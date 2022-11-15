I’ve been a Taylor Swift fan since I heard “Teardrops On My Guitar” play on Radio Disney in 2006. Yep, I’ve been to every one of her five tours and even watched her as an opening act for Rascal Flatts. In middle school, I learned over 30 of her songs on my guitar, a guitar called a Baby Taylor, BTW. My dedication as a Swiftie has never budged, even when she was “canceled” by Kim Kardashian. However, the ongoing Ticketmaster debacle has changed my perspective on what it means to be a fan this week. Swifties are citing ridiculous ticket wait times and wildly inflated prices as reasons for reconsidering their excitement for her 2023 Eras Tour. I’m one of them. You could say this has all caused me to realize “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things.” But the truth is, for the first time in my life, I’m a little Swiftied out, and I’m not the only one.

1 DAY AGO