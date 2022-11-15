Read full article on original website
Wausau alder blasts school district on merger talks
During a discussion this week that resulted in a elementary school being designated as an historic landmark, the Wausau School District faced sharp criticism for once again considering school mergers. Dist. 7 Alder Lisa Rasmussen minced no words in denouncing the district and the school board for raising new discussions...
wrcitytimes.com
Body found in Town of Grant identified
STEVENS POINT – Portage County officials have identified the body found lying in a ditch. Safandre Lindsey, 41, was discovered Saturday, Nov. 12, at approximately 5:23 p.m., along a portion of 110th Street North, south of Washington Avenue, in an area of the Portage County Town of Grant with a Wisconsin Rapids mailing address. Sheriff Mike Lukas says Lindsey was from the Chicago area. Lukas also indicated in a written press release the investigation into the circumstances around Safandre’s death are still being investigated. The cause of death is still undetermined pending the results of the autopsy, performed by the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Department of Pathology.
wxpr.org
Homeless outreach effort in Wausau seeing progress
Wausau's Public Health and Safety Committee heard an update on the progress Community Outreach Specialist Tracy Rieger is making in reaching out to the city's homeless population. Deputy Police Chief Matt Barnes says the returns on her investment have been immediate, especially when it comes to getting people into safe...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Wausau School District Holds Discussion on Possible Restructuring, Consolidation
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — School leaders in Wausau held the first of two community open houses on the possible restructuring and consolidation of the district’s schools on Wednesday. Superintendent Dr. Keith Hilts says after months of focus group-like discussions with residents and several discussions at the board level,...
95.5 FM WIFC
Body Found in Portage County Identified
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – A body discovered last weekend in Portage County has been identified. The remains of Safandre Lindsey, 41, were found last Saturday near 110th Street North and Washington Avenue in the Town of Grant. The death was immediately considered suspicious. The Portage County Medical Examiner...
Wausau Police Department issues overnight parking reminder as winter approaches
The Wausau Police Department issued a reminder of overnight parking this winter on their Facebook page:. As the snow begins to fly, it’s good to remind ourselves on what the rules are for overnight parking in the City of Wausau, as well as Snow Emergency Rules. – Year-Round Parking...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Wausau City Council Passes Historic Designation for John Marshall Elementary
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau City Council has named the John Marshall Elementary School as a city historic landmark. Alder Gary Gisselman was one of the more vocal supporters of the measure, saying the entire southeast side has built up around the school over the last 100 years, calling the building an important landmark. “The neighborhood grew up around it. If you have come into that neighborhood, you have grown up with that school.”
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Positive CWD Test at Lincoln County Deer Farm
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — The State Department of Ag, Trade, and Consumer Protection has confirmed that a deer farm in Lincoln County is under quarantine after one of the animals tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease. The National Veterinary Services Lab in Ames, Iowa confirmed the positive test in...
WSAW
Fire causes extensive damage to Wausau duplex
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a Wausau duplex Friday morning. The Wausau Fire Department responded to a home on the corner of S 12th Ave and Thomas St just after 8 a.m. Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the building.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
City of Schofield Finalizing Agreement With SC Swiderski for City Hall Property
SCHOFIELD, WI (WSAU) — The City of Schofield is closing in on a development agreement with SC Swiderski for new apartments and condos at the soon-to-be-vacated City Hall site. The Community Development Authority met Thursday to go over two different options for how to situate the development on the...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Police Reports from November 2-17
Walmart loss prevention worker reported that they had assembled a retail theft case for a 30 year old Pittsville female. In total they have identified 14 cases of retail theft from August to November. Loss prevention staff provided the camera footage and reports for all instances. A request for charges will filed with the Marathon County DA’s Office for retail theft.
merrillfotonews.com
LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT
Wrap Up for the Period of: 10/31/2022 – 11/06/2022. In the early morning hours of Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, deputies took a 23-year-old Tomahawk man into custody following a traffic stop in the City of Tomahawk. During contact with the man, he became verbally and physically resistive with deputies, before attempting to flee on foot. As a result, the man now faces a charge of Resisting/Obstructing an Officer.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Responds to Man with a Knife
The Marshfield Police Department responded to reports of a man with a knife. An anonymous caller had called to report a man walking around the building with a knife in his hand and knocking on people's doors. Additionally, a caller reported a man acting bizarre and holding a knife in a parking lot in the 1500 block of W. McMillian Street.
Business of the Week: Chico’s Restaurant
waupacanow.com
Iola grandmother loses $20,000 to fraud
A man in Waupaca County jail on a $200,000 cash bond is accused of scamming elderly people in three Wisconsin counties and in the state of New York. William T. Comfort, 27, Los Angeles, is charged in Waupaca County with felony theft by false representation. According to the criminal complaint,...
WSAW
Local pharmacists give warning of children overdosing on cold and flu medicine
PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Maybe you or your family has already been hit, but this cold and flu season has all kinds of illnesses going around, especially if you have kids. It’s the reason medical professionals are making sure that when it comes to medications, everyone in your family is using them safely.
Fire shuts down portion of Hwy. 21
A portion of Hwy. 21 in Adams County is closed to traffic Wednesday due to a fire, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation. All lanes are blocked in both directions. The fire was reported at about 7:40 a.m. No official information about the blaze has been released. But officials...
WSAW
54 crashes reported Monday evening in Marathon County
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Crash data reports from Marathon County from Monday evening show 54 crashes occurred. NewsChannel 7 requested the data for the hours of 4-9 p.m. Many of the crashes are still under investigation. It’s not immediately known if the weather was a factor in every crash.
cwbradio.com
One Killed in Crash on Highway 13 in the Township of Mayville
One person is dead after the SUV they were riding in was involved in a crash on USH 13 by Water Road Township of Mayville. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of the crash at about 3:13 pm, on Monday November 14th, 2022. Initial investigation indicates an SUV was northbound on USH 13 when the operator lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Endangered hunter found in Northwoods
PINE LAKE, WI (WSAU) – A hunter was located near Pine Lake after experiencing a medical emergency in the woods. The hunter called 911 and said he was experiencing shortness of breath and wasn’t sure where he was. The hunter had a cellphone and told dispatchers he was...
