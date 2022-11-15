ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

The Associated Press

Lawsuit: 2 Wyoming mental patients dead, procedures ignored

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Two Wyoming State Hospital patients died while staff at the mental health institution failed to follow procedures in a series of choking, neglect and medication error incidents over the past four months, a lawsuit alleges. Protection & Advocacy System Inc. filed the lawsuit against the Wyoming Department of Health and state hospital directors last week in U.S. District Court in Cheyenne. It seeks to force the department to release video recordings from inside the hospital following recent patient suicides, a rape by a staffer, and an incapacitated woman’s abandonment in a dayroom without food, water or...
WYOMING STATE
The Nevada Independent

Former state prisons director requested $1 million from state, threatened lawsuit over removal

The former head of the Nevada Department of Corrections requested $1 million from the state and is now threatening litigation after Gov. Steve Sisolak asked him to resign last month, the governor's office said Friday. The post Former state prisons director requested $1 million from state, threatened lawsuit over removal appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
The Independent

Parents of University of Idaho victim hit out at conspiracies surrounding slayings

The parents of murdered University of Idaho student Ethan Chapin have hit out at the conspiracies surrounding the dramatic case.Ethan Chapin, 20, was among four students found stabbed to death at their rental home near the university’s campus over the weekend.The murders have rocked the town of Moscow, Idaho, and grieving Stacy and Jim Chapin say they have been overwhelmed at the national attention it has brought and the online theories about what happened.“The things that are being said are 100 per cent not true,” Ms Chapin told King5.“There is not drugs involved, there is not some weird love...
MOSCOW, ID
Sheridan Media

Court Orders Wolf Hunting and Trapping Regulations In Montana To Temporarily Revert Back To Pre-2021

On Tuesday (November 15th), a District Court in Lewis and Clark County, Montana (Helena) issued a temporary restraining order impacting some of Montana’s wolf hunting and trapping regulations. The changes go into effect immediately. The changes outlined in the temporary restraining order are as follows:. Reinstitutes wolf management units...
MONTANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Idaho murders: Four university students were stabbed in bed

As police continue to investigate the murders of four students at the University of Idaho, more grisly details come to light. Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt told NewsNation on Thursday night that 20-year-olds Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle and 21-year-olds Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were murdered in their beds, presumably by someone using a "large knife."
MOSCOW, ID
CNN

Police identify 4 University of Idaho students found dead outside campus

CNN — Four University of Idaho students who were found dead Sunday night in a house near campus have been identified, the city of Moscow’s police department said Monday. The slain students were 20-year-old Ethan Chapin of Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison Mogen of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; 20-year-old Xana Kernodle of Avondale, Arizona; and 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves of Rathdrum, Idaho.
MOSCOW, ID
The Associated Press

Nevada high court rejects plea to stop county's hand-count

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court denied an emergency writ from two voting rights groups on Monday that sought to shut down a controversial hand-count of all paper ballots in rural Nye County, meaning that the county clerk can continue the hand-counting of ballots that have been counted by machine tabulators. “Having reviewed the petition and answer, we conclude that petitioner has not demonstrated that our extraordinary intervention is warranted at this time,” the justices said in their decision. Officials in the county first started a hand-counting process on Oct. 26 but the Nevada Supreme Court ordered it shut down a day later, siding with the American Civil Liberties Union’s objections to volunteers reading election results aloud. Nye County resumed a revised version of its hand-counting last week after Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske ordered the county to halt its counting until after polls closed. While Nye County commission members have shown support for scrapping voting machines completely, machine tabulators are the primary counting method for this election, and Nye has already reported the results of nearly 21,000 ballots cast.
NYE COUNTY, NV
Law & Crime

Doctor at Georgia ICE Detention Center Was ‘Clear Outlier’ in Performing Excessive Procedures, Surgeries on Women Detainees: Senate Report

A doctor performed numerous unnecessary medical exams and procedures on immigration detainees being held in Georgia, at times without the patient’s consent, a Senate investigation has found. Dr. Mahendra Amin, an OB-GYN who had contracted with the department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to examine and treat detainees...
GEORGIA STATE
Sheridan Media

Born Alive Infant Protection Act Voted Down In Montana

Montana voters recently defeated a legislative referendum, that would’ve punished medical professionals, who did not take medically appropriate and reasonable actions with infants born prematurely or survived an abortion attempt. More than 52% of Montana voters said no to referendum 131, also referred to as the Born Alive Infant...
MONTANA STATE

