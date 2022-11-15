Read full article on original website
Related
buffalobulletin.com
buffalobulletin.com
Amateur radio-aided rescue highlights useful hobby
BUFFALO — Two miles from U.S. Highway 16, a Nebraska man drove his truck through Crazy Woman Canyon before he slid off the road on Halloween night. Unharmed, but without a functioning vehicle or a cell phone signal, Nicholas Cashoili turned to his ham radio — a device that needs only a radio frequency to make contact with other radios.
buffalobulletin.com
Public Notice
The Johnson County Planning & Zoning Commission will hold the following work sessions in the Johnson County Annex A Building at 26 N. DeSmet Street, Buffalo, Wyoming:. Tuesday, December 6, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 7,...
Comments / 0