Cher’s new rapper boyfriend, 36, knows how to ‘kiss ass,’ says pal: ‘He’s got a gift’

By Dana Kennedy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22cjLg_0jBs3FL600

Earlier this month, Cher debuted a flashy new boyfriend — dyed-blond rapper-turned-Def Jam music exec Alexander “AE” Edwards, who at 36 is 40 years her junior.

And while her announcement sparked some outrage, it also led to admiration, especially from one of AE’s oldest friends.

“I think I spotted a picture of AE and Cher on Instagram,” Ryan Fluis, who formed the rap group 4Deep with AE and two other friends nearly 25 years ago. “AE’s blond hair popped up and then I saw Cher and to say I was blown away was an understatement. I called the other guys right away.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QOzWz_0jBs3FL600
Cher was spotted with new boyfriend Def Jam music exec Alexander “AE” Edwards earlier this month, which one music executive called “a monster move” for the much-younger rapper.
GC Images

But Fluis said the news didn’t come as a total shock.

“He’s got a gift. My mom’s always called him ‘Eddie Haskell,’” said Fluis, referring to the character on the 1950s sitcom “Leave It to Beaver” who sucked up to adults. “He’s always been like that. He’s a real cool dude with a lot of personality and charisma and he knows how to kiss ass. Always did. So in a way it would make sense he’d wind up with someone like Cher.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gMfWw_0jBs3FL600
AE was spotted in a car with Cher on Nov. 2, kissing her hand.
BACKGRID

Since photos emerged of Cher and AE holding hands as they entered celebrity hotspot Craig’s in West Hollywood on Nov. 2, many took to social media to criticize their four-decade age difference — and the “Believe” singer, 76, immediately clapped back.

“Love doesn’t know math,” Cher tweeted on Nov. 4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hgs7v_0jBs3FL600
Ryan Fluis (far left) founded the rap group 4Deep with AE (second from left) nearly 25 years ago.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UFIx4_0jBs3FL600
4Deep secured a record deal when the members were barely 14.

Two days later, she posted a photo of AE with a heart emoji and stated: “I’m not defending us. Haters are gonna hate. Doesn’t matter that we’re happy and not bothering anyone.”

“As we all know, I wasn’t born yesterday and what I know for sure, there are no guarantees. Anytime you make a choice you take a chance. I’ve always taken chances. It’s who I am,” she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fn8kP_0jBs3FL600
Former 4Deep bandmate Fluis was not surprised to see AE with Cher. “He’s got a gift,” he told The Post.
THE LAST JEDI/BACKGRID

It’s not the first time Cher’s high-profile love life has shocked people during her iconic 60-year career in music, acting and fashion. (She’s the new face of Balmain’s Blaze Bag and triumphantly walked the runway during the brand’s Paris fashion show in September where she said she first met AE.)

When she was 16, not long before she met her first husband, the late Sonny Bono, Cher said she had a one-night stand with then-25-year-old Warren Beatty. She went on to marry and divorce the late rocker Gregg Allman and had relationships with record mogul David Geffen (who later came out as gay), KISS frontman Gene Simmons (who dumped her for her friend Diana Ross), Val Kilmer, Tom Cruise (when she was 39 and he was 23), Richie Sambora, former Hell’s Angel Tim Medvetz, film producer Josh Donen, and “Bagel Boy” Rob Camilletti, who was 18 years her junior when she dubbed him her “one true love.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HudxC_0jBs3FL600
Cher defended her new beau and their age gap on Twitter.
Cher/Twitter

But AE might be her most surprising romance yet.

An Oakland native who often collaborates with his best friend, the rapper Tyga, AE was most recently linked to Kanye West’s ex Amber Rose, with whom he shares a 3-year-old son, Slash . Rose dumped him last year and slammed him on Instagram, saying he cheated on her with 12 women. AE later admitted to being unfaithful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n26gZ_0jBs3FL600
AE was most recently linked to Kanye West’s ex Amber Rose, with whom he shares a 3-year-old son.
Getty Images

AE grew up in rough north Oakland, raised by his mother and grandmother, and met Fluis they were both just 7 years old, playing basketball together at the downtown YMCA, Fluis told The Post. The two were classmates for years before they started making music together.

“AE kind of got me into the idea and then we went and got our other two friends in and it all started happening,” Fluis said. “AE had talent onstage but he was also good at organizing and directing us. We had a lot of stardom there for awhile with girls throwing themselves at us!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rQnIJ_0jBs3FL600https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14hDMY_0jBs3FL600https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47EuAp_0jBs3FL600

4Deep secured a record deal when the members were barely 14, and moved to LA in 2002 but broke up in 2004. (Some of their reality show-style videos can still be seen on YouTube. ) Later, AE met Tyga and worked at the rapper’s “Loco Contigo” record label, before getting hired as a VP of A&R at Def Jam Records in 2018. In 2019, AE signed then-18-year-old YK Osiris, whose track “ Valentines ” generated 4 million YouTube views in less than a month.

