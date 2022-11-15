Read full article on original website
78% of Michigan counties at low COVID level, 1 remains at high risk level
For the second week in a row, Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula is the lone Michigan county at a high COVID-19 Community Level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Nov. 17. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one...
metroparent.com
RSV Is on the Rise in Michigan – Here’s How to Prevent the Spread
Monae Hawthorn just experienced something many parents in Michigan are battling, the surge in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, filling up hospitals with sick kids. It comes just as flu and COVID cases are also starting to rise. The Detroit area mom thought her normally very happy 6-month-old...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan: This is the No. 1 Tourist Trap in the State
Michigan has a lot of so-called tourist traps, which might sound like a bad thing, but it’s actualyl a good thing because it means the Mitten has a lot of spots that attract tourism. My favoriet “tourist trap” is probably anything along Lake Michigan, because I love the water.
Led by Wayne County spike, Michigan reports rise in COVID infections
Reported COVID-19 infections in Michigan are on the rise while virus-related deaths decreased last week compared to the prior week. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, Michigan reported 12,860 new cases and 123 new deaths, according to the Department of Health and Human Service’s weekly coronavirus update. Over the last week,...
Behind the scene of a mass shooting with Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police is showing folks what it really looks like at the scene of mass shooting by holding at mass shooting exercise.It's a situation you never want to see, but as Michigan State Police Lt. Michael Shaw explains, it is an exercise that requires both preparation, teamwork and takes time. "One of the biggest questions I always get is what is taking so long?" says Lt. Shaw.On Thursday, Michigan State Police lead several local MSP agencies through a mass fatality exercise at Proud Lake Recreation Area Headquarters in Commerce Township."We're going to show you today some of the things...
After years of waiting, Michigan Section 8 renters race to find housing
Darlene Aiello waited eight years to get a Section 8 housing voucher. During that time, she ended up homeless – seeking shelter and sleeping on park benches – until a voucher put a roof over her head in 2017. But Aiello, 56, could lose the assistance if she doesn’t secure new housing soon.
wcsx.com
Michigan Snowstorm – When Will It End?
It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
WILX-TV
Michigan RSV cases rising in older adults
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - RSV cases are on the rise among adults and the elderly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dr. Tressa Gardner, with McLaren, said, “If the kids are sick, don’t take them to grandma and grandpa’s house - it’s not to be taken lightly in the elderly population”
Dangerous Michigan Intersections: Here Are the Worst in Oakland County
In a continuing series, we're looking at the most dangerous intersections throughout the state of Michigan. This time, we'll take a look at the worst intersections in Oakland County. SEE ALSO: Is it Legal to Warm Up Your Car in Your Driveway in Michigan?. Driving in Detroit (and even many...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Alabama fails to complete lethal injection for 3rd time
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama's string of troubled lethal injections, which worsened late Thursday as prison workers aborted another execution because of a problem with intravenous lines, is unprecedented nationally, a group that tracks capital punishment said Friday. The uncompleted execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith was the state's second such...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Lawsuit: Michigan Catholic school’s rule discriminates against students from mostly Black areas
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A group of families is suing Michigan Catholic school’s over a rule they say discriminates against students from mostly Black areas. The athletes at Orchard Lake Saint Mary’s say they’re being benched because of where they transferred. Jon Marko is the attorney...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Top 3 of most dangerous Michigan intersections are in Macomb County -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Michigan’s 20 most dangerous intersections; top 3 are in Macomb County. New data shows the most dangerous intersections in Michigan, and how many crashes...
bridgemi.com
Report: Debt collection cases flood Michigan courts, hurt low-income residents
LANSING — Debt collectors overwhelmed Michigan district courts with more than 200,000 lawsuits in 2019, and the state must do more to help consumers avoid default judgments that can ruin lives, according to a new report. The lawsuits comprised 37 percent of all district court cases that year and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
What’s Going Around: Hospitals reporting flu, RSV -- here’s what’s spreading in Metro Detroit
Here’s our weekly round up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals. Local doctors share their notes on What’s Going Around:. Wayne County:. Dr. Jacqueline Pflaum-Carlson -- Emergency Department, Henry Ford Hospital. “Starting to see flu spikes,...
whmi.com
Area Hospitals Perform Well In Patient Safety Ratings
A couple of hospitals in the region have received a stellar rating from Leapfrog, an independent, nonprofit healthcare watchdog group that rates hospitals according to their ability to protect patients from preventable errors. Leapfrog rated nearly 3,000 hospitals nationwide on over 30 measures of patient safety. Of Michigan hospitals that...
First time Powerball player from Michigan wins $1 million prize
LANSING, MI -- Joni Thompson had never played Powerball before, but thanks to the hype surrounding the world-record $2.040 billion jackpot, she decided to finally break down and buy a ticket. Little did she know that she was about to become Michigan’s newest millionaire after she matched all five white...
WOOD
Breaking down the snow falling across West Michigan this weekend
Storm Team 8 Meteorologists Sara Flynn and Blake Harms explain what West Michigan will see as snow fall continues into the weekend. (Nov. 17, 2022) Breaking down the snow falling across West Michigan …. Storm Team 8 Meteorologists Sara Flynn and Blake Harms explain what West Michigan will see as...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: "I'm not going to run for President in 2024"
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - In the week since Gretchen Whitmer was reelected as governor of Michigan, the Democrat has been dogged by rumors and speculation that she could - and even WOULD - run for President in 2024. She's doing what she can to put that idea to rest.
A Foot Of Snow Coming To Parts Of Michigan
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through the weekend.
