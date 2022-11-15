Read full article on original website
Lawsuit: 2 Wyoming mental patients dead, procedures ignored
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Two Wyoming State Hospital patients died while staff at the mental health institution failed to follow procedures in a series of choking, neglect and medication error incidents over the past four months, a lawsuit alleges. Protection & Advocacy System Inc. filed the lawsuit against the Wyoming Department of Health and state hospital directors last week in U.S. District Court in Cheyenne. It seeks to force the department to release video recordings from inside the hospital following recent patient suicides, a rape by a staffer, and an incapacitated woman’s abandonment in a dayroom without food, water or...
He ran twice for governor of Idaho. He’s just been convicted of murdering a Colorado girl
It was Pankey’s second trial in the case.
Judge: Prison Officials Must Release Names Of Inmates Who Die In Custody
A Hawaii Circuit Court judge on Tuesday ruled the state Department of Public Safety must release the names of prison and jail inmates who die in state custody, an order that moves the department a step closer to the longstanding policies of other states. Other correctional systems around the nation routinely announce inmate fatalities.
Former state prisons director requested $1 million from state, threatened lawsuit over removal
The former head of the Nevada Department of Corrections requested $1 million from the state and is now threatening litigation after Gov. Steve Sisolak asked him to resign last month, the governor's office said Friday. The post Former state prisons director requested $1 million from state, threatened lawsuit over removal appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Parents of University of Idaho victim hit out at conspiracies surrounding slayings
The parents of murdered University of Idaho student Ethan Chapin have hit out at the conspiracies surrounding the dramatic case.Ethan Chapin, 20, was among four students found stabbed to death at their rental home near the university’s campus over the weekend.The murders have rocked the town of Moscow, Idaho, and grieving Stacy and Jim Chapin say they have been overwhelmed at the national attention it has brought and the online theories about what happened.“The things that are being said are 100 per cent not true,” Ms Chapin told King5.“There is not drugs involved, there is not some weird love...
Court Orders Wolf Hunting and Trapping Regulations In Montana To Temporarily Revert Back To Pre-2021
On Tuesday (November 15th), a District Court in Lewis and Clark County, Montana (Helena) issued a temporary restraining order impacting some of Montana’s wolf hunting and trapping regulations. The changes go into effect immediately. The changes outlined in the temporary restraining order are as follows:. Reinstitutes wolf management units...
University of Idaho reels with unease days after killing of 4 students and no suspect identified
Five days after four University of Idaho students were found stabbed in their off-campus home, a deep sense of apprehension and grief is affecting the community as authorities work to identify a suspect. The university's often-packed parking lots had many empty spots Thursday after scores of students decided to return...
Idaho murders: Four university students were stabbed in bed
As police continue to investigate the murders of four students at the University of Idaho, more grisly details come to light. Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt told NewsNation on Thursday night that 20-year-olds Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle and 21-year-olds Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were murdered in their beds, presumably by someone using a "large knife."
District judge issues death warrant for longtime Idaho death row inmate Gerald Pizzuto
“There is still time for Gov. Brad Little to accept the recommendation of his parole commissioners and let Mr. Pizzuto die a natural death in prison,” his attorneys said.
Gabby Petito’s parents awarded $3 million in wrongful death lawsuit
Gabby Petito’s family was awarded a settlement in a lawsuit. There are two other pending lawsuits including one against Brian Laundrie’s parents and one against the Moab Police Department.
Police identify 4 University of Idaho students found dead outside campus
CNN — Four University of Idaho students who were found dead Sunday night in a house near campus have been identified, the city of Moscow’s police department said Monday. The slain students were 20-year-old Ethan Chapin of Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison Mogen of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; 20-year-old Xana Kernodle of Avondale, Arizona; and 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves of Rathdrum, Idaho.
Weld County judge violated law with serial restitution orders, appeals court finds
A Weld County judge violated the state's law on restitution when he repeatedly increased the amount of money owed to the victim years after the defendant's conviction, Colorado's second-highest court has found. Under the law, judges are permitted to sentence defendants to pay financial restitution to their victims in the...
Nevada high court rejects plea to stop county's hand-count
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court denied an emergency writ from two voting rights groups on Monday that sought to shut down a controversial hand-count of all paper ballots in rural Nye County, meaning that the county clerk can continue the hand-counting of ballots that have been counted by machine tabulators. “Having reviewed the petition and answer, we conclude that petitioner has not demonstrated that our extraordinary intervention is warranted at this time,” the justices said in their decision. Officials in the county first started a hand-counting process on Oct. 26 but the Nevada Supreme Court ordered it shut down a day later, siding with the American Civil Liberties Union’s objections to volunteers reading election results aloud. Nye County resumed a revised version of its hand-counting last week after Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske ordered the county to halt its counting until after polls closed. While Nye County commission members have shown support for scrapping voting machines completely, machine tabulators are the primary counting method for this election, and Nye has already reported the results of nearly 21,000 ballots cast.
Doctor at Georgia ICE Detention Center Was ‘Clear Outlier’ in Performing Excessive Procedures, Surgeries on Women Detainees: Senate Report
A doctor performed numerous unnecessary medical exams and procedures on immigration detainees being held in Georgia, at times without the patient’s consent, a Senate investigation has found. Dr. Mahendra Amin, an OB-GYN who had contracted with the department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to examine and treat detainees...
Religious employees allegedly fired for not getting COVID-19 vaccine sue Massachusetts pharmaceutical company
Several religious employees of a Massachusetts pharmaceutical company, who claim they were fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccine have filed a lawsuit, led by Alex Jones' attorney.
Born Alive Infant Protection Act Voted Down In Montana
Montana voters recently defeated a legislative referendum, that would’ve punished medical professionals, who did not take medically appropriate and reasonable actions with infants born prematurely or survived an abortion attempt. More than 52% of Montana voters said no to referendum 131, also referred to as the Born Alive Infant...
