FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Local woman facing multiple federal fraud charges and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Washington witness reports telepathic encounter with hovering disc-shaped objectRoger MarshVancouver, WA
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: PF&R reports increase in homeless tent, camp fires across the cityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
pdxmonthly.com
The Portland Area’s Top Massage Therapists, as Chosen by Their Peers
Meet the winners of our annual peer survey, when we ask local massage therapists and other complementary medicine health care providers to tell us the people they turn to. Got a hitch in your get-along? Portland is home to licensed massage therapists specializing in deep tissue, sports massage, injury recovery, and just good ol' relaxation.
pdxmonthly.com
The Portland Area’s Top Chiropractors, as Chosen by Their Peers
Meet the winners of our annual peer survey, when we ask local providers in chiropractic medicine and other complementary health care fields to tell us the people they turn to. Chiropractic specialists perform spinal manipulations and adjustments for proper alignment. Patients often seek our chiropractors for back pain, neck pain, joint pain, tension, and migraines and other types of headaches, or after sports injuries or motor vehicle accidents.
pdxmonthly.com
The Portland Area’s Top Acupuncturists, as Chosen by Their Peers
Meet the winners of our annual peer survey, when we ask local providers in acupuncture and other complementary medicine health care fields to tell us the people they turn to. Got a need for needles? These local acupuncturists in Portland, Tigard, and beyond were tops in our survey, and are ready to poke those pressure points for issues including chronic pain, anxiety, migraines, prenatal and perinatal care and more.
pdxmonthly.com
Kann Is Portland Monthly’s Restaurant of the Year: 2022
Pictured above: Kann's cooking embraces tradition but also detours in an. imagined Haiti, watermelon shaved ice over butterfish crudo to a beastial,. Haitian coffee rubbed short rib (front right). The doors at Kann open at 4 p.m., and it's instant prime time. By 4:25, the house of Gregory Gourdet—celebrity chef...
pdxmonthly.com
Half a Million Travelers Are Expected to Move Through PDX Thanksgiving Week
Ongoing construction and increasing passenger volumes could create bottlenecks at Portland International Airport for holiday travelers over Thanksgiving week. The Port of Portland estimates that about half a million bodies will move through PDX between the Friday before the holiday, November 18, and the Monday after, November 28. That's a...
pdxmonthly.com
Beaverton’s Best Bakeries
From breakfast pastries to Swedish cakes to pan dulce, these spots are sweetening up the west side. Whether you’re looking to soothe your morning sweet tooth or searching for an afternoon pick-me-up, there's something in Beaverton for a wide range of tastes, whether that's Japanese-inspired pastries or vegan Swedish treats. These are the bakeries to flock to in Beaverton.
pdxmonthly.com
Portland’s Top Doctors, Nurses & More
When doctors and nurses, or their loved ones, are sick, to whom do they turn? That’s the question we’ve asked for the past 19 years in our annual peer survey, across 80 specialties, covering doctors from addiction medicine to wound care. We also ask about nurse practitioners, chiropractors, naturopathic doctors, and more.
