Suspect Pleads Not Guilty To Federal Charges In Paul Pelosi Attack

A man suspected of assaulting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home last month pleaded not guilty on Tuesday morning to federal charges in the attack, local outlets first reported .

David DePape is facing charges from federal prosecutors for the attempted kidnapping of a United States official and for retaliation against a federal official by threatening a member of their family. The 42-year-old already pleaded not guilty to state-level charges of attempted murder, burglary, elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon and assault of a family member of an elected official.

Police arrested DePape at the Pelosi home in the early hours of Oct. 28 after he allegedly broke into the house and attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer . The 82-year-old underwent surgery for severe injuries, including a skull fracture. Nancy Pelosi, who was in Washington at the time of the attack, has said the recovery process will take a long time , but that her husband is on the mend.

Prosecutors said that once DePape was restrained by law enforcement, officers found he had a roll of tape, rope, a second hammer, rubber gloves and zip ties . According to a federal complaint, the suspect was looking for the House speaker so he could question her about the “truth” and break her kneecaps so “she would then have to be wheeled into Congress” as a warning to other lawmakers.

DePape was allegedly living in a garage in the Richmond neighborhood of San Francisco and appeared to have been following far-right conspiracy theories — including some that involved Nancy Pelosi. The suspect told police he was on a “suicide mission” and had plans to attack other California and federal politicians . He is legally banned from contacting the Pelosis or coming near their home .

The federal charge of assaulting a family member of a U.S. official carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The second charge of attempted kidnapping of a U.S. official carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. DePape already faces 13 years to life in prison if convicted on state charges, according to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.

DePape’s next appearance in federal court is scheduled for Nov. 30.