Is this what a Google Pixel Fold phone would look like?

Although Google is yet to officially confirm the existence of the Pixel Fold – a camera phone that’s been rumored for a few years now – last month we were treated to leaked specs courtesy of 91mobiles . Well, now there are renders to look at, too, courtesy of FrontPageTech , which has also uploaded a video to its YouTube channel .

It’s important to note that these aren’t official renders from Google itself, but rather renders created based on “images and other stuff” provided by FrontPageTech’s sources…

The renders aren’t shocking, which sort of makes them more believable –FrontPageTech’s Jon Prosser, a noted leaker, says he’s “very, very confident in this information.”

As you can see the Pixel Fold is alleged via these renders to have a large camera block on the back – like the one seen on the Google Pixel 7 – and a non-foldable secondary screen. When it is folded it looks quite like a beefed-up Pixel 7 and that’s no bad thing – it’s a great-looking phone.

If Google made a Foldable phone, would it be one of the best camera phone s? Certainly one of the best Google Pixel phone s, for sure.

When unfolded the display looks to become very large, but the renders don’t show a punch-hole camera as per the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 , which is what we’d have expected. Instead, the Pixel Fold looks to have big bezels above and below the display with the selfie camera housed in one of them.

FrontPageTech has shared that the Pixel Fold’s cameras on both screens are allegedly 9.5MP. The phone is supposed to be made from metal and glass, reminiscent of the Pro phones maybe, making it heavy. It’s said to come in either white and black colorways.

As you may expect, the phone is said to support 5G. There’s said to be a fingerprint sensor built into the power button and speakers on the top and bottom edges – nothing too crazy.

Google has never confirmed the existence of the phone – a break in its recent pattern of leaking its own products before anyone else can, but FrontPageTech's sources say it’s being referred to as the Pixel Fold internally and we think this will indeed be its actual name. The best Flip phones & best fold phones are relatively new to the market and haven't come without their design issues. It'll be interesting to see whether a company as big as Google can make a flawless camera phone.

Google Pixel Fold: Price and Availability

The Pixel Fold is alleged to be available from May and is said to cost $1,799 (roughly £1,520) – flagship foldables are notoriously expensive so this sounds about as we’d expect and put it in the same range as the Samsung’s Z Fold 4, which will be it’s main rival.

