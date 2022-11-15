ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan County, GA

Job openings posted for Bryan County Hyundai plant

By Lauren Davis
 3 days ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Department of Labor has begun posting jobs for the new Bryan County Hyundai facility.

Currently, there are 19 administrative openings posted but the department said there’s much more to come. The site is expected to bring more than 8,000 jobs to the area.

Some of the current listings include: admin specialist, general accountant, and maintenance engineers. A full list of the openings are on the Department of Labor’s website.

Related
wtoc.com

Industrial boom continues in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - After a string of recent manufacturing announcements, Bryan County continues its industrial boom. Earlier this week leaders held a groundbreaking for a new commerce center. Construction is underway at the Georgia International Commerce Center. It’s a new complex expected to draw in even more industrial...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
Albany Herald

Apparel company plans $87M facility in Bryan County, Georgia

(The Center Square) — A global apparel company plans to spend $87 million on a Bryan County manufacturing and distribution facility. Jersey City, New Jersey-based Komar Brands, a company established in 1908 and whose portfolio includes "owned, licensed, and private-label brands," plans to create 294 new jobs as a part of the project. The company plans to build its new facility at the 1,100-acre Interstate Centre 3 development located along U.S. Route 280 and Interstate 16 between Savannah and Statesboro.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WJCL

BizPitch winners crowned: 3 Savannah entrepreneurs win cash and business services

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The winners of Savannah SCORE’s BizPitch competition have been crowned. On Wednesday night, at Savannah State University’s Torian Auditorium, eight aspiring local entrepreneurs, selected from a field of 24 applicants, pitched their business ideas to a panel of judges. BizPitch is an entrepreneurial competition, similar to “Shark Tank.” Three contestants were selected as the winners and were awarded cash and free professional services valued at over $10,000 to help them launch their new local businesses.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Port of Savannah outperforming national container market

The Georgia Ports Authority handled 552,800 twenty-foot equivalent container units in October, for an increase of 9.6 percent (48,460 TEUs) compared to the same month last year. “Customers continue to bring new or expanding business to the Port of Savannah, drawn by our global connectivity and the supply chain network...
SAVANNAH, GA
valdostatoday.com

Apparel company invests $87M for new Georgia facility

ATLANTA – A global apparel company, Komar Brands, will invest $87 million in new facility in Bryan County, Georgia. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Komar Brands, a global apparel company, will create 294 new jobs and invest $87 million in a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Bryan County.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Feed the Boro food drop changes location this weekend

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A group in Statesboro will hold their monthly food drop this Saturday. The November food drop for Feed the Boro has some volunteers feeling nostalgic, but it also means a major change to the location. They’ll hold the distribution this Saturday at the Kiwanis Fairgrounds, with...
STATESBORO, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Tomochichi Monument, 1899, Savannah

Tomochichi (c.1644-1739) was the mico, or chief, of the Yamacraw Indians at the time of the colonization of Georgia by James Oglethorpe in 1733. His cooperation with the British made the creation of modern Georgia possible. In 1735, he accompanied Oglethorpe to England to report on the progress of the colony and was received as an ally and representative of all native people of the colony.
SAVANNAH, GA
