Fargo Featured: Fargo Public Library
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Public Library Director Timothy Dirks spoke with WDAY Radio to share details on their primary purpose, services they provide to the F-M area, and plans for the library's future. Book Rentals and Physical Items. The library houses thousands of copies of high-demand physical books. Dirks says...
Local agency joins national effort to ensure "food justice" and "culturally appropriate foods"
(Fargo, ND) -- A local government agency focused on building a strong food supply has been chosen to participate in work focused on the same goal at the national level. "Food justice is really a holistic and structural view of the food system that really sees healthy food as a human right, it's a human basic need, and really trying to address any structural barriers to that right," said Public Health Nutritionist Michelle Draxten with Cass Clay Food Partners.
Fargo Christkindlmarkt up and running
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's annual Christkindlmarkt is up and running. The market opened Friday both inside and outside the Fargo Civic Center. The holiday event features food, entertainment, and shopping. This is the sixth year for the event, which runs through Sunday.
Fargo Dermatology Clinic Director shares info on new North Dakota treatment method for multiple skin cancer varieties
(Fargo, ND) -- An innovative method for treating certain types of skin cancers is now operating in the F-M metro. The Fargo Center for Dermatology is announcing a treatment method called Image-Guided Superficial Radiotherapy (Image-Guided SRT) is now operational within their facility. It is a non-surgical method for treating many different types of skin cancers, including ones within soft tissues; like ears, eyes, nose, lips, shins. A study published in the Oncology and Therapy peer reviewed journal says the treatment method has a 99.3% cure rate, which is just as effective as normal surgical methods.
Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner will not extend deputy appointment to political challenger Mathew King
(Fargo, ND) -- Cass County Sheriff Jahner will not extend deputy appointment to political challenger Matthew King. Current Deputy Mathew King will not receive a deputy appointment with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office when Sheriff Jesse Jahner begins his second term in January 2023. In North Dakota, elected sheriffs...
Salvation Army seeks volunteers to ring bells at Red Kettle fundraising locations
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo-Moorhead Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to ring bells at their Red Kettle fundraising locations around the metro. "It generates approximately 50 percent of our Christmas total. So last year that was over $400,000 in the bell ringing campaign alone, and all those monies and the additional money the community gives to us goes to help people right here in the Fargo Moorhead area," said Salvation Army Major Abe Tomayo.
NDSU, UND contribute to successful Artemis One launch
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's two largest universities are among the teams that played a part in the successful launch of the Artemis One rocket. North Dakota State University is one of seven university teams to develop design ideas to help advance and execute NASA's Artemis program objectives. The University...
City of Moorhead approves licensing fee to sell THC-infused products
(Moorhead, MN) -- The city of Moorhead is moving forward with a licensing fee to sell THC-infused products. City council members approved an ordinance Wednesday night to charge a 750-dollar fee to allow businesses to sell the products. The new regulations include labeling requirements and a warning to keep the...
Exclusive: Former Moorhead Mayor Del Rae Williams speaks for first time since stroke
(Moorhead, MN) -- For the first time since she suffered a stroke nearly two months ago, a former Moorhead Mayor is talking about the experience and her road to recovery. Del Rae Williams talked with WDAY Midday in an exclusive 1-on-1 interview with News Director Kyle Cornell to talk about the process of recovering from the stroke, which she noted came out of nowhere.
How to report crime, and when your personal information could become known to the accused
(Fargo, ND) -- A local sheriff says there is one phone number to keep handy when reporting a crime in Cass or Clay counties. "You've got a one-stop-shop when you call to report stuff, so that really helps with reporting criminal activity or anything emergency in nature," said Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner.
Cass County Republican named as Howe's replacement shares excitement for new role
(Fargo, ND) -- A North Dakota technology company C.O.O is filling for a seat left behind by the new Secretary of State. Jonathan Warrey was appointed to represent North Dakota's District 22 following the general election. Michael Howe, the previous representative, is now the Secretary of State elect. Warrey says his goal is to represent the wide range of opinions when he heads to the state capitol.
Moorhead man recognized for heroic action after helping rescue elderly man and dog from sinking pickup
(Fargo, ND) -- A Moorhead man talked about the moments when he helped save a driver from a pickup truck that was sinking in Hobart Lake off I-94 just west of Valley City. "We managed to get the individual out through the passenger window, and then the truck was capsizing, going down, nose down," said Richard Reidhammer.
Narrowly defeated Fargo area State Senate candidate says mailers delivered late
(Fargo, ND) -- A North Dakota Senate candidate says hundreds of mailers weren't delivered until two days after the election. Republican Curtis Olafson was defeated in Fargo's new District 10 by just 38 votes to Democratic challenger Ryan Braunberger. He says the mailers might have been the difference in the election.
Hoeven Senate Campaign reports charitable donation after receiving contribution from bankrupt crypto exchange firm FTX
(Fargo, ND) -- The Hoeven Senate Campaign is reporting a $23,200 donation to a charitable organization, an amount equal to the campaign contribution received from an executive with the now bankrupt crypto exchange firm FTX. The company is currently under investigation for how it handled customer funds prior to filing for bankruptcy.
Fargo landscaping, snow removal company says trailer has been stolen
(Fargo, ND) -- A local landscaping and snow removal company is asking for your help in finding a stolen trailer. A&A Outdoors, which is a Fargo-based landscaping and snow removal company, reached out to WDAY Radio after it was found that one of their trailers was missing from their parking lot at the business, which is located at 2106 45th street south in South Fargo.
One injured in Barnes County rollover crash
(Valley City, ND) -- A Valley City man suffered severe non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in Barnes County Thursday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio 30-year-old William Smith was headed southbound on Barnes County Road 22, approaching the westbound interchange of I-94 a few miles west of Valley City when he lost control of his Mazda, entered the gore and went airborne.
Man trapped in Steele County Grain Bin rescued
(Colgate, ND) -- A man is recovering after he became trapped in a grain bin in Colgate, which is located in Steele County northwest of Fargo. Authorities say the 21-year-old became trapped in the bin Wednesday morning. First responders were able to use specialized equipment to rescue him. He was...
Car catches fire near West Acres Mall in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is investigating after a car caught fire near West Acres Mall. The fire broke out Wednesday night near 38th Street Southwest and the I-29 exit ramp. No word on the cause or whether there were any injuries. If you have any information on...
Brian Shawn Previews This Weekends NDSU-UND Harvest Bowl Game
Brian Shawn UND football play-by-play for Midco Sports joined Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman on Prime Time Sports. They preview the annual Harvest Bowl game, including what we should expect this Saturday as NDSU and UND square off with playoff implications on the line.
