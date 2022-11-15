ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Marys, KS

Nebraska Cattlemen Report (November 18)

Derek Beck visit's with Nebraska Cattlemen President Brenda Massek about upcoming convention in Kearney December 6, 7 and 8. Listen to their conversation sponsored by Western Nebraska Bank. Get full details on the convention and trade show here.
KEARNEY, NE
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
NEBRASKA STATE
Neb. agrees to settlement with Walmart over opioids

LINCOLN — Nebraska has given its OK to a $3 billion settlement with Walmart in a lawsuit alleging that the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to properly oversee the dispensing of the highly addictive painkillers. The settlement, if ratified by 43 states by the end...
LINCOLN, NE
DEA Omaha collects over 13,000 pounds of unneeded prescription meds

Communities across the five-state DEA Omaha Division demonstrated their continued support for the agency’s bi-annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day by safely disposing of 13,643 pounds of unneeded medications at nearly 150 collection sites in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. Nationally, DEA disposed of more than 647,000 pounds of medications at nearly 5,000 collection sites across the country.
OMAHA, NE
Mental crises excluded from some state abortion exemptions

Abortion bans in several states allow exemptions for life-threatening health emergencies, but they say mental health crises don't count. Some abortion foes say the laws target women who fake mental illness to get doctors to agree to end their pregnancies. But critics say it's an example of how mental illness is often disregarded, as if the brain were somehow distinct from the rest of the body. They note that life-threatening mental health crises happen more often in pregnancy than some realize. A U.S. government report released in September shows mental health conditions recently became the leading underlying cause of pregnancy-related deaths.
NEBRASKA STATE
NDOT: 14 killed on Nebraska roads in October

In October 2022, fourteen people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation. ♦ These 14 fatalities occurred in 9 fatal crashes. ♦ Six of the ten vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, three were using a seatbelt, and...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte, NE
