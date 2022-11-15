ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kathy Hilton describes Paris Hilton and Carter Reum’s ‘struggle’ to get pregnant

By Riley Cardoza
 3 days ago

Kathy Hilton said it “breaks her heart” to watch daughter Paris “struggle” to conceive her first baby with husband Carter Reum .

“I know she is trying and trying,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star said on Monday’s episode of “E! News,” adding that she “always” tells the 41-year-old to “relax.”

Kathy, 63, added, “So many people, they struggle and it doesn’t just happen like that.”

Kathy Hilton revealed Paris Hilton’s “struggle” to get pregnant.

The duo, who wed in November 2021 , celebrated their first anniversary with a carnival party on Friday.

Paris and Reum, 41, were “like two kids” themselves, Kathy said, calling the couple “so happy.”

Paris and her husband, Carter Reum, are “trying and trying,” according to Kathy.
Prior to the pair tying the knot, Paris spoke freely about her future family plans.

The “Simple Life” alum told “Ladygang” podcast listeners in September 2020 that she was undergoing IVF and hoping for twin babies .

“First one, we’re planning it already, is going to be a boy and girl twin,” the “Paris in Love” star explained at the time. “I have baby London, which is the girl, and I’m trying to figure out a name for the boy.”

That same month, she spoke about freezing her eggs on the “This Is Paris” documentary .

Paris gushed, “I just don’t want to miss that opportunity. … I just don’t know when I’m going to have time.”

Paris wants twin babies after freezing her eggs and undergoing IVF.
She and Reum have been together since 2019. The businessman got down on one knee in February 2021.

During the couple’s three-day wedding celebration in Bel-Air, Nicky Hilton’s daughters acted as flower girls.

News broke shortly after the nuptials that Reum is the father of a 10-year-old daughter with “Secrets of Aspen” alum Laura Bellizzi.

Paris is the aunt to Nicky Hilton’s three children.
“Carter supports this child,” Reum’s spokesperson told Page Six last year of the preteen, whom the venture capitalist met once.

“While he does not have a traditional father-daughter relationship with her, he has provided for her since she was born, and will continue to do so.”

