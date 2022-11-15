Kevin McCarthy clears GOP hurdle on path to speakership

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) cleared the first major hurdle on his path to become the next Speaker of the House, winning the GOP nomination for the position by 188 to 31 on Tuesday.

While McCarthy was widely expected to become the party's nominee for the position, he faced a fierce, last-minute challenge from Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) representing the GOP's right flank , still reeling from the Republicans' lackluster results during the 2022 midterms. Biggs had been backed by MAGA Republican figures like Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) who reportedly worked to actively whip votes against McCarthy in the lead-up to Tuesday's vote. McCarthy, however, enjoyed the public support of both former President Donald Trump , and — perhaps surprisingly — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) who called any potential challenge a "bad strategy" for the party .

Although McCarthy earned the overwhelming GOP support for the speaker's gavel, he faces a significantly more difficult trial when the full House of Representatives votes on who should become the next speaker. Republicans are bracing for a razor-thin congressional majority in which even a few defections could scuttle the necessary 218 votes needed to assume the speakership. With more than 30 members of his own party already voting against him, McCarthy now needs to win their support if he hopes to reach the requisite count. Already Rep. Don Bacon (R-Ne.) has threatened a willingness to work with Democrats in support of a moderate nominee should McCarthy's campaign fail.

The Week

Mitch McConnell defeats Rick Scott in GOP Senate leadership election

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will continue to lead GOP senators after winning a secret-ballot leadership election, setting him up to become the longest-serving Senate party leader in American history, CNN reports.  McConnell defeated Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), his first opponent in 15 years, squashing Scott's hopes of unseating the GOP Senate leader. McConnell won the leadership vote 37-10-1 and expressed pride at the election's outcome.  "I don't own this job. Anybody who wants to run for it can feel free to do so," McConnell said at a press conference. "I'm not in any way offended by having an opponent or...
GEORGIA STATE
The Week

Prominent conservatives pump the brakes on McConnell and McCarthy's GOP Leadership dreams

Still reeling from what has widely been seen as an underwhelming showing in this year's midterm elections, congressional Republicans are now facing a growing movement to delay the scheduled leadership votes that will determine who will set the GOP agenda in the coming legislative session.  In a letter obtained by outgoing Axios reporter Jonathan Swan on Monday, a slate of conservative notables "strongly" urged House and Senate Republicans to postpone choosing their respective caucus leaders until after the Georgia runoff election is decided on December 6. Citing the need for GOP leaders who will "confidently and skillfully present a persuasive coherent vision" for...
GEORGIA STATE
The Week

Past GOP House speakers congratulate Nancy Pelosi on her 'remarkable, historic' tenure

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced Thursday that she will step down as leader of the House Democrats, a position she has held since 2003, but remain in Congress when Republicans take control of the House next January. Democrats were effusive in their praise for Pelosi, but most current House Republicans were not. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) did not attend her leadership retirement speech, telling reporters later that he "had meetings" and wished he "could have been there." Other recent Republican congressional leaders did congratulate Pelosi on her long and historic tenure as House speaker.  Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.),...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Week

GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert's race just got tighter

One midterm race that still hasn't been called is in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, between incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) and her Democratic challenger, Adam Frisch. New results were released on Thursday afternoon, and Boebert is now leading Frisch by just 556 votes, with some ballots still left to be counted, The Associated Press reports. This is a margin of around 0.34 percent, and under Colorado state law, a recount is automatically triggered at 0.5 percent. Both campaigns have spent the last few days "curing" ballots, meaning they attempt to fix issues with ballots that were rejected due to things like mismatched signatures. Boebert, a vocal Trump and gun rights supporter, was the favorite to win re-election, as redistricting made the area she represents more conservative, AP reports. Frisch is a businessman and former member of the Aspen City Council, who sought support from Democrats, moderates, and disillusioned Republicans. Frisch told AP the fact that the race is so close shows that voters are ready for change. He wouldn't be surprised if he ended up winning the election, Frisch added, but "we obviously can't be surprised if we lose. We're not that wacko."
COLORADO STATE
The Week

Outgoing Speaker Nancy Pelosi to step down as leader of the House Democrats

Outgoing Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will step down from her leadership role after nearly two decades as the top Democrat in the House of Representatives, the San Francisco congresswoman announced on Thursday. Pelosi, who in 2007 became the first woman to serve as House speaker, ended weeks of speculation about her future within the party, lauding the institution of Congress itself as "sacred ground" in a speech reportedly co-written with high-profile historian Jon Meacham.  "With great confidence in our caucus, I will not seek re-election to Democratic leadership in the next Congress," Pelosi said, as her House colleagues applauded. She...
The Week

Biden and Fox News both stepped on Trump's 2024 campaign rollout with divergent counterprogramming

Former President Donald Trump formally launched his third campaign for president on Tuesday. And while he was giving an hour-long speech at his Mar-a-Lago club announcing his candidacy, the White House offered a little counterprograming, posting a video from President Biden's official Twitter account with a reminder of how, the video says, "Donald Trump failed America." Trump's speech itself was broadcast on cable news networks, though as it continued past the 45-minute mark the networks started to cut away, leaving C-SPAN among the few broadcasters carrying it live. On Fox News, Sean Hannity's prime time show cut away from Trump to a panel of Trump backers praising the speech, while the speech was ongoing in the background. There was bipartisan agreement that this setup would be hard to parody. 
The Week

Ron DeSantis asks people to 'chill' about a potential rivalry with Trump

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) downplayed the idea of a feud between him and former President Donald Trump on Wednesday, saying people "just need to chill out a little bit." DeSantis was asked during a news conference about Trump's Tuesday night announcement that he intends to run for president in 2024. For now, he said, the focus needs to be off any beef between him and Trump and on the Dec. 6 Georgia Senate runoff race between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and Republican Herschel Walker. This is "very important for Republicans to win," DeSantis said. It's long been speculated that DeSantis plans...
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

GOP post-election polls show DeSantis trouncing Trump in 2024 primaries, dulling Trump's big announcement

A number of Republican lawmakers, conservative pundits, and other prominent voices in GOP politics — notably Rupert Murdoch's media empire — are publicly blaming former President Donald Trump for the party's historically poor showing in last week's midterm elections. If Trump is the big loser here, the early Republican winner of the 2022 elections is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who coasted to reelection and appears to have cemented the electoral powerhouse as a solidly red state. Trump has been written off by his party before, notably after the Access Hollywood tape in 2016 and the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection, only to reassert his...
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

Senate overcomes filibuster threat on marriage equality bill, putting it on track for Biden's signature

The Senate on Wednesday evening voted 62 to 37 to move forward with the Respect for Marriage Act, with 12 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats to neuter a Republican filibuster. The Senate will now likely approve the bill, which enshrines marriage equality into federal law, as early as Thursday. The House passed the bill in July with support from a larger-than-expected 47 Republicans, but the lower chamber will have to approve it again if the Senate modifies the legislation with a pair of bipartisan amendments, as expected.  President Biden urged Congress to finalize the law and send it to his desk....
IOWA STATE
The Week

Republicans flip the House of Representatives

Republicans gained control of the House on Wednesday, after winning the 218th seat necessary to hold a narrow majority, The Associated Press, The Washington Post, and ABC News project. "Republicans have officially flipped the People's House!" House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) tweeted. "Americans are ready for a new direction, and House Republicans are ready to deliver." On Tuesday, McCarthy won the Republican nomination for speaker of the House, 188 to 31. The next vote will take place in January, where he will need 218 votes to win the position. House Republicans have promised to use their majority to flood the Biden administration...
GEORGIA STATE
The Week

Republicans are now just 1 seat away from a slim House majority

A series of House races called for Republicans in California, Arizona, and New York on Monday evening pushed the GOP to 217 House seats in the next Congress, versus 204 for Democrats, according to Associated Press projections. That puts Republicans one seat away from clinching a majority.  There were still 14 uncalled House races as of Monday night, most of them in California; Republicans lead in four of those races while Democrats lead in nine, The New York Times reports. There are "a lot of options for the GOP to get that 218th seat, perhaps as soon as tomorrow," New York...
ARIZONA STATE
The Week

Donald Trump is running for president again — so what's changed?

After months — if not years — of speculation, former President Donald Trump made it official on Tuesday night, announcing his intention to run for office a third time and return to the White House for a second term after being ousted in 2020 by President Joe Biden. The announcement, while expected, still represents a seismic moment in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election. By tossing his hat into the race at this early stage, Trump has effectively planted his flag and dared ascendent Republicans such as Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) and Glenn Youngkin (R-Va.) to tempt the wrath of his...
GEORGIA STATE
The Week

Mike Pence describes 1st conversation with Trump after Capitol attack

Former Vice President Mike Pence revealed that former President Donald Trump apologized not in words but "in sentiment" for putting his life in danger during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Pence shared this with ABC's World News Tonight anchor David Muir during an interview at his Indiana home. On Jan. 6, 2021, Pence was overseeing Congress' certification of the Electoral College results when a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol, forcing lawmakers to go into lockdown. Outside, someone had built a gallows and noose, and some of the rioters were heard chanting, "Hang Mike Pence!" Pence told Muir that he didn't speak to...
INDIANA STATE
The Week

'Madam Speaker': A look back at some of Nancy Pelosi's most notable moments

After nearly two decades at the helm of the House Democratic caucus, outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) announced on Thursday that she would be stepping down from her role, paving the way for a new generation of Democratic leaders to ascend in her wake.  Pelosi, who has served in Congress since 1987, not only presided over some of the most consequential moments in modern legislative history, but ensured a legacy as a groundbreaking lawmaker herself, becoming Congress' first-ever female speaker in 2007. Among Democrats, she's viewed as a master tactician and hard-nosed realist who is often left at uncomfortable odds...
The Week

What Democrats stand to gain from the Georgia runoff

Now that Democrats have held onto the Senate, you might be tempted to disregard the results of the Dec. 6 Georgia runoff — where Republican Herschel Walker is challenging Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock — as inconsequential. But that's where you're wrong. In fact, a 51st Democratic senator could change a lot for both parties. For one thing, having an extra member in their caucus would afford Democrats a slight cushion to pass key legislation. Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) could no longer single-handedly block bills; rather, they'd both need to be opposed should they hope to stifle...
GEORGIA STATE
The Week

Bipartisan Senate collective 'confident' they have enough votes to codify same-sex marriage

The bipartisan collective of lawmakers working to codify same-sex marriage has enough votes to pass the bill and is pressing leaders to bring the measure to the floor for a vote as soon as possible, CNN reports. The group includes Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.). In a group statement, they expressed their confidence in garnering bipartisan support for the Respect for Marriage Act.  "We look forward to this legislation coming to the floor and are confident that this amendment has helped earn the broad, bipartisan support needed...
The Week

SCOTUS approves Jan. 6 committee's peek into AZ GOP Chair Kelli Ward's phone records

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that congressional investigators working with the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack may access the phone records of key election denial figure Kelli Ward, chair of the Arizona Republican Party, and a stalwart ally of former President Donald Trump.  Ward, who acted as one of the "fake electors" lined up by Trump and his allies to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election, had petitioned the court to block a Jan. 6 committee subpoena issued in Jan. 2022, writing that "if Dr. Ward's telephone and text message records are disclosed, congressional investigators...
ARIZONA STATE
The Week

The Election Recap: Nov. 14, 2022

Hello, and welcome back to The Election Recap, your weekly, one-stop shop for the last seven days of midterms news. Before we dive in, a bit of housekeeping: Today's newsletter will be the last regular issue of The Election Recap until Dec. 5, when I'll be sending an in-depth preview of the Dec. 6 Georgia runoff. I'll also share a handy recap of those results on Dec. 12 before my hiatus officially begins. Thank you to everyone who followed along this election season — I hope this newsletter helped you make sense of the chaos. Runoff aside, I'll be back at some...
GEORGIA STATE
The Week

Kari Lake refuses to concede to Katie Hobbs

Republican Kari Lake is refusing to concede after losing the Arizona gubernatorial election to Democrat Katie Hobbs. The Trump-endorsed candidate said Thursday that she was assembling a legal team and planning to challenge the results of the election, wrote Axios.  In a video posted on social media, Lake referenced technical problems with some of the voting tabulation machines in Maricopa County, claiming that it suppressed voters and excluded their votes. These claims have been debunked by the Maricopa County board of supervisors. Lake has repeatedly claimed that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and previously refused to say whether she would accept the results of the governor's race if she lost. She is part of the slate of Trump-backed candidates that lost in the midterm elections. Lake reportedly visited former President Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago shortly before he announced his bid for re-election. "Rest assured I have assembled the best and brightest legal team, and we are exploring every avenue to correct the many wrongs that have been done this past week," Lake said. "I'm doing everything in my power to right these wrongs."
ARIZONA STATE
The Week

What are the experts saying about Trump's candidacy announcement?

On Tuesday night, former President Donald Trump officially announced his third consecutive bid for the White House — a decision that, while expected, has enormous implications for both major political parties. Is the bid Trump's worst idea ever, considering his faltering support and poor showing in the midterms? Or is he exactly what the Republican Party needs at a time like this? The country's top politicos and a few experts and analysts weigh in: Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-S.C.): Trump will be 'hard to beat' Sen. Lindsay Graham and Trump have always had a bit of an unusual relationship. But in the wake of Trump's...
ARKANSAS STATE
