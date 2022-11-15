Read full article on original website
Kim Hinted At Being In A “Hard Place” Amid Pete & EmRata Rumors
It looks like Kim Kardashian might be taking a cue from her sister Khloé Kardashian. On Nov. 18, Kim shared a cryptic quote on her Instagram Stories, just like Khloé is famous for... and the timing of the post was interesting. On IG, Kim implied she was in a “hard place,” amid the romance rumors surrounding Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski.
JoJo Siwa & Candace Cameron Bure Are Feuding…Again
Welp, it seems JoJo Siwa and Candace Cameron Bure are at odds again. On Nov. 15, the Dance Moms alum criticized Bure’s comments about centralizing “traditional marriage” in upcoming holiday films on the newly launched TV network, Great American Family. On Nov. 14, the Fuller House alum...
Taylor Swift Is Pissed Off About The Ticketmaster Fiasco
Like many Swifties, Taylor Swift isn’t pleased about the ticket purchasing debacle for her The Eras Tour. On Nov. 17, Ticketmaster canceled the general tickets sale for the concert series which kicks off in March 2023 due to “insufficient” remaining tickets. This decision came after the ticket vendor’s site crashed during the Nov. 15 presale, leaving many fans who registered for tickets to virtually wait in long lines.
Matt & Colleen Had A Firm Response To Concerns About Their Relationship
Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed’s relationship is one of the Love Is Blind Season 3 success stories — but not everyone has been rooting for this pair. After the cast reunion, some fans even raised concerns about abuse, based on Colleen’s body language and Matt’s outbursts on the show. On Nov. 16, Matt and Colleen responded to the concerns about their relationship, and their statement is crystal clear.
Candace Cameron Bure’s "Traditional Marriage" Comment Irked So Many Celebs
Candace Cameron Bure’s recent interview with The Wall Street Journal isn’t sitting right with some people. When asked if her new TV network, Great American Family, will have holiday movies that center around same-sex couples, the Fuller House star denied it, saying, “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.” Following her headline-making comments in the Nov. 14 article, several celebrities have reacted passionately in support of the LGBTQ+, including JoJo Siwa and Bure’s Fuller House house co-star Jodie Sweetin.
Can TikTok’s Red Nail Theory Help You Attract A Partner?
According to TikTok, a red manicure is the way to go if you’re trying to attract a new partner. Not only is it a sexy hue that hints at power and confidence, but it also seems to remind men… of their mothers?? Freud would love this one. We did a deep dive into the evidence to see whether the theory actually works, and let me just say, it’s probably worth booking that nail appointment. READ MORE.
Why Does TikTok Think SK Cheated On Raven?
Although Raven Ross and SK Alagbada didn’t end their Love Is Blind journey with a marriage, the couple got back together after filming ended. At the Season 3 reunion, which aired on Netflix on Nov. 9, Raven and SK confirmed that their romance was still going strong — and Raven even issued a warning to anybody interested in SK: “Stay out of my man’s DMs.” Unfortunately, only a week later, rumors about SK cheating on Raven have started circulating on TikTok, and this situation seems tense.
Here’s The Likelihood Taylor Swift Attends The 2022 AMAs
Taylor Swift is no stranger to the American Music Awards. The pop star won several awards at the 2021 and 2020 ceremonies. Before this, in 2019, the AMAs even crowned her Artist of the Decade, and she performed a medley of her hits that year. Come to think of it, this means Swift technically already gave fans a taste of The Eras Tour. Well, excluding Midnights of course. This year, Swift is once again nominated for several awards; however, it’s not exactly clear if she’ll be in attendance.
Taylor Swift Has Entered A New Kind Of Revenge Era
It’s been nearly a month since Taylor Swift blessed fans with her highly anticipated 10th studio album, Midnights, an exploration of 13 sleepless nights that span her career. Proving to be true insomniacs, Swifties streamed it around the clock, prompting Midnights to become Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day and making Swift the first artist in history to claim every spot in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. Per Swift, the record explores five core themes: self-loathing, fantasizing about revenge, wondering what might have been, falling in love, and falling apart. But it’s the topic of revenge — one Swift knows all too well — that I, like so many Swifties, have personally gravitated toward.
Taylor Revealed Which Of Her Songs She’s Most Proud Of
One of Taylor Swift’s most treasured songs received major recognition from the 2022 Grammy nominations on Nov. 15. In celebrating this success, Swift just to happen to reveal this song is also the one she’s most proud of. Can you guess what song it is? Hint: The track is a ten-minute gem about heartache and that infamous, yet non-existent red scarf.
Lil Nas X's First Tattoo Is A Touching Tribute To His Journey
It can’t be proven with science, but there’s something about celebrity tattoos that make them way more interesting and mysterious than tattoos on regular folks. It’s not just major instances of A-listers getting tatted up with ink like Jason Momoa’s huge head tattoo or the unknown but incredibly high numbers of tattoos on stars like Pete Davidson and Harry Styles. Whenever a celebrity debuts new ink, the internet loses its cool. Such is the case with Lil Nas X’s first tattoo. In typical Lil Nas X style, his posts about the process are hysterically funny, but it’s the meaning behind the rapper’s new ink that’s most impactful.
Ellen Pompeo's Grey's Anatomy Goodbye IG Hints Mer Isn't Gone For Good
The question of Ellen Pompeo leaving Grey’s Anatomy has been looming over the series for a while now, with fans stressing about whether or not the actor will continue to headline the iconic series as Meredith Grey. Pompeo herself recently spoke up about her exit from Grey’s and gave fans some answers... sort of. In her Instagram about stepping back from Grey’s Anatomy, Pompeo also hinted she’ll be back as Meredith at some point.
Selena Gomez’s My Mind & Me Merch Collection Is So Empowering
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me dropped Nov. 2 on Apple TV+. The documentary, which chronicled Gomez’s physical and mental health struggles for six years, touched on everything from her breakup from Justin Bieber to her lupus diagnosis. In recent years, Gomez hasn’t been shy about speaking about her mental health. And now, 100% of the net proceeds from the new Selena Gomez My Mind & Me merch collection will be going to her fund that provides resources and education for others who are struggling.
How To (Successfully) Get Back With Your Ex During The Holidays
It may not be Halloween anymore, but you’re not alone if you’re still seeing ghosts. Something about the holidays can prompt exes to reappear — especially if your plans include heading to the same hometown for the season. Here, five people share how they were able to reconnect with a former partner, with only minimal weirdness. READ MORE.
Pete & EmRata’s History Goes Back Further Than You’d Think
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski might be dating, so yes, the world makes sense again. On Nov. 13, Deux Moi posted that the maybe-couple was spotted on a date night in Brooklyn — complete with some major PDA. Although neither Davidson nor Ratajkowski has commented on the rumors, the truth is that their connection goes further back than you might remember. Here’s a full rundown of Davidson and Ratajkowski’s history.
