Paperbacks and Pieces will host Winona author Kathryn Sullivan from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, at the bookstore, located at 429 Mankato Avenue in Winona. Sullivan will be celebrating the rereleases of two of her books: “Michael and the Elf,” a picture book about a little boy finding a tiny elf in his backyard, from Fox Pointe Publishing; and “Talking to Trees,” a fantasy about three 13-year-olds joining tree beings, gryphons, and talking horses to save a magical land, from Zumaya Publications. “Talking to Trees” is the sequel to “The Crystal Throne,” and some characters reappear from that book, while others were first introduced in short stories in the collection, “Agents, Adepts and Apprentices.” All four books are available at Paperbacks and Pieces.

WINONA, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO