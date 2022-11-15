Read full article on original website
Man pleads not guilty after alleged stabbing
IDAHO FALLS – A man pleaded not guilty to two felony charges after being accused of stabbing two men in the chest during a heated argument. Bryan Ramirez, 29, is charged with two counts of felony aggravated battery. Police reports show Idaho Falls police officers were called to a...
Idaho Falls man stabs woman, leads officers on pursuit, says sheriff’s office
The following is a news release from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office. EastIdahoNews.com is looking into this story and will bring you more details as they become available. On Nov. 17, 2022, at approximately 2:09 p.m., sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence in the area of 900 East...
Lava man charged with aggravated battery for allegedly pistol-whipping another man
LAVA HOT SPRINGS — A local man faces a felony charge after police say he hit another man with a gun. Richard Daniel Wilcox, 57, has been charged with aggravated battery, court records show, for the use of force and violence during an argument. Bannock County Sheriff’s deputies were...
Police dog bites suspect hiding under car
IDAHO FALLS — A 36-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested after allegedly not stopping his vehicle for police, hitting a parked car and hiding under a vehicle. A K-9 eventually bit the man after he did not listen to police commands, officers said. According to an affidavit of probable...
Pocatello man charged following beating that left another man with fractured sternum, ribs
POCATELLO — A man accused of attacking another man with more than 70 punches and kicks is facing a felony charge. David Jonathan Gunderson, 41, has been charged with aggravated battery, court records show. Pocatello police received a call around 11:45 a.m. on May 27 reporting a battery that...
Law enforcement holds town hall to address concerns over crime rates, fentanyl and school shootings
IDAHO FALLS – Local law enforcement held a town hall Thursday night at Eagle Rock Middle School to address crime in eastern Idaho and take questions from the public. Idaho Falls Police Department Chief Bryan Johnson, Bonneville County Sheriff Sam Hulse, Idaho State Police Captain Chris Weadick and Bonneville County Prosector Randy Neal answered questions and discussed hot-button issues like the fentanyl crisis, the increase in the local homeless population and the growing population of Idaho Falls.
Sheriff’s office warns public about increase in phone scams
IDAHO FALLS – The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about an increase in phone scams. It has recently received many reports regarding a phone scam targeting eastern Idaho residents, where callers are asking for money from victims to avoid arrest. “In the scam, the victims...
Two government-owned pickups stolen in Idaho Falls and used in Jackson to commit crimes
IDAHO FALLS — Two white pickup trucks were stolen in Idaho Falls during different months and used in crimes committed in Jackson, Wyoming. Both were recovered in Swan Valley. Both were owned by local government entities. “It’s not just coincidental,” Lt. Russ Ruschill with the Jackson Police Department told...
Multiple crashes reported on I-15, police ask drivers to use caution in winter weather
BLACKFOOT — Police are on the scene of multiple crashes on I-15 near Blackfoot. Falling snow and slick roads contributed to the wrecks and Idaho State Police asks all drivers to use caution. The latest road conditions from the Idaho Transportation Department can be found here. Check out live...
Rollover crash on US-20 near Ucon
IDAHO FALLS — Police are investigating a crash on U.S. Highway 20 at milepost 315 near Ucon. The crash occurred Thursday morning at around 7:28 a.m. Idaho State Police say a 19-year-old male driver from Idaho Falls was driving a 1998 Chevrolet pickup and towing a small enclosed trailer, heading eastbound.
Memorial service planned for BYU-Idaho grad as medical examiner releases cause of death
CUMMING, Georgia — Loved ones will gather this weekend to remember a Brigham Young University-Idaho graduate who was allegedly killed by his friend. A memorial service is planned for 21-year-old Aaron William Davis at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in Cumming, Georgia, at 5 p.m. Sunday. An online fundraiser was set up earlier this week to help Davis’ family cover expenses so he can be buried in a family cemetery plot in Massachusetts.
Bonnie Jane Park Seegmiller
Bonnie Jane Park Seegmiller, resident of Menan, Idaho, died on Thursday, Nov 17 at the age of 73 years. Bonnie was born March 6, 1949 in Shelley Idaho to Ardella Laird and William Park. She earned a Bachelor’s of Arts in Education in 1987 from Brigham Young University. Bonnie...
City of Blackfoot boil advisory has been lifted
BLACKFOOT— A boil advisory that’s been in place since last week in Blackfoot has now been lifted. In a news release on Friday, city of Blackfoot officials wrote they had been authorized by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality to lift the boil order. The boil order went...
Emma Ann Ashton
Emma Ann Ashton, 81, passed away peacefully, at her home, on November 12, 2022. She was born August 4, 1941 to Dean Jabez Ritchie and Blanche Ann Johnson Ritchie in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Emma married Michael Burrell Ashton on February 16, 1962. She then went to beauty school becoming a...
East Idaho Eats: Satisfy your Mexican craving at Sweeto Burrito in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – For the last four years, Sweeto Burrito at 2090 East 17th Street in Idaho Falls has been a staple for burrito and salad lovers. The menu includes 18 items and its signature item, the sweeto burrito — from which the restaurant gets its name — is the most popular. It comes with sweet, shredded pork, rice, black beans, a blend of three cheeses, salsa and cilantro ranch. Other items include the smoked chicken salad and the sweetest sidekick dessert, a cheesecake-like pastry with deep fried cream cheese filling sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar and smothered in raspberry drizzle.
Students cheer as “Mr. T,” driver of a small 80s truck, is left speechless with Secret Santa gift
The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts. Frank Tavarez, commonly known as Mr. T, is the...
WATCH: Fish and Game introduce 4 sturgeon near John’s Hole Bridge in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – White sturgeon are a rare find for anglers in eastern Idaho, but the Idaho Department of Fish and Game have been supplying them in rivers and reservoirs for more than 20 years. Fish and Game Officials introduced four sturgeon into the Snake River near John’s Hole...
Amateur boxing matches coming to Upper Valley this weekend
REXBURG — After a long absence, amateur boxing returns to Rexburg this weekend. The Hacienda Event Center will be the site for the 2022 K.C. Gate City Thanksgiving Invitational. The event is set for Saturday, Nov. 19, and will feature 18 bouts matching fighters from ages 8 to 30.
Pocatello dance company to stage special Christmas ballet
POCATELLO — The students of Miss Tiffin’s Ballet and Barre in Pocatello are prepping a show that’s sure to help put you in the Christmas mood. The studio will present “Scrooge’s Christmas: A Theatrical Ballet” on Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. at Idaho State University’s Frazier Hall. Click here for tickets.
Now that the D91 $250M bond failed, what’s next?
IDAHO FALLS — After Idaho Falls School District 91 school bond for $250 million failed to pass last week in the November election, the School Board is hoping to come up with solutions to address overcrowding, safety and security issues. It was the highest bond District 91 has ever...
