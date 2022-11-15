The trade that sent Kadarius Toney to Kansas City from the New York Giants is already looking like highway robbery, and Chiefs players know it. Toney was shipped out of New York after just a season and a half, with the Giants’ new brain trust of general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll deciding to cut ties with the 23-year-old after just 12 games. The former 20th overall pick in the NFL Draft arrived to KC without a ton of expectation, after injuries plagued him throughout his young career, but has quickly made his impact felt, on both fans and teammates.

