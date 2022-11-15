Read full article on original website
Empire State Weekly: Redistricting maps face a new deadline
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week on Empire State Weekly, the long and involved history of New York’s congressional and assembly district maps continued this week. The Independent redistricting commission charged with redrawing the assembly district lines must not submit them by December 2. Jeffrey Wice, a Law...
SNAP households will receive additional assistance in November
NEW YORK (WWTI) – New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for November and a supplemental allotment, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The supplemental emergency assistance will be provided to all households participating...
Energy Department awards $74M for battery recycling, reuse
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Energy Department on Wednesday awarded nearly $74 million from the bipartisan infrastructure law for 10 projects to advance recycling and reuse of batteries for electric vehicles and other purposes. The funding will go to academic and commercial applicants in seven states, including four in California....
Some lawmakers want to extend New York State’s gas tax suspension
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–The average price of gas in New York State is about $3.90 per gallon according to AAA. While it’s lower than it was back in June, some New York State lawmakers say it’s still too high. Democratic Assemblyman, Angelo Santabarbara, is now calling to extend the state’s gas tax suspension that is set to expire on December 31st.
Hochul to declare state of emergency Thursday morning ahead of snow storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that a state of emergency will take effect at 10 a.m. Thursday and last throughout the incoming snow storm that could dump two feet of snow on the Buffalo area this weekend. Hochul also announced that several highways will be...
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued in CNY
CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Snow Squall Warning for Chenango County and an Extreme Lake Effect Warning until 4:00 am for some areas in Central New York. Extreme Lake Effect Snow Warning:. Northern Oneida County. Issued Wednesday, November 16th, from...
