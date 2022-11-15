IDAHO FALLS – For the last four years, Sweeto Burrito at 2090 East 17th Street in Idaho Falls has been a staple for burrito and salad lovers. The menu includes 18 items and its signature item, the sweeto burrito — from which the restaurant gets its name — is the most popular. It comes with sweet, shredded pork, rice, black beans, a blend of three cheeses, salsa and cilantro ranch. Other items include the smoked chicken salad and the sweetest sidekick dessert, a cheesecake-like pastry with deep fried cream cheese filling sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar and smothered in raspberry drizzle.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 8 HOURS AGO