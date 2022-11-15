Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
The legacy of one man
SIDNEY — The dream of one man will continue to feed thousands of Shelby County County residents. The Rev. John Geissler, who founded Agape Distribution in 1996, passed away Nov. 14 after a battle with cancer. Geissler recognized the importance in assisting local residents affected by food insecurities in...
wyso.org
What's Great in Dayton: November 18 - November 25, 2022
Aullwood Holiday Art Fair: Tomorrow, Saturday, is the Aullwood Holiday Art Fair. Twenty artisan and craft vendors are providing ceramics, candles, basketry, wood working, jewelry, photography, hand-made soaps and lotions, garden décor, hand-carved birds, and much, much, more. 9am to 5pm. Ring in the holidays at Carillon Historical Park:...
Sidney Daily News
‘My family’s home forever’
SIDNEY – Habitat for Humanity broke ground on a new house for the Lawson family on Broadway Avenue on Wednesday with the help of sponsorship funding from the Clopay Corporation and community leaders. Homeowner Bridget Lawson and her four children attended the ceremony along with Clopay Corporation COO Larry...
dayton.com
Oregon Historic District Grand Holiday Tour of Homes returns in-person
The Oregon Historic District Grand Holiday Tour of Homes is returning to an in-person event for the first time since 2019. The Grand Holiday Tour of Homes will feature a self-guided tour through six beautifully decorated historic homes to kick-off the holiday season in classic, Victorian style, a press release from the Oregon Historic District Society (OHDS) said.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
United Church Homes Plans 126-Unit Longfellow Commons LGBTQ-Friendly Community in Dayton, Ohio
DAYTON, Ohio — United Church Homes has unveiled plans for Longfellow Commons, a 126-unit active adult community targeting LGBTQ seniors in Dayton. The project will include the redevelopment of the former Longfellow School on Salem Avenue and ultimately comprise a new apartment building and shared community spaces on its two-acre campus.
Making a Difference: On The Rise Farm
SPRINGFIELD — Deb McCullough is in her mid 60′s, but she vividly remembers what it was like being a kid. “I kind of went through a rough patch when I was a teen. I grew up on a farm and that really saved me and helped me. And I was hoping I could help other children.”
This Ohio Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
Here's where to find it.
Urbana Citizen
Christmas arrives in Urbana on Nov. 25
“Jingle All the Way” is the theme for the upcoming holiday season in downtown Urbana, highlighted by the annual Holiday Horse Parade, beautifully decorated storefront windows and local shopping and dining options. Join in the festivities on Friday, Nov. 25 from 4-8 p.m. Many area establishments will have extended...
Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill getting ready for its 35th year
CLIFTON — The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill is coming back to show its Christmas light display for its 35th year. >>Crews investigating car into house in Northridge, porch and fence damaged. The lights will be turned on November 25 through December 30, according to a spokesperson. “You know...
wyso.org
Oath Keeper and Ohio native Jessica Watkins apologizes during seditious conspiracy trial
The Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial has been going on for nearly two months in Washington D.C. One of the five defendants is Jessica Watkins of Champaign County. The defense rested its case on behalf of Watkins on Thursday. WYSO’s All Things Considered Host Jerry Kenney spoke with reporter Leila Goldstein who has been watching the case from the courthouse.
Urbana Citizen
TIS cuts ribbon on new facility
The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 16 for True Inspection Services. True Inspection Services, LLC (TIS) is a certified engineering and construction management firm specializing in construction inspection and management services. TIS recently renovated and moved into the former Johnson Manufacturing building on Miami St. Learn more by visiting https://tisllc.com/.
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua native wins America’s International Miss 2022
PIQUA — Megan Booher, 27, daughter of Angela Booher, of Piqua was recently crowned America’s International Miss 2023. America’s International Miss (AIM) is a community service based scholarship pageant for girls and young women. The youngest age to compete in AIM pageants is 4 years old. AIM has six separate groups; Little Miss, Young Miss, Junior Miss, Pre-teen Miss, Teen Miss and Miss.
wyso.org
Springfield to build Melody Parks housing project
The project will bring up to 1,250 housing units over the course of a decade, as well as about 500,000 square feet of commercial space for its first phase. That could grow to as much as 1 million square feet of commercial space in future phases of the project. It...
wvxu.org
How one question led to the discovery of historical documents believed to be long gone
It all started with whiskey. Specifically, a search by Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Central Services Division Manager Jason Alexander for records related to a supposed 1869 lawsuit brought by the government of Japan against Cincinnati whiskey manufacturers on allegations their products made Japanese citizens sick. Despite an exhaustive search,...
dayton.com
Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best
The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
Daily Advocate
Peters’ recovery is something to be thankful for
TROY — Cathy Peters lives on a farm in Versailles with her husband and three children. One day, nearly a year ago, while her husband was in Nashville for work, the unthinkable happened. “We sat and we waited, and we could hear the sirens coming from town,” Peters remembers....
Daily Advocate
Commissioners discuss liberty, justice, and mail
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to discuss Lady Liberty Justice and the mailman. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. In a matter of examination and allowance of bills, there is $10,534.13 in the General Fund, and the Outside General Fund...
WDTN
‘A Waltons’ Thanksgiving’ to Premiere on Dayton’s CW
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two actors from “A Waltons’ Thanksgiving” on Dayton’s CW joined us to talk about the upcoming Thanksgiving movie. Logan Shroyer, who plays John Boy, and Teddy Sears, who plays John Walton, joined us to discuss what the soon-to-be holiday classic means to them.
dayton.com
Where to find free meals, food assistance for Thanksgiving 2022
Several efforts are planned to provide Thanksgiving meals or meal assistance to people in the Dayton area who are in need. Here’s where to find help. With God’s Grace is asking for Thanksgiving donations for their free store. They are in need of canned fruit, mashed potatoes, stuffing, canned corn, canned green beans, box pudding, box Jello, canned cranberry, Jiffy mix and gravy.
3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
Are you in the mood for some delicious Italian food?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, Bruno's is considered by many patrons to be one of the best Italian restaurants in the area. When you try some of their food, you'll find it hard to disagree with them. Customers say getting a bowl of their homemade Italian wedding soup is a must. You should also check out their delicious chicken parmesan, scallops (which are seared with olive oil in a pan before being served over a bed of homemade pasta), and chicken marsala.
