Colorado company expands to meet expected demand for electric heat pumps, stovesMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Colorado witness says low-flying cigar-shaped object was 'transparent'Roger MarshFort Collins, CO
Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overheadRoger MarshLoveland, CO
The haunted hotel that inspired Stephen King´s, The ShiningSara BEstes Park, CO
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
This week in Longmont: Holiday lighting moves to new location
Most City facilities will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday. Thursday’s trash, recycling and compost will be collected on Friday. Some recreation facilities and the Museum will reopen on Friday and will remain open throughout the weekend. Find schedules at LongmontColorado.gov/Holidays.
kunc.org
Favorite Fort Collins restaurant is at the center of property dispute
One of Fort Collins’ oldest Mexican restaurants closed last Spring, and its new owner wants to sell the property to a fast food chain that plans to knock the building down. But now the Perez family, who ran the restaurant for decades, is fighting to preserve the building and its history.
Longtime Holiday Lights in Loveland Going Dark Due to ‘Humbug’ Reason
For over thirty years, Lovelanders and visitors to town have enjoyed the holiday lights that get put up on the south side of Lake Loveland, and in downtown at Foote Lagoon. Those lights won't be up for 2022, and the future of them seems, questionable. Things are going to look...
glendalecherrycreek.com
Dark Shadow Cast Over Larimer Square’s Future
Loss Of Larimer Looms As New Owner Runs Restaurants, Retailers Out Of The Historic Heart, Soul Of Downtown Denver. Larimer Square — the Mile High City’s first historic district — first landed on the National Trust for Historic Place’s list of “most endangered historic places” in 2018. As 2022 draws to an end, a steady stream of restaurants and retailers on the city’s oldest commercial block have disclosed they are closing their doors.
Night Parade and Lighting Ceremony to Kick Off Holiday Season in Greeley
A nighttime parade has a much different feeling than a morning parade. The floats and participants are illuminated and have to really think of out-of-the-box decorating in order to be seen in the dark. The 2022 Greeley Lights the Night Holiday Parade and Grand Lighting Ceremony is coming up on...
7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Nov. 18-20, 2022
Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.
Weld Humane Society Hosting Home For the Holidays Adoption Event
Hands down, one of the best joys in life is being a pet parent. We love our dog like a child and would do anything for her. If you have space in your home and in your heart, you can bring home a pet for the holidays. The Humane Society...
Larimer United in Generosity
As the last of the leaves fall from the trees and the calendar inches toward 2023, it’s hard not to notice that we have entered the season of giving thanks. And here at United Way, we have a lot to be grateful for this year. We are grateful for...
This Is Colorado's Best Restaurant For Comfort Food
Cheapism has the scoop on the best comfort food spots in the country.
denverite.com
In need or want to donate? Here’s a list of organizations providing free meals and accepting gifts for Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is less than a week away and that means families are gearing up for tasty dinner spreads. But with inflation driving up food prices and the usual costs of living limiting budgets, some families are in need. We’ve put together a list of some organizations that are handing out...
Website dubs Colorado spot one of best RV parks for 2023
According to a blog that's all about life on the road, one of the top destinations for an RV trip is right in Colorado. Traveling Lifestyle's list of 'top 5 outdoor destinations,' which focused on spots catering to RVs, listed the 'Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains' site as one of the country's best spots. With RV sites here starting at just $65 per night, Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains sounds like a spot worth checking out during a road trip.
Photo of the Week: Bobcat in Bellvue
Kelsey Vogel, from Bellvue, sent us this photo of a Bobcat just before the first recent snowfall. What a beautiful shot!. Each Week North Forty News features a photo submitted by one lucky reader. The chosen submitter will receive a $25 gift certificate to be used for merchandise at the gallery.
Celebrity Chef to Bring Famous Taco to Fort Collins Restaurant
Fans of celebrity chefs like Gordon Ramsey and Bobby Flay know there's nothing more exciting than trying their signature cuisine. Chefs like these don't often bring their star status to Northern Colorado, but now, Fort Collins residents have the chance to try some famous food. Chef Troy Guard, owner of...
Banner Nurse Ashley Scherer Stays Busy So Northern Colorado Stays Healthy
Ashley Scherer of Banner Fort Collins Medical Center has been helping patients as a leading nurse in northern Colorado since 2016, and if it’s one thing she knows, it’s good health advice. “My best advice is that people are making sure they’re going to get checked, especially since...
This $2.1 Million Fort Collins Home is Hiding an Indoor Pool
Living in Northern Colorado is excellent. However, not being close to the Old Town vibe of Fort Collins is something I miss a bit as it is a jaunt to drive up there to have dinner. It would be nice to live in the middle of it all. This home...
Colorado snow totals for Nov. 17-18, 2022, snowstorm
The snowstorm that moved across Colorado Thursday and Friday brought a nice helping of snow to northern Colorado, particularly along the foothills in Jefferson and Boulder counties.
Why some homeless people choose to shiver instead of shelter
(Denver, Colo.) When snow and cold began to bear down on the Front Range Wednesday afternoon, the chorus began: Why won’t some homeless people go to a shelter to escape the weather?
Banner Health Thanksgiving Tradition Celebrates 25th Anniversary
The Weld Legacy Foundation (formerly North Colorado Medical Center Foundation), along with Banner Health, will host the 25th annual Turkey Trot Thanksgiving Race on Thursday, November 24 at 9 am. Presented by Chevron, the race is open to participants of all ages and abilities and includes a 5K Turkey Trot (3.1 miles) and a 2K Gobbler Trek Fun Run/Walk on a scenic, USATF-certified course (1.2 miles). Turkey trotters will also have the option of running or walking their own virtual race on a course and day of their choosing during Thanksgiving week (Sunday, November 20 – Sunday, November 27).
Costco opening moved to spring 2023
A variety of factors have combined to move the opening of Longmont’s Costco warehouse store to spring 2023, say city officials. Costco originally indicated the 150,000-square-foot store would open its doors to customers no later than July 2024. A projected start date was then set for the third quarter of 2023, said Dale Rademacher, special project assistant for the city of Longmont.
At Denver’s newest pop-up restaurant, a blindfold is required
A dining in the dark pop-up is coming to Denver in December.Hidden Denver. (Denver, CO) You’ve been to a dimly lit restaurant before. But have you ever dined completely in the dark, with a blindfold on and left to determine what you’re eating without being able to see it?
