ORLANDO, Fla. (Nov. 16, 2022) – An exciting, interactive enhancement is coming to The Wheel at ICON Park. Set to launch in early 2023, “The Great Florida Road Trip, A Classic Vacation and Photo Travelogue with the Flamingo Family” will take visitors on a nostalgic holiday through midcentury Florida before the era of sprawling theme parks and resorts.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO