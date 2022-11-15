Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
How an ex-Google Head of Ads developed an ad-free search engine
Sridhar Ramaswamy had been working at Google for 15 years before deciding it was time to go. He started as a software engineer. He climbed the ranks until reaching the board of executives. His final role was working as the head of Google's advertising division - quite possibly its most lucrative department.
Elon Musk calls for 'anyone' left at Twitter who can write software to meet him, or fly in, to help him 'better understand' Twitter's tech
Hundreds of Twitter employees effectively resigned on Thursday in response to an ultimatum from CEO Elon Musk.
Russia 'secretly moves 100 missiles back from Belarus, sparking fears he plans large-scale attack in Ukraine'
Vladimir Putin's commanders are reported to have secretly moved almost 100 air defence missiles to Russia from allied Belarus, sparking fears he is planning to launch a large-scale attack in Ukraine. Analysts have said the movement of the S-300 and S-400 missiles is either a sign of Russia taking precautions...
‘It Was Completely Legal to Do So’: Lawyers React to Report that Trump Tweeted Classified Spy Material in 2019
Legal experts cautioned against reading too much into a report that then-President Donald Trump shared classified information on Twitter that came from a secretive U.S. spacecraft in 2019. On Aug. 29, 2019, the space program for the Islamic Republic of Iran suffered a substantial loss as a rocket exploded on...
As Russia’s war fails, domestic turmoil is intensifying
Military failure in Ukraine is undermining the stability of the Russian state. The Kremlin has tried to disguise its war losses to prevent negative domestic reactions, but the reality of failure is becoming increasingly obvious, most recently in the retreat from Kherson soon after the region was constitutionally incorporated in the Russian Federation. Russia’s convulsions are evident in high-level criticisms of state policy, purges in the military, political, and economic structures, conflicts within the security institutions, resistance to mobilization and mounting regional unrest.
Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week
During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
TechRadar
As we bury Twitter, it's time to dig up Mastodon
When asked, I give Twitter a 50-50 chance of survival. Current Chief Twit Elon Musk is riding his dwindling staff hard while tweeting joking memes (opens in new tab) about the 16-year-old platform's demise. It's time for me - and you - to take Mastodon seriously. The distributed social media...
TechRadar
Iranian hackers breached US govt agency, deploy crypto miner
An unnamed Iranian state-sponsored hacking group managed to compromise the endpoints belonging to an American Federal Civilian Executive Branch (FCEB) organization, and used its access to deploy a cryptocurrency miner. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) published (opens in new tab) the findings earlier this week. As per its report,...
Xi, Harris call for open channels in latest US-China meeting
Chinese President Xi Jinping and US Vice President Kamala Harris called for open communication during a brief meeting on Saturday, days after his extensive talks with President Joe Biden aimed at keeping tensions in check. On Monday, Biden and Xi met for three hours at a Group of 20 summit in Bali, the first in-person talks between the leaders of the world's two largest economies since they each became president.
TechRadar
Microsoft Office lets hackers execute arbitrary code, update now
Cybersecurity researchers from Cisco Talos recently discovered a high-severity vulnerability in Microsoft Office that would allow potential threat actors to remotely execute malicious code on the target endpoint. Announcing the news in a short blog post published earlier this week, the office software developer said its researcher Marcin 'Icewall’ Noga...
TechRadar
Where to buy Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080: stock updates as they happen
Wondering where to buy the Nvidia RTX 4080 when it goes live? You're going to need our help. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 went on sale on Wednesday November 16 at 9am ET / 6am PT / 2PM GMT and while stock has been selling steadily, at the time of writing, there are still RTX 4080 GPUs available in some stores in both the US and the UK.
Asia-Pacific leaders condemn war, renew calls for open trade
Leaders from around the Asia-Pacific have condemned and called for an end to Russia's war on Ukraine
TechRadar
FBI: Hive ransomware tops major milestone
The Hive ransomware group crossed a major milestone earlier this week, the Cybersecurity Infrastructure and Security Agency (CISA) said in a joint press release, published together with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). According to the statement, since June 2021 the...
TechRadar
Intel thinks it can kill off deepfakes for good
Tech giant Intel thinks it has a solution for the growing deepfake problem. Earlier this week, the company unveiled FakeCatcher, a brand-new software solution that uses a novel approach to deepfake video analysis. Allegedly, it can spot deepfake videos with a 96% accuracy. Just like previous deepfake analysis solutions, this...
US to press for climate progress at 2023 APEC summit in San Francisco
Asia-Pacific leaders will gather in November 2023 in San Francisco with climate high on the agenda, Vice President Kamala Harris announced Saturday, offering an opportunity for a rare US visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Harris, who is originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, announced the week beginning November 12, 2023 for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, as this year's meeting wrapped up in Bangkok.
TechRadar
Moccamaster KBGV Select
The Moccamaster KBGV Select is a stunning design-led coffee maker. Granted, it isn't cheap, but it offers excellent quality and is built to last. With just two switches, this hand-built European coffee maker is beautifully simple to use – and, what’s more, it makes great coffee. Available in a wide range of colors, it offers a real wow factor without compromising performance.
TechRadar
Nvidia RTX 4080 GPU sells out in minutes in US... but UK gamers don’t seem interested
New graphics card flies off shelves in US, but stock in the UK is a very different picture. Nvidia’s RTX 4080 graphics card might be seriously overpriced, as we pointed out in our review – but that hasn’t stopped the GPU from positively flying off the shelves, at least in the US.
TechRadar
This full-frame bargain is the best Black Friday camera deal so far
One of our favorite full-frame cameras has just fallen to its lowest-ever price in the Black Friday deals – and the Panasonic Lumix S5's price cut will likely make it one of the bargains of this year's sales for video creators. You can get big discounts on the Panasonic...
TechRadar
Black Friday deals live 2022: Amazon launches 10-day sale, plus mega cheap TVs, air fryers and more
All the latest Black Friday news and deals on Friday November 18. You'd be forgiven for thinking it's Black Friday today - but it isn't, we're still a week out from the official date. But in many ways it may as well be Black Friday: we're into the peak Black Friday deals period now, with many of the biggest bargains likely to launch in the coming days (many of which won't actually get any better on the day itself).
TechRadar
World Cup 2022 in 4K HDR - where to watch and what you need
The biggest sporting event on the planet starts this weekend - and if you want to watch World Cup 2022 in 4K HDR then we have good news. That's because the soccer extravaganza will be streamed for free in glorious 4K HDR in several countries. That means you'll be able...
Comments / 0