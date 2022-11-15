ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dayton PD: Search underway after fatal hit-and-run

By Callie Cassick
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ig8v5_0jBs00Df00

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — The Dayton Police Department is seeking information about a fatal hit-and-run that occurred at a gas station Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kygJ2_0jBs00Df00

Surveillance video shows that on Saturday, Nov. 12, just after 1 a.m., a woman was in the parking lot of the BP gas station at 500 Salem Avenue when the vehicle she arrived in began to leave.

The woman attempted to get into the moving vehicle and fell. The vehicle ran over her and fled the scene, according to a release.

Police are looking for a red, single cab Chevrolet truck with passenger door handle missing in connection to the incident.

Police: Dayton ‘serial rapist’ arrested in nearly decade-old cold case

The driver of the vehicle was described as a white male, last seen wearing dark colored pants, a white T-shirt and a yellow baseball hat, the release states.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23sUrZ_0jBs00Df00

Police are asking anyone who may have information on this incident to call Detective Jordan at 937-333-1141 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

When utilizing Crime Stoppers, you can remain anonymous and collect a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, according to the release.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Juvenile taken to hospital after crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in the hospital after a crash in Dayton on Thursday. According to dispatch, Dayton Police were called to the intersection of Salem Avenue and Philadelphia Drive in Dayton at 6:11 p.m. on a report of someone struck by a vehicle. Dispatch says one juvenile was taken to Dayton […]
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Lockdown at Fairfield schools lifted after nearby shooting

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was shot at an apartment complex in Fairfield Friday morning, police say. Officers responded to Southgate Apartments on Eastgate Boulevard a little before 9 a.m. They found the victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound, Fairfield Police Department Maj. Rebecca Ervin said. Maj....
FAIRFIELD, OH
WDTN

Drivers delayed by crash on I-75 NB

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash on I-75 northbound caused slowdowns for drivers during the evening commute on Thursday. According to dispatch, crews were dispatched at 4:51 p.m. to a crash that happened on I-75 northbound at the exit for West Second Street. Authorities say two vehicles were involved. At least one person has been […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Bond set for woman accused of killing grandmother

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Bond has been set for an Eaton woman accused of drowning her grandmother on Wednesday. On Wednesday, November 16, police reported that 35-year-old Heidi Matheny turned herself in to authorities, saying she had drowned her grandmother, 93-year-old Alice Matheny, in the kitchen sink. Police interviewed Heidi Matheny. According to the police […]
EATON, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 18-year-old found dead after police respond to shooting call in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — One person has died after a shooting in Fairfield, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Fairfield police responded to reports of a shooting on the 5000 block of Planet Drive at approximately 12:11 p.m. When officers arrived on scene they found an 18-year-old man dead at the scene.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WDTN

Water main break project to impact busy Kettering street

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews repairing a water main break may cause drivers some slowdowns on a portion of a busy road in Kettering. According to a release, crews are working to repair a water main break on West Dorothy Lane, just east of Southern Blvd. The work will impact drivers in the eastbound lanes […]
KETTERING, OH
Xenia Daily Gazette

Man sentenced after gulity plea

XENIA — The man who admitted to shooting a woman he intended to kill was sentenced to 20-25 years in prison Nov. 17. Ladashiaun Brown, 21, pled guilty to one count of attempted aggravated murder with an attached three-year firearm specification, one count of aggravated robbery with an attached three-year firearm specification, one count of felonious assault with, an attached three-year firearm specification, one count of tampering with evidence with an attached one-year firearm specification, and one count of having weapons while under disability. He was sentenced immediately by Common Pleas Court Judge Adolfo A. Tornichio.
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

WDTN

35K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy