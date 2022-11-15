ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia reportedly launches missiles into Poland, leaving at least 2 people dead

By Justin Klawans
 3 days ago

At least two people have died after Russian missiles landed inside Poland, U.S. intelligence officials told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

As first reported by local media, one of these missiles struck the small Polish town of Przewodów, near the country's border with Ukraine. Piotr Muller, a spokesperson for the Polish government, did not confirm any further details of the attack, but said the country's leaders were holding an emergency meeting amidst a "crisis situation."

As of 2 p.m. ET, the Polish Embassy in Washington, D.C. told The Daily Beast that the meeting, which included Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, was underway. The embassy declined to provide further details.

Beyond coming from Russia , the exact origins of the missiles remained unclear.

The attack in Poland, a notable member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), called into question the potential use of the treaty's Article V doctrine . This clause codifies NATO's "collective defense," stating, "If a NATO ally is the victim of an armed attack, each and every other member of the Alliance will consider this act of violence as an armed attack against all members and will take the actions it deems necessary to assist the ally attacked."

While Article V has only been invoked once in NATO history, following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, the attack on Poland could have the potential to pull additional NATO members into armed conflict.

The incident in Poland followed a period in which Russia launched a massive barrage of missiles into Ukraine, causing blackouts across the country.

The Week

Biden says it's 'unlikely' the missile that hit Poland 'was fired from Russia, but we'll see'

Poland said early Wednesday that at least one Russian-made missiles struck the Polis village of Przewodów, about 15 miles west of the Ukraine border, killing two people. Since Poland is a NATO member, a Russian strike on its territory — accidental or intentional — would draw the Western military alliance more directly into Russia's war in Ukraine. NATO is working with Poland to investigate the strike, which coincided with a barrage of missiles Russia fired across Ukraine late Tuesday.  President Biden, attending a G-20 summit in Bali, convened the leaders of other NATO countries, plus G-7 allies, to discuss the situation...
The Week

Russia has spent a 'substantial portion' of its advanced missiles to destroy Ukraine's energy grid

Russia fired another round of missiles across Ukraine early Thursday, once more aimed primarily at critical civilian infrastructure, two days after launching 96 cruise missiles at Ukraine, it's largest barrage in nine months of war. "Continued strikes at this scale are drawing deeply upon Russia's reserves of conventional cruise missiles, as degrading Ukrainian's national infrastructure has become a key element of Russia's strategic approach to the campaign," Britain's Ministry of Defense said early Thursday.  Russia's military "likely used a substantial portion of its remaining high-precision weapon systems" in Tuesday's coordinated missile strike, the Institute for the Study of War research group...
The Week

Ukraine grain deal gets extended amid continuing Russian attacks

The Ukraine grain deal, which allows grain shipments from Ukrainian ports to pass through the Black Sea safely amid its war with Russia, was extended another 120 days on Thursday. The deal was originally set to expire on Saturday. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres commented that the deal represents the "importance of discreet diplomacy in finding multilateral solutions," Axios reports The grain deal was created in July to help with the worsening food crisis. Ukraine is one of the world's largest producers of grain and corn earning the title of "Europe's breadbasket." Russia had previously moved to suspend the deal after one of its naval ships...
The Associated Press

North Korea's Kim boasts new ICBM as US flies bombers

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un boasted that a recently tested intercontinental ballistic missile is another “reliable and maximum-capacity” weapon to contain U.S. military threats, state media reported Saturday. The United States responded to the North’s weapons launch by flying supersonic bombers in a show of force. The North’s Korean Central News Agency said Kim oversaw the launch of the Hwasong-17 missile, a day after its neighbors said they had detected the launch of an ICBM that showed a potential ability to reach anywhere in the United States. KCNA said Kim observed the launch...
The Week

North Korea test launches missile with range to strike U.S.

North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday, its second missile test in two days, CNN reports. The missile was launched around 10:15 a.m. local time and likely landed in Japan's "exclusive economic zone," roughly 130 miles west of Oshima Oshima, a Japanese island.  "North Korea is continuing to carry out provocative actions at frequency never seen before," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday. "I want to restate that we cannot accept such actions." The ICBM did not fly over Japan, and was reportedly North Korea's second-most powerful to date. If launched at a normal angle (Friday's test was deliberately steep), flight data...
The Week

Is Iran preparing to execute dissidents?

With global attention focused on the war in Ukraine and national elections in Brazil and the United States, Iran has continued to ruthlessly crack down on protests stemming from the murder of Mahsa Amini in September. Recently, a protester was sentenced to death. Does this mean that a broader and even more violent response to the protests is inevitable? Can the regime be toppled? How many dissidents are authorities willing to kill? Will Iran's violence against protesters impact the negotiations over a revised nuclear deal? Here's everything you need to know about what's happening in Iran: What's happening with the protests? Anti-government...
The Independent

Raab’s conflicts with staff caused Afghanistan evacuation delays – reports

Dominic Raab faced fresh questions on Saturday, after it was reported that his refusal to speak to Foreign Office staff he viewed as “time-wasters” caused a “blockage” during the evacuation from Afghanistan last year.The Deputy Prime Minister, whose oversight of the evacuation amid the Taliban’s power-grab came in for heavy criticism, was the subject of a fresh report in The Guardian newspaper which reported on claims that his working relationship with officials had a negative impact on Foreign Office efforts.Mr Raab is facing an investigation into his conduct, after the Prime Minister agreed to open an independent investigation into the...
The Week

The role of sportswashing in politics and athletics

With the controversial 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the role of sportswashing on the global stage is once again in the headlines. What exactly is sportswashing, though, and what role does it play not only in sports, but in modern politics? Here's everything you need to know:  What is sportswashing?  While there is no single definition, sportswashing is described by Sports Illustrated as "the use of sports to present a sanitized, friendlier version of a political regime or operation."  Jules Boykoff, a professor of politics and government at Pacific University, described it similarly, telling Yahoo! Sports, "I define sportswashing as when political leaders use sports to...
San Diego Union-Tribune

The Latest | UN Climate Summit

New Zealand's climate minister has said a draft of the final document circulated by the presidency "has been received quite poorly by pretty much everybody," adding that delegations are going into another round of talks
The Week

GOP operative pardoned by Trump convicted of funneling Russian money to Trump campaign

Jesse Benton, a former top aide to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), and former Rep. Ron Paul (R-Texas), was convicted Thursday of helping a Russian citizen illegally funnel a political donation to former President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. Benton, 44, purchased a $25,000 ticket to a September 2016 Republican National Committee event for Trump and gave the ticket to Russian multilevel marketer Roman Vasilenko. Vasilenko then gave Benton $100,000.  Elections "reflect the values and the priorities and the beliefs of American citizens," Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle Parikh said at Benton's trial this week. "Jesse Benton by...
The Week

The 'hard truths' of our climate failures

The world has approximately nine years to significantly reduce its level of greenhouse gas emissions, or it will blow through the "carbon budget" allotted to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius. That's according to a recent assessment from the 2022 Global Carbon Budget. The 1.5 degrees target was enshrined in the 2015 U.N. Paris Climate Agreement, where 193 countries agreed to do their part to reduce emissions enough to avoid irreparable climate damage. But meeting that goal is becoming less and less likely, forcing global leaders to grapple with some hard truths. Here's everything you need to know: Is 1.5 degrees Celsius still within reach? Not unless...
The Week

Prosecutors decline to charge Rudy Giuliani for Ukraine work

Federal prosecutors on Monday declined to charge former New York City mayor and longtime Donald Trump ally Rudy Giuliani for his work with Ukrainian figures during the Trump administration. The decision ends a more than year-long investigation into whether he acted as an unregistered foreign agent as part of his efforts to aid the Trump administration by denigrating then-candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, for their Ukrainian dealings.  "In my business, we would call that total victory," attorney Robert Costello, who represented Giuliani in this case, told The Associated Press upon news of the prosecutors' decision. "We appreciate what the U.S. attorney's...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Symbol of reunion with China, panda Tuan Tuan dies in Taipei

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — Tuan Tuan, one of two giant pandas gifted to Taiwan from China, died Saturday after a brief illness, the Taipei Zoo said. No cause of death was immediately given, but earlier reports said the panda was believed to have a malignant brain tumor, prompting China to send a pair of experts to Taiwan earlier this month to help with his treatment.
The Week

Biden and Fox News both stepped on Trump's 2024 campaign rollout with divergent counterprogramming

Former President Donald Trump formally launched his third campaign for president on Tuesday. And while he was giving an hour-long speech at his Mar-a-Lago club announcing his candidacy, the White House offered a little counterprograming, posting a video from President Biden's official Twitter account with a reminder of how, the video says, "Donald Trump failed America." Trump's speech itself was broadcast on cable news networks, though as it continued past the 45-minute mark the networks started to cut away, leaving C-SPAN among the few broadcasters carrying it live. On Fox News, Sean Hannity's prime time show cut away from Trump to a panel of Trump backers praising the speech, while the speech was ongoing in the background. There was bipartisan agreement that this setup would be hard to parody. 
The Week

The World Cup controversies, explained

Soccer's biggest spectacle, the World Cup, is finally here — but not without controversy. The tournament starts Sunday in Qatar, an oil-rich nation where "laws against gay sex and treatment of LGBTQ people are flashpoints" as the World Cup approaches, The Associated Press reports: Qatar is one of 11 countries where homosexuality is potentially punishable by death. Concerns flared anew after Qatar's FIFA World Cup ambassador, Khalid Salman, described homosexuality as "damage in the mind" in a pre-tournament interview. While Qatar says that all fans are welcome, The Guardian notes, "tournament organizers have warned against public displays of affection." Some participants are...
The Independent

Gianni Infantino: Fifa’s re-elected president spins an ever-spreading web of influence

On Sunday at Al Bayt Stadium, Gianni Infantino will be more than willing to share the spotlight with the Emir of Qatar, but it isn’t a privilege the newly re-elected Fifa president affords many. Take a story from a few weeks ago. With the World Cup 2022 so close, the Lisbon-based Web Summit wanted both Arsene Wenger and Infantino to come and do a talk. Negotiations fell down for a few reasons but one element raises a chuckle from those with knowledge of the talks. There was a request for Infantino to have a more prominent speaking slot than Wenger.The...
The Week

The Week

