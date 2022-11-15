ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

The Longmont Leader

This week in Longmont: Holiday lighting moves to new location

Most City facilities will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday. Thursday’s trash, recycling and compost will be collected on Friday. Some recreation facilities and the Museum will reopen on Friday and will remain open throughout the weekend. Find schedules at LongmontColorado.gov/Holidays.
LONGMONT, CO
glendalecherrycreek.com

Dark Shadow Cast Over Larimer Square’s Future

Loss Of Larimer Looms As New Owner Runs Restaurants, Retailers Out Of The Historic Heart, Soul Of Downtown Denver. Larimer Square — the Mile High City’s first historic district — first landed on the National Trust for Historic Place’s list of “most endangered historic places” in 2018. As 2022 draws to an end, a steady stream of restaurants and retailers on the city’s oldest commercial block have disclosed they are closing their doors.
DENVER, CO
northfortynews

Larimer United in Generosity

As the last of the leaves fall from the trees and the calendar inches toward 2023, it’s hard not to notice that we have entered the season of giving thanks. And here at United Way, we have a lot to be grateful for this year. We are grateful for...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Website dubs Colorado spot one of best RV parks for 2023

According to a blog that's all about life on the road, one of the top destinations for an RV trip is right in Colorado. Traveling Lifestyle's list of 'top 5 outdoor destinations,' which focused on spots catering to RVs, listed the 'Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains' site as one of the country's best spots. With RV sites here starting at just $65 per night, Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains sounds like a spot worth checking out during a road trip.
GRANBY, CO
northfortynews

Photo of the Week: Bobcat in Bellvue

Kelsey Vogel, from Bellvue, sent us this photo of a Bobcat just before the first recent snowfall. What a beautiful shot!. Each Week North Forty News features a photo submitted by one lucky reader. The chosen submitter will receive a $25 gift certificate to be used for merchandise at the gallery.
BELLVUE, CO
northfortynews

Banner Health Thanksgiving Tradition Celebrates 25th Anniversary

The Weld Legacy Foundation (formerly North Colorado Medical Center Foundation), along with Banner Health, will host the 25th annual Turkey Trot Thanksgiving Race on Thursday, November 24 at 9 am. Presented by Chevron, the race is open to participants of all ages and abilities and includes a 5K Turkey Trot (3.1 miles) and a 2K Gobbler Trek Fun Run/Walk on a scenic, USATF-certified course (1.2 miles). Turkey trotters will also have the option of running or walking their own virtual race on a course and day of their choosing during Thanksgiving week (Sunday, November 20 – Sunday, November 27).
GREELEY, CO
The Longmont Leader

Costco opening moved to spring 2023

A variety of factors have combined to move the opening of Longmont’s Costco warehouse store to spring 2023, say city officials. Costco originally indicated the 150,000-square-foot store would open its doors to customers no later than July 2024. A projected start date was then set for the third quarter of 2023, said Dale Rademacher, special project assistant for the city of Longmont.
LONGMONT, CO
northfortynews

northfortynews

Fort Collins, CO
Northern Colorado's Weekly Independent Local News

