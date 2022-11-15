ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

metroparent.com

RSV Is on the Rise in Michigan – Here's How to Prevent the Spread

Monae Hawthorn just experienced something many parents in Michigan are battling, the surge in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, filling up hospitals with sick kids. It comes just as flu and COVID cases are also starting to rise. The Detroit area mom thought her normally very happy 6-month-old...
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan: This is the No. 1 Tourist Trap in the State

Michigan has a lot of so-called tourist traps, which might sound like a bad thing, but it's actualyl a good thing because it means the Mitten has a lot of spots that attract tourism. My favoriet "tourist trap" is probably anything along Lake Michigan, because I love the water.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Behind the scene of a mass shooting with Michigan State Police

Michigan State Police is showing folks what it really looks like at the scene of mass shooting by holding at mass shooting exercise.It's a situation you never want to see, but as Michigan State Police Lt. Michael Shaw explains, it is an exercise that requires both preparation, teamwork and takes time.  "One of the biggest questions I always get is what is taking so long?" says Lt. Shaw.On Thursday, Michigan State Police lead several local MSP agencies through a mass fatality exercise at Proud Lake Recreation Area Headquarters in Commerce Township."We're going to show you today some of the things...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Snowstorm – When Will It End?

It's beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It's still technically fall, right? What's extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan RSV cases rising in older adults

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - RSV cases are on the rise among adults and the elderly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dr. Tressa Gardner, with McLaren, said, "If the kids are sick, don't take them to grandma and grandpa's house - it's not to be taken lightly in the elderly population"
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Alabama fails to complete lethal injection for 3rd time

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama's string of troubled lethal injections, which worsened late Thursday as prison workers aborted another execution because of a problem with intravenous lines, is unprecedented nationally, a group that tracks capital punishment said Friday. The uncompleted execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith was the state's second such...
ALABAMA STATE
whmi.com

Area Hospitals Perform Well In Patient Safety Ratings

A couple of hospitals in the region have received a stellar rating from Leapfrog, an independent, nonprofit healthcare watchdog group that rates hospitals according to their ability to protect patients from preventable errors. Leapfrog rated nearly 3,000 hospitals nationwide on over 30 measures of patient safety. Of Michigan hospitals that...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WOOD

Breaking down the snow falling across West Michigan this weekend

Storm Team 8 Meteorologists Sara Flynn and Blake Harms explain what West Michigan will see as snow fall continues into the weekend. (Nov. 17, 2022) Breaking down the snow falling across West Michigan …. Storm Team 8 Meteorologists Sara Flynn and Blake Harms explain what West Michigan will see as...
MICHIGAN STATE

