Dayton PD: Search underway after fatal hit-and-run

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — The Dayton Police Department is seeking information about a fatal hit-and-run that occurred at a gas station Saturday.

Surveillance video shows that on Saturday, Nov. 12, just after 1 a.m., a woman was in the parking lot of the BP gas station at 500 Salem Avenue when the vehicle she arrived in began to leave.

The woman attempted to get into the moving vehicle and fell. The vehicle ran over her and fled the scene, according to a release.

Police are looking for a red, single cab Chevrolet truck with passenger door handle missing in connection to the incident.

The driver of the vehicle was described as a white male, last seen wearing dark colored pants, a white T-shirt and a yellow baseball hat, the release states.

Police are asking anyone who may have information on this incident to call Detective Jordan at 937-333-1141 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

When utilizing Crime Stoppers, you can remain anonymous and collect a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, according to the release.

