over-the-moon excited.”

Meanwhile, Rita Moreno said she loves football, unlike her co-star Jane Fonda. She was also pretty stoked to work alongside her co-stars. “What I found most interesting of all was how different we are from each other. Our very first meeting together at rehearsal was pretty funny since we all seemed to feel obligated to talk about our physical replacements. Jane won!”

Sally Fields went on to add, “I liked that it was about older women being interested in sports. That’s something you rarely see … and many older women are big sports fans.”