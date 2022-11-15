Read full article on original website
Related
winonapost.com
Polish Museum continues Oplatki tradition Dec. 4
One of the loveliest old traditions of the Polish people that still continues today in many Winona homes is that of the Oplatki. Oplatek was, and still is, a thin unleavened wafer similar to altar bread. It is known as the bread of love and is often sent from Poland to Winona relatives still to this day. There is a little ritual involved with this wafer involving parents and children at the Christmas Eve supper (wigilia) where it has its primary function at the start of the meal.
winonapost.com
Messiah Sing-In returns after 3-year absence
For nearly 30 years, the Messiah Sing-In has been the unofficial start of Winona’s Christmas season. After a three-year hiatus, Central Lutheran Church will once again host the Messiah Sing-In on Saturday, December 3, at 7 pm. Founder and longtime choral director Dr. Harry Mechell will return to conduct this treasured community event.
winonapost.com
Book signing by Winona author Sullivan Dec. 3
Paperbacks and Pieces will host Winona author Kathryn Sullivan from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, at the bookstore, located at 429 Mankato Avenue in Winona. Sullivan will be celebrating the rereleases of two of her books: “Michael and the Elf,” a picture book about a little boy finding a tiny elf in his backyard, from Fox Pointe Publishing; and “Talking to Trees,” a fantasy about three 13-year-olds joining tree beings, gryphons, and talking horses to save a magical land, from Zumaya Publications. “Talking to Trees” is the sequel to “The Crystal Throne,” and some characters reappear from that book, while others were first introduced in short stories in the collection, “Agents, Adepts and Apprentices.” All four books are available at Paperbacks and Pieces.
winonapost.com
Local author Evans to hold book signing
Gary Evans, local author and former president and CEO of Hiawatha Broadband Communications, will be at Paperbacks and Pieces the day after Thanksgiving on Friday, November 25. Evans will be selling and signing his first five novels and also discussing his sixth novel, “Reunion Retribution,” which is expected to be published in early 2023.
winonapost.com
WSHS Class of 1957 celebrates 65th reunion
The Winona Senior High School Class of 1957 held its 65th Class Reunion on September 24 at Remlinger Muscle cars. Of the 283 graduates, 44 attended this class of 1957 reunion. Pictured are (front row, from left) Joyce Betz, Karen Haedtke, Dallas Polus, Carol Burgmeier, Marilyn Jasnoch, Beverly Ritter, and (back row, from left) George Henthorne, Paul Watkins, Keith Smelser, Neil Monahan, Harold Erickson, Lance Carroll, David Keller, Keith Beach, Jerome Miller, and Robert Lubinski. Not pictured are Janet Olson, Gayle Goetzman-Stolpa, Allyn Burt, and Martin Pflughoeft.
winonapost.com
Watkins Gallery hosts fiber art, sculpture exhibit
The Watkins Gallery (in Watkins Hall) at Winona State University presents new work by Anne George. The exhibition, “Proximities,” includes a range of fiber-based works as well as sculpture. George's practice makes use of a wide range of materials, embracing different artistic gestures and histories. George will give a short talk about her work in the Watkins Gallery at 3 p.m. on November 30. Refreshments will be served.
winonapost.com
WSHS students earn spots in Spanish Honor Society
Thirteen Winona Senior High School (WSHS) students were inducted into the Tertulia Chapter of the Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica (Spanish Honor Society), part of the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese (AATSP), during a ceremony held at the high school by advisor Susan Larsen. The purpose of the...
winonapost.com
WAPS Special Education Parent Network Night Nov. 28
Families with children receiving special education services are encouraged to attend the Parent Network Night (PNN) from 6-6:45 p.m. on Monday, November 28, in the media center at Winona Middle School. The district is working on resurrecting this parent-driven group, and input is needed. Interested families and guardians can learn...
winonapost.com
Berlin-Burns, Collin
Collin Berlin-Burns, 20, passed away unexpectedly on November 10, 2022. Collin was born on March 9, 2002, to Lissa Hawkins, and was loved by her, Grandma Judy, and his siblings, Brooke and Amari. Collin was adopted into the Berlin-Burns Family by John and Jill and was loved by them and his siblings, Laureen (Cris), Hannah (Mickael: Elise and John), Charlie (Samantha), Erin (Austin), Molly (Charlie: Elliott and Emerson), Kita, Ari, and Shay. Grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins, and so many others were blessed by Collin’s life.
winonapost.com
Keeping Winona homes accessible
Winonan Sonja Stutzka lives with a number of conditions that make it difficult to walk without crutches or a wheelchair. Until earlier this year, her own home did not accommodate her needs, and the cost of much-needed accessibility features were prohibitive. Thanks to the help of Habitat for Humanity’s volunteer work, Stutzka didn’t pay for her new wheelchair ramp, new doors, and new shower when the time came to build and install them.
winonapost.com
Hospice: Quality of life, peace of mind for patients, caregivers
“We meet patients and their loved ones where they are during difficult times when support is needed most. Our hospice caregivers recognize that each of our patients have unique wants, needs, and histories to honor and celebrate,” said Cheryl Krage, director of Winona Area Hospice. For close to 25...
winonapost.com
Brancich, Gerald F.
Gerald F. Brancich, DVM, died on November 14, 2022, at Winona Health, surrounded by his loving family. Jerry was born March 19, 1941, to Frank and Mabel (Benson) Brancich in Grand Rapids, Minn. Jerry grew up in the Iron Range town of Nashwauk, Minn., and attended both grade and high school. He graduated from Nashwauk High School in 1959. From 1959-1961, he attended Hibbing Junior College. He graduated from the University of Minnesota, College of Veterinary Medicine in 1966.
winonapost.com
Still time for flu vaccination at Winona Health
If you haven’t already, now is a good time to get vaccinated to protect yourself and others against the flu. Flu vaccination is available on a walk-in basis from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Winona Health. Check-in is on the clinic second floor, 855 Mankato Avenue in Winona.
winonapost.com
Veterans find support at MSC Southeast
As the nation honors Veterans Day this month, we at Minnesota State College Southeast (MSC Southeast) want to take time to recognize our faculty, staff, and students who have served in the military or are active service members. MSC Southeast is proud to have been named an official Military-Friendly College...
winonapost.com
Support goes a long way for youth experiencing homelessness
From: Erica Kline, Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota program manager. The COVID-19 pandemic has made life more difficult for many of us, including youth who don’t have a safe place to stay. An estimated 13,300 Minnesota youth on their ownexperience homelessness over the course of a year, according to...
winonapost.com
Thank you to poll workers, hosts
Three elections were held in the city of Winona during 2022 (the special election for congressional District 1 held in May, the state primary held in August, and the general election held on November 8), and I would like to recognize the contributions of the many people and organizations that assisted in conducting these elections.
winonapost.com
WMS changes tack on discipline
Students at Winona Middle School (WMS) might apologize for misbehavior rather than go to detention under a new disciplinary approach at the school. Staff at WMS are working to address behavior issues by helping students make amends and right wrongs with fellow students and staff, rather than removing students from the classroom. These strategies are known as restorative practices. WMS has struggled with discipline issues in past years.
winonapost.com
After student concerns, WSU sticks with app
After students voiced concerns about Winona State University (WSU) implementing a program for education majors to track their teaching experiences, the university will be going forward with the platform. Earlier this semester, WSU announced that education students would need to purchase Tevera. This program can track the hours and locations...
winonapost.com
Rivers of death
The recent Rush Creek fish kill caused me to revisit Rachel Carson’s chapter in “Silent Spring” entitled “Rivers of Death.” This fish kill is the third in the area in the past seven years. We in the county is told that fish kills are becoming more common.
winonapost.com
Winona may allow bigger apartments near campus
As part of the city of Winona’s new comprehensive plan, city staff are planning to redraw a map of land use designations, which could set the table for changes to zoning rules that govern housing, business, and industrial development in certain parts of the city. Some property owners could see a change in their current zoning under the new proposal, including changes that would allow large apartment buildings in the core city and industrial development in a residential neighborhood near Pelzer Street. Other changes would help existing businesses better match the zoning districts they currently inhabit.
Comments / 0