Watkins Gallery hosts fiber art, sculpture exhibit
The Watkins Gallery (in Watkins Hall) at Winona State University presents new work by Anne George. The exhibition, “Proximities,” includes a range of fiber-based works as well as sculpture. George's practice makes use of a wide range of materials, embracing different artistic gestures and histories. George will give a short talk about her work in the Watkins Gallery at 3 p.m. on November 30. Refreshments will be served.
Book signing by Winona author Sullivan Dec. 3
Paperbacks and Pieces will host Winona author Kathryn Sullivan from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, at the bookstore, located at 429 Mankato Avenue in Winona. Sullivan will be celebrating the rereleases of two of her books: “Michael and the Elf,” a picture book about a little boy finding a tiny elf in his backyard, from Fox Pointe Publishing; and “Talking to Trees,” a fantasy about three 13-year-olds joining tree beings, gryphons, and talking horses to save a magical land, from Zumaya Publications. “Talking to Trees” is the sequel to “The Crystal Throne,” and some characters reappear from that book, while others were first introduced in short stories in the collection, “Agents, Adepts and Apprentices.” All four books are available at Paperbacks and Pieces.
Local groups win SEMAC arts grants
On November 15, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) awarded 50 arts programming grants for a total of $347,410 in funding to applicants throughout southeastern Minnesota. The local awards include:. •Bluff Country Studio Art Tour received a $5,000 programming grant for Bluff Country Studio...
WSU hosts local documentary film showcase Dec. 2
The students in Film 250: Introductory Filmmaking formally invite the public to join them on Friday, December 2, from 6:30-7:45 p.m. in Stark Hall, Room 103 (Winona State campus) for an exclusive “First Look” exhibition. The exhibition features three short-form documentaries about some of the most beloved parks in Winona with a few hidden gems included.
Local author Evans to hold book signing
Gary Evans, local author and former president and CEO of Hiawatha Broadband Communications, will be at Paperbacks and Pieces the day after Thanksgiving on Friday, November 25. Evans will be selling and signing his first five novels and also discussing his sixth novel, “Reunion Retribution,” which is expected to be published in early 2023.
WSU hosts Winterfest Dec. 2
Kryzsko Commons Student Union invites you to attend WinterFest on Friday, December 2, between 5-8 p.m. This event is open to Winona State University (WSU) students, faculty and staff with their families, and the Winona community. There will be lots of activities, including cookie decorating, photo snow globes, bingo, s'mores, and stand-up magician Derek Hughes.
Messiah Sing-In returns after 3-year absence
For nearly 30 years, the Messiah Sing-In has been the unofficial start of Winona’s Christmas season. After a three-year hiatus, Central Lutheran Church will once again host the Messiah Sing-In on Saturday, December 3, at 7 pm. Founder and longtime choral director Dr. Harry Mechell will return to conduct this treasured community event.
Goodview EDA: Rocco’s is Business of the Year
The Goodview Economic Development Authority (EDA) recently awarded its Business of the Year Award to Rocco’s Pub & Pizza. Rocco’s Pub & Pizza was named “Rocco's Pizzeria” when Thomas “Rocco” Barth and his wife Betty opened its doors in 1958. It was a short commute to work for them, as the Barth’s and their children lived for a time in the back of their first location on King Street in Winona. In 1958, you could dine in, take out, or have a pizza delivered to your door for only a dollar. It didn’t take long for Rocco's Pizzeria to outgrow that first building and move to a new location, then another, as both the city of Winona and the pizza business grew.
Keeping Winona homes accessible
Winonan Sonja Stutzka lives with a number of conditions that make it difficult to walk without crutches or a wheelchair. Until earlier this year, her own home did not accommodate her needs, and the cost of much-needed accessibility features were prohibitive. Thanks to the help of Habitat for Humanity’s volunteer work, Stutzka didn’t pay for her new wheelchair ramp, new doors, and new shower when the time came to build and install them.
WAPS Special Education Parent Network Night Nov. 28
Families with children receiving special education services are encouraged to attend the Parent Network Night (PNN) from 6-6:45 p.m. on Monday, November 28, in the media center at Winona Middle School. The district is working on resurrecting this parent-driven group, and input is needed. Interested families and guardians can learn...
Winona State maintains status as ‘Best in the Midwest’
For the 19th consecutive year, Winona State University (WSU) ranks among the “Best in the Midwest,” according to the Princeton Review. The Princeton Review recognized 655 colleges in the “2023 Best Colleges: Region by Region” publication. WSU was listed among 158 colleges in the Midwestern list.
Hospice: Quality of life, peace of mind for patients, caregivers
“We meet patients and their loved ones where they are during difficult times when support is needed most. Our hospice caregivers recognize that each of our patients have unique wants, needs, and histories to honor and celebrate,” said Cheryl Krage, director of Winona Area Hospice. For close to 25...
Winona State retains title of ‘Green College’
For the 12th consecutive year, Winona State University (WSU) has been recognized as one of the nation’s Greenest Colleges by the Princeton Review. In the 2023 edition of “The Princeton Review’s Guide to Green Colleges,” 455 schools across the U.S. were selected to receive the title of Green College. Research focused on colleges’ sustainability practices, sustainability education, and the quality of life for students on campus.
Winona may allow bigger apartments near campus
As part of the city of Winona’s new comprehensive plan, city staff are planning to redraw a map of land use designations, which could set the table for changes to zoning rules that govern housing, business, and industrial development in certain parts of the city. Some property owners could see a change in their current zoning under the new proposal, including changes that would allow large apartment buildings in the core city and industrial development in a residential neighborhood near Pelzer Street. Other changes would help existing businesses better match the zoning districts they currently inhabit.
Still time for flu vaccination at Winona Health
If you haven’t already, now is a good time to get vaccinated to protect yourself and others against the flu. Flu vaccination is available on a walk-in basis from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Winona Health. Check-in is on the clinic second floor, 855 Mankato Avenue in Winona.
On a roll after winless seasons, Winhawks beat Mankato 5-0
It’s a brand new day for the Winona Senior High School (WSHS) girls’ hockey team. After going five seasons without a win at the varsity level, the Winhawks are off to a 2-1 start this year, and a 5-0 victory over Mankato West Scarletts Thursday put an exclamation point on the team’s newfound success.
Rivers of death
The recent Rush Creek fish kill caused me to revisit Rachel Carson’s chapter in “Silent Spring” entitled “Rivers of Death.” This fish kill is the third in the area in the past seven years. We in the county is told that fish kills are becoming more common.
Thank you to poll workers, hosts
Three elections were held in the city of Winona during 2022 (the special election for congressional District 1 held in May, the state primary held in August, and the general election held on November 8), and I would like to recognize the contributions of the many people and organizations that assisted in conducting these elections.
Winona County deputy wins traffic safety award
Winona County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chad Myers was one of 11 individuals across the state recognized by the Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths (TZD) program at an October conference. Myers was awarded the TZD Enforcement Star Award. The prestigious traffic safety awards are presented annually by the Minnesota departments of...
Five Winhawk swimmers make state
Redemption is such a sweet taste. After the 2020 COVID season that prevented a full season and state meet and an unfortunate disqualification that took the wind out of our sails last year, the Winhawk Ladies Swim and Dive team had a Section Finals meet that goes down as one of the program’s best performances of all time! We had some incredible performances, qualified five individuals in two relays and four individual events, and ended the meet in a tie for fourth place.
