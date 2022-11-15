It’s been nearly a month since Taylor Swift blessed fans with her highly anticipated 10th studio album, Midnights, an exploration of 13 sleepless nights that span her career. Proving to be true insomniacs, Swifties streamed it around the clock, prompting Midnights to become Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day and making Swift the first artist in history to claim every spot in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. Per Swift, the record explores five core themes: self-loathing, fantasizing about revenge, wondering what might have been, falling in love, and falling apart. But it’s the topic of revenge — one Swift knows all too well — that I, like so many Swifties, have personally gravitated toward.

