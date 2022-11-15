Read full article on original website
1350kman.com
City commission moves forward with new downtown senior housing project
The Manhattan Housing Authority was greenlit to seek grant and tax credit funding for a new low-income senior housing building Downtown, with the Manhattan City Commission voting to approve a pre-development agreement with the organization Tuesday. That was Manhattan Housing Authority Executive Director Aaron Estabrook. The 109-unit residence would serve...
KVOE
Emporia City Commissioner contends new city policy prohibiting ‘unlawful camping’ on public property is aimed directly at local homeless population
Emporia City Commissioners have enacted a new policy that will make “unlawful camping” in a public space a misdemeanor crime. The ordinance will establish a new city code prohibiting camping on public property without a permit. According to City Attorney Christina Montgomery, the city, in cooperation with the Emporia Police Department, will now begin developing the permit application process.
adastraradio.com
Evergy Fined $120,000 for Alleged Violations at Retired Topeka Plant
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Utility company Evergy will pay a fine for allegedly breaking federal rules after alarmingly high arsenic levels were found at one of its sites. The Environmental Protection Agency says the company broke groundwater monitoring rules at a retired power plant near Topeka. The site previously...
WIBW
Homeless encampment removed near Kansas Ave. bridge
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A homeless encampment was recently removed on the Union Pacific Railroad property in Topeka. The camp was setup on the west side of the Kansas Ave. bridge between a grain silo and railroad tracks. A spokesperson for Union Pacific Railroad issued the following statement to 13...
1350kman.com
In Focus 11/18/22 – Riley County Extension, Seniors Service Center, Manhattan Optimist Tree Sales
Friday’s edition of In Focus featured guests from Riley County Research and Extension, the Riley County Seniors Service Center and the Manhattan Optimist Club. Extension Horticulture Agent Gregg Eyestone opened the program, discussing the Extension Master Gardener graduation happening Friday night as well as some tips for fall gardening.
KVOE
With plans moving forward for a hotel-convention center in northwest Emporia, downtown may see hotel-only concept
Can Emporia have two convention centers in town? According to Emporia Main Street Director Casey Woods, the answer is yes — if they are placed in the right areas. Next question: will Emporia have two convention centers? That answer hinges on a potential hotel-convention center in northwest Emporia and longstanding plans for the so-called Breckenridge Hotel and Convention Center downtown, which may well be halted if the property sells and new ownership moves in a different direction. Woods tells KVOE News Emporia will draw conventions to town based on assets, and a lot of those tourist attractions or “anchors” are downtown.
1350kman.com
City to start Aggieville parking garage fees January 2nd
Starting January 2nd, Manhattan will begin charging for parking in the Aggieville Parking garage, with the first two hours free – with street parking also limited to two hours from 8 to 5 on weekdays. The Commission Tuesday unanimously approved the regulations – previously considering a 1-hour free parking...
Geary County Sheriff responds to commissioner comments
Geary County Sheriff Dan Jackson is speaking out on county employee morale following remarks by Commissioner Trish Giordano earlier this week. Giordano said she had heard the rumors about the employee morale but noted that the commission has little contact with the employees. She said morale was based on their department heads, and if department heads aren't happy then the employees are not going to be happy.
WIBW
Public parking in Downtown Topeka just got more expensive
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -For the first time since 2010, parking rates in Downtown Topeka will be going up. This includes all meters, parking lots and city-owned parking garages. Garage rates would increase 14.4 % in 2023, and 3.5 % annually after that. Parking meters will cost anywhere from 50 cents to $3.00 an hour.
kiowacountypress.net
Notice of Purchase of Mineral Rights at Tax Lien Sale and of Application for Issuance of Treasurer’s Deed
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF MINERAL RIGHTS AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER'S DEED. To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having an Interest or Title or Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to.
1350kman.com
Manhattan-Ogden Superintendent Marvin Wade to retire in June
Manhattan-Ogden Superintendent Marvin Wade will step down at the end of the school year. Dr. Wade notified members of the school board and the district’s human resources department Tuesday, announcing his retirement, effective June 30, 2023, which coincides with when his contract is set to expire. In an emailed...
WIBW
Increased mask requirements returning to Stormont Vail
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Effective Friday, November 18, Stormont Vail Health will be returning to increased masking in clinic and hospital settings due to the increased COVID-19 transmission rates in the region. The hospital said community transmission of COVID has been steadily increasing the past few weeks and is now...
Large water line project will disrupt Topeka intersection
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Traffic near 8th Street and Quincy Street will be impacted starting Nov. 20 due to a large, multi-purpose water line and the street project. According to the City of Topeka, during the first phase: The city will fully close northbound Quincy at the intersection. The project will fully close 8th Street est […]
Feds abandon forfeiture effort of $165K of marijuana sales seized in KS stop
Federal prosecutors this week dismissed a case this week in which they were seeking to pursue the forfeiture of more than $165,000 seized in May 2021 traffic stop in Kansas.
Mask requirement returns to Topeka hospital
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Stormont Vail Health will bring back masking protocols on Friday following an increase in COVID-19 transmission rates in the local area. The announcement was made on Thursday by the hospital in response to an steady increase in community transmission of COVID-19. Stakeholders with the hospital recommended the return to enhanced personal protective […]
WIBW
Manhattan ready to flip switch for Festival of Lights
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The city of Manhattan is ready to light up your holiday season. Joey Athon shared information on this year’s Festival of Lights during a visit to Eye on NE Kansas. Manhattan Festival of Lights kicks off with a tree lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. Nov....
WIBW
Water line breaks while crews tear down former Wanamaker store
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water line was ruptured while crews were tearing down the former Talbot’s building at SW 17th and Wanamaker. A spokesperson for the City of Topeka said a private water line was struck by a contractor during the construction work. The City was called out to shut the valve off to the building, but did not have to shut off service to any other businesses.
WIBW
Topeka Fire Department crews extinguish another fire early Wednesday in downtown-area building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews early Wednesday extinguished a warming fire inside a brick building just west of downtown Topeka. The fire was reported around 5:15 a.m. at a single-story building at 625 S.W. Polk that formerly housed the Inward Faith Outreach Ministries church. Officials at the scene said a...
KVOE
FLINT ROAD WATER MAIN BREAK: Flooded residents begin reaching out to City Accounting after water main break
Residents who noticed flooding in their homes after a water main break in northwest Emporia and haven’t already called the city are encouraged to do so. Residents can call the City Accounting Department at 620-343-4286. City Treasurer Janet Harrouf says affected homeowners need to take photos or videos of their damage as soon as possible and then call Accounting with name, phone, address and a damage report. City Manager Trey Cocking says at least five homeowners have reached out to the city.
KVOE
PAVILIONS: Shoe Dept. Encore to open next week, but Marshalls opening on hold
An opening date for one new Emporia store has been confirmed. An open date for another store is still pending. Officials with the Emporia Pavilions’ Shoe Department Encore say they will open Nov. 23, following the opening of Ross Dress for Less last month and just in time for the peak holiday shopping season. Encore becomes the third store to open at the Pavilions since it officially opened in 2017 with Hobby Lobby.