Cher, whose last big relationship was with Hell’s Angel Medvetz (they split in 2013), told fans on social media that she met AE in Paris when she made a big splash walking the runway for Balmain’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection and closed out the show holding hands with creative director Olivier Rousteing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=191KCm_0jBs3FL600
Rose dumped AE last year after accusing him of cheating on her with 12 women.
Getty Images for Spotify

During their first appearance at Craig’s, AE was seen delicately kissing Cher’s hand while they were in a car. He also seemed extra attentive when he told her to watch her step as she encountered a curb.

They met up with Tyga for dinner at the trendy restaurant just days after the “Rack City” rapper, 32, was photographed at Cher’s Malibu mansion .

But while Cher looked loved up, she has long said she doesn’t “need” a man in her life to make her happy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ui4w9_0jBs3FL600
Cher has famously dated a string of men of all different ages, including Tom Cruise when she was 39 and he was 23.
Trippett/Sipa/Shutterstock

“I love men. I think men are the coolest,” Cher told Jane Pauley in 1996. “But you don’t really need them to live. My mom said to me, ‘You know, sweetheart, one day you should settle down and marry a rich man.’ And I said, ‘Mom — I am a rich man.’

“My experience with men is great because I pick them because I like them,” she added. “I don’t need them.”

One Cher observer said that independence was forged in her earliest childhood.

“Her mother has been married and divorced six times and that sent Cher an early message that men are not here to stay,” Josiah Howard, author of the new biography, “Cher: Strong Enough,” told The Post. “She has spoken about having trouble connecting. At the same time she acknowledges that she’s a rolling stone. She can do what men do and just have fun. It’s wonderful to see her out and about with a new love interest — especially since this is her first man of color.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r1ecH_0jBs3FL600
Though she’s clearly excited about her new romance, Cher has long said she doesn’t need a man in her life to be happy.
GC Images

Her new squeeze does not have a high profile in Hollywood — yet.

“AE was a rapper that basically did not make it big,” a music executive in LA who spoke on condition of anonymity told The Post. “But, being in the music business, him and Tyga ended up meeting and becoming very close friends for like close to 13 years now. He collaborated with Tyga on songs like ‘Don’t C Me Comin,’ and ‘Good or Bad Taste.’ But it’s not like he was not on his own hustle. He ended up starting his own record label, Gloryus. So he did see some type of success in the entertainment industry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jqhHZ_0jBs3FL600
Cher was 16 when she met her first husband, the late Sonny Bono.
Getty Images

“He has a cool personality and is well known but the fact that he started dating Cher is on another level,” the source added. “That is major. He went from Amber Rose to Cher. Everyone is talking but how can you hate on him? That was a monster move.”

Cher’s older son, Chaz, 53, could not be reached by The Post but her younger son, Elijah Blue Allman, son of the late rocker Gregg Allman, told The Post things are all good on the family front.

“She’s very happy,” Elijah said. “We’ve all been hanging out. I support her unconditionally.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ljfWu_0jBs3FL600
Cher said she met AE at Balmain’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection where she closed out the show holding hands with creative director Olivier Rousteing (above).
Getty Images

Allman, 46, who fronted the cult band Deadsy, has been estranged from his mother off and on over the years. Like his father, who died in 2017, Elijah has been in rehab for heroin addiction but has reportedly been sober since 2008.

In early 2014, shortly after eloping with a woman he met in Germany, Allman gave several interviews shading his famous mom. He called himself the “black sheep” of the family, saying he felt “shunned” at times by her and resented being sent to boarding school at 7. He also tweeted about how he and his then-fiancée were left out of Cher’s holiday celebration in 2013.

“Me and my fiancée we’re not invited to the Malibu house for Christmas. #smileonebighappyfami-lie.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uo5hH_0jBs3FL600
Cher’s son, Elijah Blue Allman (above), whom she had with the late rocker Gregg Allman, told The Post he supports his mother’s new romance.
WireImage

But times have apparently changed.

“I was in a dark place then,” said Allman, who filed for divorce from his wife, Marieangela King, last year. “I’m not anymore. My mom is an amazing and generous person and a great mother.”

No matter how long Cher’s relationship with AE lasts, it will likely only burnish her legend, sources said.

“She has not fallen out of favor or gotten drunk and she’s still getting fashion contracts,” Howard said. “She’s someone who people don’t want to see fail. We just don’t want to see Cher fail. We root for her, always. You can’t buy that kind of love.”

Additional reporting by Tashara Jones

