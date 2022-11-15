Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay Area Experiences Extended Mosquito SeasonToby HazlewoodTampa, FL
Brandon Ballet Brings the Nutcracker to Henry B. Plant MuseumModern GlobeBrandon, FL
HOTBINS Opens in TampaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Invention by USF Researchers Creates Digital AlibiModern Globe
New Jorge M. Pérez Collection at Tampa Museum of ArtModern GlobeTampa, FL
Patriots Rumors: Pats Sign Ex-Tight End To Play New Position
The New England Patriots reportedly are signing a former Detroit Lions tight end to their practice squad. But not to play tight end. Hunter Thedford, who was with Detroit during the 2021 offseason and also played tight end for the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers, is converting to offensive tackle for New England, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.
NFL Insider Floats Possible Matt Patricia Replacement For Patriots
Early last offseason, multiple reports indicated the Patriots could tab Bill O’Brien to replace Josh McDaniels as New England’s offensive coordinator. And the rumors persisted even after it became clear that some combination of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge would fill the void left by McDaniels’ departure.
Patriots Rumors: Running Back Out For Rest Of Season Due To Injury
FOXBORO, Mass. — Toward the end of his Wednesday morning news conference, Bill Belichick was asked whether he expected injured running back Ty Montgomery to return this season. “Take it day by day,” the Patriots head coach said with a smile. New England apparently isn’t taking things “day...
Former Celtics Fan Favorite Isaiah Thomas Lands New Gig
Former Boston Celtics fan favorite Isaiah Thomas reportedly landed a new job Friday, but it doesn’t require him to lace up his sneakers for an NBA team. Thomas won’t be far removed from the court in his new position, though, as the two-time All-Star is starting up his broadcasting career by helping call games for Overtime Elite, per ESPN’s Marc Spears. Overtime Elite is a six-team basketball league that has players ranging from age 16 to 20 and the league signed a streaming deal with Amazon Prime Video earlier this month.
Patriots Practice Notes: Pats Show New O-Line Setup Before Jets Game
FOXBORO, Mass. — Offensive tackle Trent Brown appeared limited at the New England Patriots’ second practice of Week 11. Brown, the Patriots’ starting left tackle, practiced in full pads but without a helmet during the open media portion of Wednesday’s rain-soaked practice. During an early sled drill, Isaiah Wynn aligned at left tackle in his place.
MLB Free Agency Rumors: Justin Verlander Joining This Team Is ‘Realistic’
It sounds like there’s a real chance Justin Verlander soon makes his first foray into the Senior Circuit. Verlander, the 2022 American League Cy Young Award frontrunner, is one of the top starting pitchers available in Major League Baseball free agency. The Mets reportedly could kick the tires on Verlander if Jacob deGrom departs Queens, but New York might not be the only National League club with deep pockets in pursuit of the star right-hander.
Anthony Rizzo Gave Simple Explanation For Returning To Yankees
The New York Yankees have one less thing to worry about this offseason, locking up their first base position for the immediate future, and receiving a great vote of confidence in the process. The Yankees locked Anthony Rizzo into a two-year deal, worth $40 million in guaranteed money Tuesday, helping...
NFL Odds: Why Chiefs, Bills Both Among Week 11 Favorites To Avoid
Week 11 of the NFL season is here, and it’s finally starting to feel like football season. In a season that has lacked a bit of drama and big-game performances from big-name players, Week 10 was a nice change of pace. The Vikings and Bills played the game of the year with jaw-dropping performances from the likes of Justin Jefferson and Josh Allen. Then, we saw two of the NFL’s bluebloods take it down to the wire with the Packers potentially saving their season with an overtime win over Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys.
Julian Edelman Cracks Tom Brady Retirement Joke After ’80 For Brady’ Trailer Drops
It only was a matter of time before Julian Edelman quipped Tom Brady about the “80 For Brady” movie. The former New England Patriots receiver, who appears in the movie alongside the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his longtime friend, took to Twitter shortly after the movie trailer was released.
Jets Rule Out Two Key Starters For Pivotal Rematch With Patriots
If the Jets are going to win Sunday’s rematch with the Patriots, they’ll have to do so without a pair of key starters. New York head coach Robert Saleh on Friday ruled out receiver Corey Davis and defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins. Davis and Rankins are dealing with knee and elbow injuries, respectively.
Red Sox Made Contract Offers To ‘Several Players’ In MLB Free Agency
Is this simply the calm before the Boston Red Sox’s offseason storm?. The Red Sox have yet to strike a significant deal — via free agency or trade — but team president and CEO Sam Kennedy indicated Wednesday at the Major League Baseball owners meetings in New York that Boston is prepared to make waves.
Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon Explains Extended Injury Absence
Malcolm Brogdon will miss his fourth straight game Wednesday night when the Boston Celtics visit the Atlanta Hawks due to right hamstring tightness. It doesn’t appear to be a serious injury and nearly a week ago Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla said the veteran guard would “be back sooner rather than later.” Despite that optimism, Brogdon remains sidelined as his absence becomes longer than originally expected.
How Bruins Forwards Are Adjusting To ‘Perfection Line’ Reunion
The Boston Bruins have a 14-2-0 record through 16 games, and while the franchise-best start has looked easy, it’s been far from it. Boston started the year without a number of key contributors, including Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk and Brad Marchand. By all accounts, the Bruins were only supposed to tread water until those players got back. Instead, they continued to rattle off wins on their way to the NHL’s best record, seeing all three players return and immediately start to contribute.
Tom Brady Dons Patriots Jersey Again In First Trailer For New Movie
Tom Brady apparently isn’t so bitter over the way things ended with the New England Patriots that he’s not willing to rock his old team’s uniform once in a while. As some might recall, back during his brief “retirement,” Brady announced that he’d be producing and starring in a feature film titled “80 for Brady.” The film promised to be Patriots-themed — with appearances from Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman, among others — and, above all, funny.
NFL Announces Change To Bills-Browns; What It Means For Bettors
There won’t be any home-field advantage for the Buffalo Bills come Sunday. With a potentially historic snowstorm expected to blanket the Buffalo area with several feet of snow this weekend, the NFL stepped in Thursday and moved the Bills’ game against the Cleveland Browns to Ford Field in Detroit. The Lions are on the road against the New York Giants in Week 11 leaving their home stadium available. The Bills and Browns will still kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.
Eagles to Sign Free Agent DT Ndamukong Suh
The Philadelphia Eagles are signing free agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Suh will now be a part of an already terrifying front line for the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s another aggressive move from general manager Howie Roseman as the franchise continues to make all-in moves for this season. At 35 years old, Suh should provide plenty of experience and ability to Philadelphia. They’ll be looking for a bounce-back from their Monday night loss to the Washington Commanders as they hit the road to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11.
Bill Belichick Offers Legit Praise For This Patriots Practice Squadder
FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Murray might never play a down for the Patriots, but he already is a good story. The William & Mary product joined New England as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and spent his first two seasons in Foxboro as a practice-squad defensive lineman. However, when Murray arrived for training camp last summer, he was working as an offensive guard as part of a challenging position change.
Chiefs Already Clowning, Thanking Giants For Trading Kadarius Toney
The trade that sent Kadarius Toney to Kansas City from the New York Giants is already looking like highway robbery, and Chiefs players know it. Toney was shipped out of New York after just a season and a half, with the Giants’ new brain trust of general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll deciding to cut ties with the 23-year-old after just 12 games. The former 20th overall pick in the NFL Draft arrived to KC without a ton of expectation, after injuries plagued him throughout his young career, but has quickly made his impact felt, on both fans and teammates.
Super Bowl Contender Adds Free Agent Ndamukong Suh
The Philadelphia Eagles announced Thursday afternoon the team has signed veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was the first to report the free-agent signing Thursday. Philadelphia confirmed the agreement is for one year, though the financial terms were not released. Suh, 35, no longer is the...
How Patriots Captain Responded To Jets’ Motivation For Revenge
FOXBORO, Mass. — Despite winning 13 straight games against the Jets, the Patriots matchups against New York continue to have a rivalry feel to them. Perhaps that’s due to the general beef between Boston and New York sports, but the Jets are always up to try to beat New England each season, and the Patriots are always prepared to face every opponent each week.
