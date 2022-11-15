ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Homes

8 last-minute ways to decorate for Friendsgiving if you're behind schedule

By Kara Thompson
Real Homes
Real Homes
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=252Tr3_0jBs3H6Y00

Your besties nominated you as this year's Friendsgiving host and now you're scrambling to get decor and the perfect tablescape together. Although Thanksgiving is often neglected when it comes to seasonal decor, there’s something special about paying extra attention to the holiday before winter celebrations kick off. This year, don’t let turkey day slip away without giving it some interior attention. Whether you’re hosting a casual Friendsgiving in your apartment or throwing a full-on soiree, these simple ideas will leave your space as chic as the holiday leaves your belly full.

1. Create an inviting entrance

Your home’s atmosphere is set the moment your guests (and you) walk through your front door. Take advantage of the space around your doorway by adding some seasonal flare. Holiday wreaths are easy to find at a variety of price points, and they’re great to hold onto for many seasons to follow.

To get the most use out of a wreath, pick one that’s neutral enough to work for both Thanksgiving and Christmas. Some great options include wreaths made with white berries, gold accents, or dried foliage. Extend your wreath's relevance even longer by adding a festive ribbon to accommodate the holiday you’re decorating for.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nPNfh_0jBs3H6Y00

Festive Lighted Christmas Wreath


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bRwrN_0jBs3H6Y00

Party Joy Pine Garland


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PJifZ_0jBs3H6Y00

Rose flocked Light-Up Wreath


2. Reuse your pumpkins

If you had pumpkins out for Halloween, don’t feel pressure to toss them just yet. While some eager Christmas celebrators may already have their winter decor out, give Thanksgiving a nod by keeping your gourds on display a bit longer. Cinderella pumpkins have a particularly Turkey Day-friendly feel because they come in sage green and beige hues. Post-Halloween might mean it’s time to bid adieu to the classic bright orange pumpkins, but neutral varieties can add fun color and shape to a tablescape.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vGlEn_0jBs3H6Y00

(Image credit: @chantallilly)

3. Take advantage of seasonal florals

One great way to spruce up your space for Friendsgiving quickly and on a budget? Use florals to make a big impact with little effort and sacrifice from your bank account. During the fall and winter months, you can find a variety of affordable and unique real or faux bundles if you want to reuse them year after year. Buy a few bunches and place them in vases throughout your space to add fun texture and visual interest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PCWPf_0jBs3H6Y00

Mini Twigs Dried Eucalyptus


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1muOVa_0jBs3H6Y00

Eucalyptus Stems Fall Decorations


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pKICi_0jBs3H6Y00

Faux Pampas Grass Stems


4. Get your table settings just right

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xq5Dp_0jBs3H6Y00

(Image credit: Catherine Smith Licari @catherinepdv)

Nothing says Thanksgiving more than a pretty dining table. And here’s some good news: You don’t need a large dining space to bring the elegance and warmth of Thanksgiving to your guests. Whether your table is suitable for two people or six, or you're making do with a coffee table, you can use items made with different colors and materials to set the mood. Pair gold accents (like cutlery) with wood plates and a neutral table runner to balance things out. The combination of textures will give your table visual interest and depth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YlW3i_0jBs3H6Y00

Gold colored cutlery set


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jkdrR_0jBs3H6Y00

Round Teak Wood Plates


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AYhmA_0jBs3H6Y00

Wooden Cutting Board

5. Use candlesticks to add height and interest

Brass candlestick holders can add height and a touch of sophistication to a dining table. They’re also multi-use and can stay on display from season to season. Simply swap out the colored taper candles to represent the holiday you’re celebrating (choose a burnt orange color for Thanksgiving and deep red for Christmas).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QhX2k_0jBs3H6Y00

French Gold Candlestick Holders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AClPI_0jBs3H6Y00

Large White Pillar Candle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xSOif_0jBs3H6Y00

White Tapered Candles

6. Dress up your bar cart

Take advantage of the space your bar cart provides by giving it some seasonal personality. Wrap leaf garland around the base of it or string white lights along the sides to give it a glowy touch. Bonus: You can leave the lights up until New Year’s Day.

Take things a step further by swapping out your everyday glassware. Festive cocktail glasses give a nod to the hosting duties that come along with Friendsgiving (and they’re sure to come in handy when seasonal spritzers are in rotation). Amber, green, light pink, and gold hues are all on-theme options to carry you from Thanksgiving to New Year's Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n6h7b_0jBs3H6Y00

Amber Colored Champagne Coupe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XGKgU_0jBs3H6Y00

Black colored beverage glass

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36a5K6_0jBs3H6Y00

Gold rimmed Champagne Coupe

7. Incorporate statement prints

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09m7y6_0jBs3H6Y00

(Image credit: Rachel Hoback @sprucingup.mamahood)

You can make an instant statement with a patterned table runner. Some prints that work great for Thanksgiving include plaid, stripes, and checkered fabrics. To keep the attention on the fabric, pair a bold table runner with just a few simple centerpieces, like white pumpkins and faux eucalyptus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13cmpi_0jBs3H6Y00

Cotton Gingham Table Runner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=370YqG_0jBs3H6Y00

20ct Paper Plaid Beverage Napkins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3txfOc_0jBs3H6Y00

Beige/Black Table Runner

8. Perfect the colors and lighting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y0qQN_0jBs3H6Y00

Created by blogger Michel Brown . (Image credit: Rachel Hoback @sprucingup.mamahood)

You don’t have to miss the glowy, warm light from your jack-o'-lantern once Halloween is over. Emulate a similar vibe by placing battery-operated candles inside glass lanterns. Place one big lantern on your dining room table to serve as a pretty centerpiece or sprinkle several lanterns of varying sizes throughout your house. This mixed with the perfect color palette will create a lovely scene no matter how minimal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AsO4V_0jBs3H6Y00

Metal Lantern Candle Holder


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hyAI5_0jBs3H6Y00

Cotton Easy Care Napkins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bC3yb_0jBs3H6Y00

LED Fairy Lights in Warm White


At the end of the day, it’s often the little things that make the biggest impact so don't skimp on those finer details that feel personal to you and your home.

If you’re in a time crunch or you simply don’t want to spend too much money on a Friendsgiving celebration, use little accents like dish towels and candles to up the festivity. Your friends are sure to notice and appreciate the effort.

Comments / 0

Related
housebeautiful.com

9 Hanukkah Decoration Ideas for a Festive Eight Nights

When it comes to getting your home holiday-ready, we’ve got a few Hanukkah decoration ideas that will elevate your space like you wouldn’t believe. We’ll be the first to say that holiday decor can sometimes skew cheesy (or cringy, in some cases), so this year, we’re keeping it simple and elegant. From a fir and juniper wreath accented with real pine cones and a navy velvet bow to an ornately decorated set of blue and white plates, the Hanukkah-friendly finds here are cheerful in all the right ways.
housebeautiful.com

Aldi Christmas decorations: 11 bargain special buys from Aldi's festive 2022 range

Aldi's Christmas range is bursting at the seams with purse-friendly essentials for the festive season, including tree decorations, on-trend gonks, and outdoor LED figurines. Available to pre-order online from Sunday 23rd October, the brand new lights and decorations range starts from just £4.99. Whether you're after a new Christmas wreath or want some stylish pathfinder lights to dazzle passersby, Aldi has something to suit everyone — all without breaking the bank.
Parade

Get Inspired By These 32 Christmas Mantel Decoration Ideas for a Festive Fireplace

One of the best parts about “decking the halls” for the holidays is getting to decorate your Christmas mantel. Whether you’re picturing it styled to perfection with boughs of evergreen or you’re thinking of trying something more colorful this year, there’s one thing all the best Christmas mantel decoration ideas have in common—and that’s that they’re 100 percent picture-perfect.
CraftBits

Dollar Tree – Traditional Evergreen Christmas Wreath

This craft tutorial shows you step-by-step how to create an evergreen Christmas wreath. 4 Dollar Tree Greenery Picks with pine cones– Dollar Tree. Take the end of the garland and wrap it around the wire wreath and curl the end around to secure it. Then wrap the garland all...
intheknow.com

This is the Pottery Barn Christmas decor that sells out every single year

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Some people are just holiday people. They decorate...
Parade

These Two Simple Tips Will Keep Your Christmas Wreath Looking Fantastic for the Entire Holiday Season

Now that we're in November, there are some of you out there already thinking about (if not actually) putting out Christmas decorations, one of which is the ever-so-popular wreath. Just like trees, everyone has their own opinion on whether to have a real or artificial one, both can be beautiful and quite expensive, but the choice usually is based on preference.
MAINE STATE
SPY

These Are the Best Christmas Lights for Decorating Trees, Houses and Everything in Between

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. ‘Tis the season to start thinking about this year’s Christmas decorations. And given that more than 86 percent of Americans will be decorating their homes this December, you wouldn’t want to find yourself in the Grinch-filled minority, would you? So to help get you started on the right path, we’ve put together a selection of the best Christmas lights to give your tree, your home and your general surroundings that festive sparkle which never fails to make you feel warm inside. As you’re...
Real Homes

Real Homes

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether it’s adding an extension, replacing your kitchen, converting your loft, or decorating your living room, Real Homes has all the modern homeowner’s needs covered.

 https://www.realhomes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy