Job openings posted for Bryan County Hyundai plant

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Department of Labor has begun posting jobs for the new Bryan County Hyundai facility.

Currently, there are 19 administrative openings posted but the department said there’s much more to come. The site is expected to bring more than 8,000 jobs to the area.

Some of the current listings include: admin specialist, general accountant, and maintenance engineers. A full list of the openings are on the Department of Labor’s website.