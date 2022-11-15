Read full article on original website
Taylor Revealed Which Of Her Songs She’s Most Proud Of
One of Taylor Swift’s most treasured songs received major recognition from the 2022 Grammy nominations on Nov. 15. In celebrating this success, Swift just to happen to reveal this song is also the one she’s most proud of. Can you guess what song it is? Hint: The track is a ten-minute gem about heartache and that infamous, yet non-existent red scarf.
How To Spot Bad Mental Health Advice On TikTok
If you’ve spent time (read: more hours than you’d like to admit) scrolling on TikTok, you’ve been probably been served advice, hacks, and “it worked for me” videos, especially when it comes to mental health. “#Mentalhealth and related hashtags have racked up billions of views on the platform, but that doesn’t mean the content is quality,” writes Anna Davies. So, what’s actually legit and what’s just plain old bad? Consider these five things the next time you’re using the app (aka now). READ MORE.
Here’s The Likelihood Taylor Swift Attends The 2022 AMAs
Taylor Swift is no stranger to the American Music Awards. The pop star won several awards at the 2021 and 2020 ceremonies. Before this, in 2019, the AMAs even crowned her Artist of the Decade, and she performed a medley of her hits that year. Come to think of it, this means Swift technically already gave fans a taste of The Eras Tour. Well, excluding Midnights of course. This year, Swift is once again nominated for several awards; however, it’s not exactly clear if she’ll be in attendance.
Selena Gomez’s My Mind & Me Merch Collection Is So Empowering
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me dropped Nov. 2 on Apple TV+. The documentary, which chronicled Gomez’s physical and mental health struggles for six years, touched on everything from her breakup from Justin Bieber to her lupus diagnosis. In recent years, Gomez hasn’t been shy about speaking about her mental health. And now, 100% of the net proceeds from the new Selena Gomez My Mind & Me merch collection will be going to her fund that provides resources and education for others who are struggling.
Are Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling Married? Her Tattoo Is A Big Clue
There are notoriously private couples and then there’s Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling, a couple so private that there are fewer photos of them on the internet than there are seasons of Desperate Housewives. The couple, who started dating over a decade ago, share two children and almost no details about their love life with the public, aside from the occasional anecdote about sharing Ken-emblazoned undies. That all changed on Tuesday, Nov. 15, when Mendes posted a photo of her “de Gosling” tattoo that dropped a major clue about the couple’s relationship status. Based on the post, fans think that Mendes and Gosling might be married. Elite Daily reached out to Mendes’ rep for comment on the actor’s marital status, but did not hear back in time for publication.
Kylie Jenner’s Spiked Tiara Was Vintage '90s & Absolutely Wicked
Who’s the fairest of them all? On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the most likely answer to that question was Kylie Jenner. The 25-year-old attended the opening night of the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum in a couture look fit for a wicked queen. While her ruffled opera-length gloves and curve-hugging gown were gorgeous, the highlight of her ‘fit was undoubtedly the decadent diamond-studded headpiece she wore. Jenner’s spiked tiara wasn’t just vintage, it was Mugler vintage and almost as old as the Kylie Cosmetics founder herself.
Keke Palmer Felt “Trapped” By This Unwanted Nickelodeon Experience
Like many child stars, the early days of Keke Palmer’s career weren’t all positive. Before becoming social media’s reigning meme it-girl, Palmer rose to fame on Nickelodeon’s 2008 series, True Jackson, VP. Over a decade later, the actor has recently spoken out about the challenges she faced while working with the network. As she detailed in a Nov. 16 cover story for The Hollywood Reporter’s Next Gen issue, there was one moment during her time with Nickelodeon that left her feeling “trapped.”
How Chlöe Bailey Turned Small Business Saturday Into TikTok’s Latest Jingle
Chlöe Bailey has the holidays on her mind. For Halloween, the R&B singer channeled elaborate portrayals of two alluring movie characters: X-Men’s Storm and Space Jam’s Lola Bunny. But Chlöe isn’t resting in her spooky season laurels for long, as she’s already moved on to the next festivity and another creative project. No, not Thanksgiving or Christmas. Small Business Saturday, baby.
Pete Davidson’s Zodiac Sign Makes Him An Intense Partner
As I’m sure you know by now, Pete Davidson is one of Hollywood’s most sought-after bachelors. The SNL star has had his share of heartbreak, but that certainly hasn’t prevented him from bouncing back strong (he’s reportedly been seen going on dates with Emily Ratajkowski). While the duo hasn’t publicly commented on their relationship yet, it comes as no surprise that Davidson has a thing for romance, and his zodiac sign explains why.
Lil Nas X's First Tattoo Is A Touching Tribute To His Journey
It can’t be proven with science, but there’s something about celebrity tattoos that make them way more interesting and mysterious than tattoos on regular folks. It’s not just major instances of A-listers getting tatted up with ink like Jason Momoa’s huge head tattoo or the unknown but incredibly high numbers of tattoos on stars like Pete Davidson and Harry Styles. Whenever a celebrity debuts new ink, the internet loses its cool. Such is the case with Lil Nas X’s first tattoo. In typical Lil Nas X style, his posts about the process are hysterically funny, but it’s the meaning behind the rapper’s new ink that’s most impactful.
Dead To Me's Season 3 Soundtrack Is So Nostalgic
Leave it to Jen and Judy to put together the perfect playlist for their last ride. Dead to Me’s third and final season brought an end to the BFFs’ twist-filled murder coverup, although you probably wouldn’t guess how grim and violent really is from the season’s cheery soundtrack. It may seem strange that all the songs on the Dead to Me Season 3 soundtrack sound like sunshine and rainbows, but the unexpectedly upbeat vibe actually kind of makes sense when you think about it.
Can TikTok’s Red Nail Theory Help You Attract A Partner?
According to TikTok, a red manicure is the way to go if you’re trying to attract a new partner. Not only is it a sexy hue that hints at power and confidence, but it also seems to remind men… of their mothers?? Freud would love this one. We did a deep dive into the evidence to see whether the theory actually works, and let me just say, it’s probably worth booking that nail appointment. READ MORE.
Taylor Swift Is Pissed Off About The Ticketmaster Fiasco
Like many Swifties, Taylor Swift isn’t pleased about the ticket purchasing debacle for her The Eras Tour. On Nov. 17, Ticketmaster canceled the general tickets sale for the concert series which kicks off in March 2023 due to “insufficient” remaining tickets. This decision came after the ticket vendor’s site crashed during the Nov. 15 presale, leaving many fans who registered for tickets to virtually wait in long lines.
Adele thanks fans for ‘coming back to me’ as she opens postponed Las Vegas residency
Adele said her Las Vegas residency show was “perfect” and “looked just like how I imagined” as she kicked off the first night of her postponed run. The singer became emotional as she thanked fans for “coming back to me” as she opened the show at the Colosseum venue at the Caesars Palace hotel.
Why Does TikTok Think SK Cheated On Raven?
Although Raven Ross and SK Alagbada didn’t end their Love Is Blind journey with a marriage, the couple got back together after filming ended. At the Season 3 reunion, which aired on Netflix on Nov. 9, Raven and SK confirmed that their romance was still going strong — and Raven even issued a warning to anybody interested in SK: “Stay out of my man’s DMs.” Unfortunately, only a week later, rumors about SK cheating on Raven have started circulating on TikTok, and this situation seems tense.
Blake Gushed Over Ryan’s “Heart” In A Sweet Speech
Let’s be real, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are pretty much everyone’s favorite celebrity couple. And on Nov. 17, the duo reminded fans exactly why they are worthy of their golden couple status. When the Deadpool actor received the 36th American Cinematheque Award at the Beverly Hilton, Lively gave a speech for Reynolds, and her words showed how proud she is of her husband.
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Broke Ticketmaster & “ME!”
I’ve been a Taylor Swift fan since I heard “Teardrops On My Guitar” play on Radio Disney in 2006. Yep, I’ve been to every one of her five tours and even watched her as an opening act for Rascal Flatts. In middle school, I learned over 30 of her songs on my guitar, a guitar called a Baby Taylor, BTW. My dedication as a Swiftie has never budged, even when she was “canceled” by Kim Kardashian. However, the ongoing Ticketmaster debacle has changed my perspective on what it means to be a fan this week. Swifties are citing ridiculous ticket wait times and wildly inflated prices as reasons for reconsidering their excitement for her 2023 Eras Tour. I’m one of them. You could say this has all caused me to realize “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things.” But the truth is, for the first time in my life, I’m a little Swiftied out, and I’m not the only one.
Kim Rejected Pete Before They Dated, But In A Kinda Cute Way
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson might have been one of Hollywood’s (and Staten Island’s) cutest couples to date, but before they became Kete, there was an awkward moment. Apparently, Kardashian rejected Davidson at the Met Gala — luckily, the comedian didn’t seem to have any hard feelings about the sitch.
